‘Tár’ Leads Gotham Awards Nominations: Full List
“Pose” star Angelica Ross and Executive Director of The Gotham Film & Media Institute Jeffrey Sharp announced the nominations live from Variety‘s YouTube channel on Tuesday at 9 a.m. PT. More from Variety. “Tár” leads the field with five nominations, including three acting noms, and nods for best...
Activists are calling on Taylor Swift to edit her music video and delete a scene featuring a scale with the word 'fat' on it
Critics are calling on Taylor Swift to edit a scene out of a music video, arguing it's fatphobic. The controversial "Anti-Hero" clip showed Swift standing on a scale with the word "fat" on it. Some say it's offensive, even though Swift admitted to struggling with body-image issues in the past.
Sean Penn to Receive TV Academy Humanitarian Award as Ken Burns, Rita Moreno Become Hall of Fame Inductees
The Television Academy announced that it will honor actor, director and activist Sean Penn with the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award. Additionally, six television figures will be inducted into the Academy’s 26th Hall of Fame: Ken Burns, Debbie Allen, Bob Daly, Robert L. Johnson, Rita Moreno and Donald A. Morgan, A.S.C.
No Lie: 2 Chainz Lands New Gig As Host of ‘Amazon Music Live’
2 Chainz is taking his talents online as the new host of Amazon Music Live, a new weekly live stream concert series premiering exclusively on Prime Video. Airing each week after Thursday Night Football on Amazon, the show will see some of the biggest musical acts in the world hitting the stage to perform their most popular tracks and fan favorites. 2 Chainz will serve as host and MC, introducing each of the artists and interviewing them during the show.
Issa Rae’s Hoorae Sets Malick Diop as Chief Financial Officer (EXCLUSIVE)
As CFO, Diop will be responsible for setting the financial and risk management operations for all of Rae’s business entities, including Hoorae Media and its divisions — Hoorae TV and Film; the “audio everywhere company,” Raedio; and ColorCreative, its management division, along with her real estate portfolio under RaeBuilds. In his new role, Diop will also help develop and execute Hoorae’s financial and operational strategy, create and track KPIs and oversee the ongoing development and monitoring of the company’s financials.
Napa Valley Film Festival Announces Honorees, Including Laura Dern, Janelle Monáe, Cooper Raiff and More
The Napa Valley Film Festival announced its 2022 Film, Food and Wine Showcase programming and honors, to take place at The Culinary Institute of America at Copia on Nov. 10-13 featuring a curated group of films and honoree tributes that celebrate artistic achievement. Leading the honorees is Laura Dern, who...
James Gunn and Peter Safran Give DC Studios and David Zaslav Bold, Brash and Slightly Risky New Guardians
Three months before Tuesday’s shock announcement that he and longtime manager-turned-producer Peter Safran would take the reins at DC Films, the director showed up to July’s San Diego Comic-Con as a Disney employee, in town to give a first look at the sequel “Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3.” As he walked the red carpet, Variety asked him there about expanding his Marvel superhero purview beyond Chris Pratt and company’s galactic misadventures.
Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler to Host Second Season of Peacock’s ‘Baking It’ (TV News Roundup)
Peacock announced season two of the original baking competition series, “Baking It,” hosted and executive produced by Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler. The second season premieres on the streamer on Monday, December 12. The second season of the series marks the first time the Emmy-winners have hosted a...
Lil Nas X partied at San Francisco drag club Oasis this weekend
Lil Nas X drank tequila and tipped very well.
Santigold’s New Podcast Gets ‘Defiantly Vulnerable’ With Olivia Wilde, Questlove
Santi White wants you to know the truth — the kind of truth that helps you make sense of the world, even when it’s clunky and difficult to understand. The “Nothing” artist, who recently sat down with Rolling Stone, frames her new podcast Noble Champions as a reimagined salon, a hallowed space for intimate conversations for today’s audience, and explores current issues with leading fellow artists, activists, and progressive thinkers.
1 Song From The Beatles’ ‘Let It Be’ Inspired Spandau Ballet’s ‘True’
A member of Spandau Ballet watched a documentary about The Beatles' "Let It Be' and a song from it inspired the song "True."
Trending: 'Midnights' Smashes Another Record, Terrence J Stops By, & Michael R. Jackson Talks 'A Strange Loop'
Trending breaks down the top viral headlines, Terrence J talks AT&T's 'Dream In Black' campaign, and award-winning playwright Michael R. Jackson dishes on his new musical.
A3 Artists Agency Forms Strategic Collaboration With Maxx Sports & Entertainment (EXCLUSIVE)
A3 Artists Agency is expanding its reach into sports entertainment by teaming up with Maxx Sports & Entertainment, Variety has learned exclusively. Led by A3’s partner and head of unscripted talent, Mark Turner, the partnership is a joint venture between the agencies that will broaden A3’s activity in the sports realm. It will also give the clients of Maxx access to A3’s various divisions including unscripted, talent, literary, books, and its digital group.
Lil Nas X says he got lost in San Francisco for 2 hours
"I accidentally walked all the way to the venue."
Guardians of the Galaxy Kidnap Kevin Bacon in ‘Holiday Special’ Trailer, Coming in November
Christmas — and Kevin Bacon — is coming for Marvel fans. Star-Lord, Groot, Rocket Raccoon, Drax, Mantis and Nebula are bringing the holiday cheer to Disney+, with Marvel Studios revealing a first look at “The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special,” set for release on Nov. 25.
