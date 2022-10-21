In terms of being an action movie, Black Adam is entertaining since the effects are impressive, and the story, if you can get around certain issues without rolling your eyes, isn’t too bad. The fact that it stars so many well-known actors is great since people have something to look forward to, not to mention that the emergence of Black Adam does add another name to the DC roster that will help to push things forward. But there are issues within the movie that don’t really need to be addressed but are going to be talked about since they are noticeable and they do kind of undermine the whole idea of the movie.

