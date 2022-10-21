Read full article on original website
Related
Activists are calling on Taylor Swift to edit her music video and delete a scene featuring a scale with the word 'fat' on it
Critics are calling on Taylor Swift to edit a scene out of a music video, arguing it's fatphobic. The controversial "Anti-Hero" clip showed Swift standing on a scale with the word "fat" on it. Some say it's offensive, even though Swift admitted to struggling with body-image issues in the past.
A.V. Club
Casket company takes full, appropriately ghoulish advantage of appearing in a Taylor Swift video
It’s not only obsessive Taylor Swift fans who are picking through every minute detail and accompanying bit of promo material associated with her latest album, Midnights. The casket makers of America, it turns out, are also paying close attention to Swift’s latest offering—and finding, in the process, that the video for the record’s “Anti-Hero” includes the appearance of a burial product they’re very excited to see recognized.
buzzfeednews.com
Neil Patrick Harris Is Facing Backlash After His “Disgusting” And “Inappropriate” Comments About Teenage Nick Jonas Resurfaced Online
Neil Patrick Harris is facing backlash after the problematic comments that he made about teenage Nick Jonas resurfaced online. During a 2015 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Neil told the host that he had a crush on Nick before it was “allowed” — which he went on to describe as being “a bit of a problem.”
Meghan Markle reveals she discovered she's 43% Nigerian after doing a genealogy test - and tells her latest Archetypes podcast that she's 'going to start to dig deeper into' her heritage
Meghan Markle has revealed that she discovered she is 43 per cent Nigerian after doing a genealogy test 'a couple years ago' when speaking in her latest Archetypes episode. The Duchess of Sussex, 41, said she is 'going to start to dig deeper into all this' during her discussion with comedians Issa Rae and Ziwe Fumudoh on her new podcast instalment, titled 'Upending The Angry Black Women Myth'.
A.V. Club
James Cameron thinks superheroes need to grow up, shoots in water because it actually looks good
Ten years after the first Avatar movie became the highest-grossing film in history, a sequel is set to arrive this December. Avatar: The Way Of Water has seen its fair share of delays, setbacks, and cultural dismissal, but we’ll actually be able to judge it on its own merits this year. That said, James Cameron is having a field day shitting on all the blockbuster entertainment that crept up while swimming with Sigourney Weaver and Kate Winslet.
A.V. Club
Lucasfilm assembled a secret TV writers' room to jump-start next Star Wars movie
Lucasfilm had no choice but to call in Damon Lindelof for a new Star Wars movie. Having burned through a whole generation of talent, including Rian Johnson, J.J. Abrams, Gareth Edwards, Patty Jenkins, and D.B. Weiss and David Benioff, Lindelof is the last of his class to get a Star Wars deal. Will it get made? Who knows! But if it does, you can guarantee many people will be mad about it, and that’s if it’s good and successful.
1 Song From The Beatles’ ‘Let It Be’ Inspired Spandau Ballet’s ‘True’
A member of Spandau Ballet watched a documentary about The Beatles' "Let It Be' and a song from it inspired the song "True."
A.V. Club
Lost’s Damon Lindelof writing Star Wars movie with Ms. Marvel director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy on board
If there’s one thing we can all agree, it’s that it’s a good idea to put the guy from Lost in charge of Star Wars, right? …Right? Just three years after J.J. Abrams wrapped up his divisive sequel trilogy, his sometime partner in crime Damon Lindelof is officially joining the circus for a new big-screen outing in a galaxy far, far away, per Deadline. Fans are certain to react very normally to this news.
A.V. Club
Los Espookys is the most comforting "horror" show on TV
A young man floats in an ethereal void, a demon looming above him. It tells him, in a haunting voice, that it has lurked within him his entire life. That it knows the dark secrets of the mysterious origins that eat away at him, even as he questions his forward path in life. But demons do nothing for free, and this one will only reveal its truths for a price, one that it has been denied for many years—because its host has never experienced it. If Andrés Valdez wishes to know the answers to his deepest questions about himself, he must accede to the creature’s demands … and watch The King’s Speech.
Matthew Perry departed Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio film after his heart ‘stopped’ for five minutes
"Friends" star Matthew Perry revealed that due to a medical scare, he decided to pull out of Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep's film, "Don't Look Up."
A.V. Club
Eddie Redmayne on the long but surprisingly rewarding journey to deliver The Good Nurse
Eddie Redmayne has won an Oscar, a Golden Globe, a Tony, a British Film Academy award, and two Laurence Olivier awards. He does not need to further prove his bona fides as an actor to anyone. And yet in Tobias Lindholm’s The Good Nurse, Redmayne challenged himself to portray Charles Cullen, a real-life nurse who was extremely well-regarded as a kind, thoughtful, and supportive person—that is, outside of the 29 people he was convicted of murdering, and the more than 350 others in whose deaths he is suspected to have a role.
A.V. Club
Allow an architect to explain what makes some of film's most famous haunted houses look scary
Michael Wyetzner is an experienced architect and we’re only a week out from Halloween, so it only makes sense to ask the man to explain what, exactly, makes a haunted house look creepy. In order to do just that, Architectural Digest presented Wyetzner with a few of the most famous scary homes in horror film history and had him discuss their design.
A.V. Club
David Tennant is back in the new teaser for the future of Doctor Who
Jodie Whittaker’s final episode of Doctor Who aired today, and as is tradition when the lead actor leaves the show, her episode ended with her regenerating into a new Doctor… but there’s a but, and we’ll get to it in a bit. First, after the episode aired, the BBC released a teaser video for next year’s run of Doctor Who specials, featuring previously announced returning stars David Tennant (the 10th Doctor) and Catherine Tate (Donna Noble, whose return to the series has all sorts of curious lore implications). We also see Neil Patrick Harris as a scary looking man in a tuxedo and Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa as the new Doctor himself.
A.V. Club
The 50 best HBO shows of all time
Is Tony Soprano dead? You’ll never get an official answer to that question, at least not from The Sopranos creator David Chase, but pose it at a party and nearly everyone will know what you’re talking about, even if they don’t want to wade into that particular 15-year-old minefield. The Sopranos reached the kind of awareness and notoriety that only comes after being frequently cited as one of the greatest TV shows of all time. While any other network would be happy to have one show of that caliber, HBO has amassed a veritable bounty of popular, adored programming. HBO is well-known for producing hits; it’s rare that one of its shows isn’t critically praised. And even though not every series is a juggernaut like Game Of Thrones, even its smaller offerings still have dedicated fans—just look at The White Lotus’ five Emmy wins this year. Now, as House Of The Dragon, HBO’s latest flagship series, ends its first season and The White Lotus readies for its second, we’re taking a look at the 50 best shows in the network’s history.
A.V. Club
Ranking the 31 best horror spoofs from The Simpsons’ “Treehouse Of Horror”
Is it even spooky season without another edition of “Treehouse Of Horror” from The Simpsons? Each year the twisted geniuses behind one of the longest running shows on television can be counted on to give us a brand new, standalone anthology of terrifying tales. It doesn’t matter if you stopped watching the show five, 10, or 20 seasons ago, you can always tune into the Halloween special for a laugh, a fright, or both at the same time.
A.V. Club
What to watch on TV and in theaters for the week of October 24
The week of October 24 is loaded with promising new shows, highly anticipated returning series, and several new episodes of ongoing TV gems. That includes the start of the second season of White Lotus on HBO and HBO Max, a Guillermo del Toro horror anthology on Netflix, and the continuation of The Walking Dead’s final season on AMC. If you’re in the mood for a trip to the theater, The Banshees Of Inisherin has earned strong reviews while Armageddon Time features Anthony Hopkins. Here’s The A.V. Club’s guide to this week’s best shows and films.
A.V. Club
House Of The Dragon
So ends another season of Game Of Thrones—er, House Of The Dragon. While HBO closed the book Thrones with a handful of controversial and divisive episodes, House Of The Dragon resumed viewers to business as usual. With its flute playing joyful tunes of incest and dismemberment, HBO’s proverbial Pied Piper, House Of The Dragon, shepherded 9.3 million people to their TV screens to watch several children die.
A.V. Club
Some sweet news: Baking It is returning for season 2 with Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler
Baking competitions have been all over the news cycle for the past few weeks, from Antoni Porowski’s Easy-Bake Battle (disappointing; there are no real easy bake ovens, people!) to Dan Levy’s upcoming The Big Brunch (wholesome, adorable, love to see it) to The Great British Baking Show’s cringey and shameful “Mexican Week” episode. But amidst all the noise, we have a feeling this particular announcement will go down just like a spoonful of sugar.
A.V. Club
5 burning questions before the House Of The Dragon finale
Here it is, our last House Of The Dragon burning questions feature for season one. The first season kept us guessing week after week, and even threw book readers for a loop a couple of times. We laughed (not as much as we’d hoped), we cried (more than we expected to), and we struggled with who to cheer for in this world where nothing is simple or stationary. And even if the prequel series didn’t quite fill that Game Of Thrones-shaped hole in our hearts, it was nice to be back in Westeros and see dragons take to the sky.
A.V. Club
James Corden "complains" and "explains" but never quite apologizes for Balthazargate
Less than a week after assuring The New York Times that being the “most abusive customer” Balthazar has seen in 25 years doesn’t actually count as doing “anything wrong, on any level,” late night’s favorite Tiny Cretin Of A Man is finally owning up to his bad behavior... apparently because his daddy told him to.
Comments / 0