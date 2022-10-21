Professor Tiffani Williams joined the Department of Computer Science in 2020 and immediately began the work of launching iCAN, the Illinois Computing Accelerator for Non-Specialists. iCAN is a one-year certificate program for people with a degree in any field other than computer science – such as English, business, marketing, architecture, political science, biology, creative arts and engineering – who have an interest in the computing sector.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO