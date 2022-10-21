ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

2news.com

Police Respond to Fatal Shooting, Appears to Be Self-Defense

Around 4:45 a.m. on October 23, 2022, the Reno Police Department responded to a shooting on South Virginia St near Gentry Way. When officers got there, they found a male who had been shot. Despite first responders giving medical aid, the subject was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives from...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno man sentenced to 20 years for attempted murder

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for attempted murder. 45-year-old Eduardo Palacios-Luevano plead guilty in June to the charge. He has been ordered to serve a minimum of eight years in prison before he becomes parole eligible. The case against Palacios-Luevano...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Multiple Douglas County Deputies Exposed to Fentanyl During Narcotics Arrest

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says multiple deputies were exposed to fentanyl during an arrest in Stateline Thursday evening. Deputies, along with the FBI Safe Streets Task Force were investigating 35-year-old Regina Rogas and 32-year-old Jessica Thomas, both of California. Deputies say undercover officers bought about 829.1 grams of fentanyl,...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Secret Witness offers reward in fraud and intimidation case

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Secret Witness is offering a reward of $750 for information leading to the prosecution and arrest of the suspect wanted in connection with a scam in Reno. Reno Police say the scam involves the use of fraud and intimidation to illegally obtain cash from victims in the city.
RENO, NV
fernleyreporter.com

Sheriff’s Office renews calls for help in finding missing Dayton man

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is again asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Dayton man. On October 3, Richard Shifflet left for a walk and has not been seen by family members since. Lyon County Search and Rescue searched the area where Shifflet was last seen and areas where he was reported to frequent. Search and Rescue has been searching since that time with no signs of him. There are no signs of foul play at this time.
DAYTON, NV
2news.com

Reno Police Warn of Local Man Conducting Jewelry Scams

The Reno Police Department is warning citizens of an ongoing scam in the greater Reno area. Multiple victims have reported being scammed by a man, consistently described as a larger, Middle Eastern man, with a thick accent. He approaches victims in store and gas station parking lots. Police say he...
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Reno Police warning public about man who has been scamming residents

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno Police Department is warning citizens about an ongoing scam in the greater Reno area in which a man is approaching victims and tricking or forcing them to give him money. Authorities say multiple victims have reported being scammed by...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Coroner Identifies Man Killed in Sparks Officer-Involved Shooting

The Washoe County coroner has released the name of the man shot and killed by an officer at the Sparks Police Department Tuesday morning. The medical examiner says 36-year-old Jason Thorpe of Sparks died on scene. Police say Thorpe fired at least two shots in the area before they fired...
SPARKS, NV
mynews4.com

One dead after apparent self-defense shooting near UNR

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — An investigation is underway after an apparent self-defense shooting happened near UNR late Wednesday night. Lieutenant Anthony Elges with the Reno Police Department said officers responded to the 100 block of Bartlett Street just before 11 p.m. on report of a shooting.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Two people found dead in home near Stead identified by Medical Examiner

Reno Police say two people were found dead in a home near Stead Saturday night. The Washoe County Medical Examiner's office says Evelyn Iverson, 54, died by homicide and Eugene Iverson, 81, died by suicide. At around 8:08 p.m. Saturday, October 15, officers with the Reno Police Department were dispatched...
RENO, NV
2news.com

UNR investigating alleged student incident involving 'unrecognized' fraternity

The University of Nevada, Reno says it is aware of an alleged incident that involved prospective and current members of Tau Kappa Epsilon resulting with an enrolled University student being admitted to St. Mary’s Hospital between October 20-21, 2022. The University has been in contact with the student’s parents...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Hillary Schieve seeks another term as Reno Mayor

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “I think now more than ever we are going to see significant impacts; initiatives due to the infrastructure bill,” says Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve. “The things that are happening in Reno, like regionalizing fire, housing, the financial investment. It is going to be massive..what that takes is someone who truly reaches across the aisle,” she says.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Truckee Meadow Water Authority to Host Winterization Workshop

Truckee Meadows Water Authority is offering a winterization workshop to help prepare your home for the dropping temperatures. The workshop is free and will take place at TMWA’s main office at 1355 Capital Blvd in Reno on Tuesday, October 25 at 5:30 p.m. The hour-long workshop will be led...
RENO, NV

