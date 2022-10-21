ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SFGate

‘Tár’ Leads Gotham Awards Nominations: Full List

“Pose” star Angelica Ross and Executive Director of The Gotham Film & Media Institute Jeffrey Sharp announced the nominations live from Variety‘s YouTube channel on Tuesday at 9 a.m. PT. More from Variety. “Tár” leads the field with five nominations, including three acting noms, and nods for best...
SFGate

No Lie: 2 Chainz Lands New Gig As Host of ‘Amazon Music Live’

2 Chainz is taking his talents online as the new host of Amazon Music Live, a new weekly live stream concert series premiering exclusively on Prime Video. Airing each week after Thursday Night Football on Amazon, the show will see some of the biggest musical acts in the world hitting the stage to perform their most popular tracks and fan favorites. 2 Chainz will serve as host and MC, introducing each of the artists and interviewing them during the show.
SFGate

Issa Rae’s Hoorae Sets Malick Diop as Chief Financial Officer (EXCLUSIVE)

As CFO, Diop will be responsible for setting the financial and risk management operations for all of Rae’s business entities, including Hoorae Media and its divisions — Hoorae TV and Film; the “audio everywhere company,” Raedio; and ColorCreative, its management division, along with her real estate portfolio under RaeBuilds. In his new role, Diop will also help develop and execute Hoorae’s financial and operational strategy, create and track KPIs and oversee the ongoing development and monitoring of the company’s financials.
SFGate

James Gunn and Peter Safran Give DC Studios and David Zaslav Bold, Brash and Slightly Risky New Guardians

Three months before Tuesday’s shock announcement that he and longtime manager-turned-producer Peter Safran would take the reins at DC Films, the director showed up to July’s San Diego Comic-Con as a Disney employee, in town to give a first look at the sequel “Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3.” As he walked the red carpet, Variety asked him there about expanding his Marvel superhero purview beyond Chris Pratt and company’s galactic misadventures.
SFGate

Santigold’s New Podcast Gets ‘Defiantly Vulnerable’ With Olivia Wilde, Questlove

Santi White wants you to know the truth — the kind of truth that helps you make sense of the world, even when it’s clunky and difficult to understand. The “Nothing” artist, who recently sat down with Rolling Stone, frames her new podcast Noble Champions as a reimagined salon, a hallowed space for intimate conversations for today’s audience, and explores current issues with leading fellow artists, activists, and progressive thinkers.
SFGate

A3 Artists Agency Forms Strategic Collaboration With Maxx Sports & Entertainment (EXCLUSIVE)

A3 Artists Agency is expanding its reach into sports entertainment by teaming up with Maxx Sports & Entertainment, Variety has learned exclusively. Led by A3’s partner and head of unscripted talent, Mark Turner, the partnership is a joint venture between the agencies that will broaden A3’s activity in the sports realm. It will also give the clients of Maxx access to A3’s various divisions including unscripted, talent, literary, books, and its digital group.

