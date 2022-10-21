Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Airway Commerce Center to Provide 350+ New Jobs at Reno-Tahoe International AirportAnthony J LynchReno, NV
Clear Capital Lays Off More Than 25% of StaffAnthony J LynchReno, NV
4 Great Burger Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
3 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Reno accepting proposals for murals on National Bowling Stadium until November 7D.J. EatonReno, NV
Related
2news.com
One Dead In Self-Defense Shooting, Reno Police Say
Police say that all people involved stayed at the scene and are cooperating in the investigation. Early this morning Reno Police responded to a shooting on South Virginia St. near Gentry Way.
2news.com
Police Respond to Fatal Shooting, Appears to Be Self-Defense
Around 4:45 a.m. on October 23, 2022, the Reno Police Department responded to a shooting on South Virginia St near Gentry Way. When officers got there, they found a male who had been shot. Despite first responders giving medical aid, the subject was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives from...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno man sentenced to 20 years for attempted murder
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for attempted murder. 45-year-old Eduardo Palacios-Luevano plead guilty in June to the charge. He has been ordered to serve a minimum of eight years in prison before he becomes parole eligible. The case against Palacios-Luevano...
2news.com
Reno Man Convicted Of Shooting Woman Sentenced To 20 Years In Prison
Eduardo Palacios-Luevano will be eligible for parole after serving at least eight years. Washoe County deputies arrested a man they say broke into a home and shot someone.
Nevada deputies hospitalized from fentanyl exposure in drug bust
Five Nevada, deputies were exposed to fentanyl during a drug bust on Thursday and had to be hospitalized. The deputies have since been released from the hospital.
2news.com
Multiple Douglas County Deputies Exposed to Fentanyl During Narcotics Arrest
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says multiple deputies were exposed to fentanyl during an arrest in Stateline Thursday evening. Deputies, along with the FBI Safe Streets Task Force were investigating 35-year-old Regina Rogas and 32-year-old Jessica Thomas, both of California. Deputies say undercover officers bought about 829.1 grams of fentanyl,...
KOLO TV Reno
Secret Witness offers reward in fraud and intimidation case
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Secret Witness is offering a reward of $750 for information leading to the prosecution and arrest of the suspect wanted in connection with a scam in Reno. Reno Police say the scam involves the use of fraud and intimidation to illegally obtain cash from victims in the city.
fernleyreporter.com
Sheriff’s Office renews calls for help in finding missing Dayton man
The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is again asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Dayton man. On October 3, Richard Shifflet left for a walk and has not been seen by family members since. Lyon County Search and Rescue searched the area where Shifflet was last seen and areas where he was reported to frequent. Search and Rescue has been searching since that time with no signs of him. There are no signs of foul play at this time.
2news.com
Reno Police Warn of Local Man Conducting Jewelry Scams
The Reno Police Department is warning citizens of an ongoing scam in the greater Reno area. Multiple victims have reported being scammed by a man, consistently described as a larger, Middle Eastern man, with a thick accent. He approaches victims in store and gas station parking lots. Police say he...
FOX Reno
Reno Police warning public about man who has been scamming residents
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno Police Department is warning citizens about an ongoing scam in the greater Reno area in which a man is approaching victims and tricking or forcing them to give him money. Authorities say multiple victims have reported being scammed by...
2news.com
Coroner Identifies Man Killed in Sparks Officer-Involved Shooting
The Washoe County coroner has released the name of the man shot and killed by an officer at the Sparks Police Department Tuesday morning. The medical examiner says 36-year-old Jason Thorpe of Sparks died on scene. Police say Thorpe fired at least two shots in the area before they fired...
mynews4.com
One dead after apparent self-defense shooting near UNR
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — An investigation is underway after an apparent self-defense shooting happened near UNR late Wednesday night. Lieutenant Anthony Elges with the Reno Police Department said officers responded to the 100 block of Bartlett Street just before 11 p.m. on report of a shooting.
2news.com
Washoe County Sheriff's Office Holds 'Second Chances' Program
It's a time for second chances. That is - if you get pulled over by a Washoe County deputy. If you are stopped during this program - you may be offered a second chance in place of a ticket, in exchange for learning about becoming an organ donor. It's a...
Nevada women accused of money laundering after $7 million Ponzi scheme
The U.S Attorney's Office for the District of New Jersey announced on Tuesday that a Nevada woman was indicted on charges related to a $7 million advance fee Ponzi scheme.
2news.com
Two people found dead in home near Stead identified by Medical Examiner
Reno Police say two people were found dead in a home near Stead Saturday night. The Washoe County Medical Examiner's office says Evelyn Iverson, 54, died by homicide and Eugene Iverson, 81, died by suicide. At around 8:08 p.m. Saturday, October 15, officers with the Reno Police Department were dispatched...
2news.com
Early Voting Beings In Washoe County For 2022 Midterm
Washoe County has a total of 18 early voting centers. Officials are saying this year, they expect a good turnout for early voting.
2news.com
UNR investigating alleged student incident involving 'unrecognized' fraternity
The University of Nevada, Reno says it is aware of an alleged incident that involved prospective and current members of Tau Kappa Epsilon resulting with an enrolled University student being admitted to St. Mary’s Hospital between October 20-21, 2022. The University has been in contact with the student’s parents...
KOLO TV Reno
Hillary Schieve seeks another term as Reno Mayor
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “I think now more than ever we are going to see significant impacts; initiatives due to the infrastructure bill,” says Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve. “The things that are happening in Reno, like regionalizing fire, housing, the financial investment. It is going to be massive..what that takes is someone who truly reaches across the aisle,” she says.
2news.com
Truckee Meadow Water Authority to Host Winterization Workshop
Truckee Meadows Water Authority is offering a winterization workshop to help prepare your home for the dropping temperatures. The workshop is free and will take place at TMWA’s main office at 1355 Capital Blvd in Reno on Tuesday, October 25 at 5:30 p.m. The hour-long workshop will be led...
2news.com
Night Off The Streets Warming Centers
The center is held by five different churches in Carson City. This is the sixth year of the Night off the Streets warming shelter in Carson City.
Comments / 7