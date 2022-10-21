As CFO, Diop will be responsible for setting the financial and risk management operations for all of Rae’s business entities, including Hoorae Media and its divisions — Hoorae TV and Film; the “audio everywhere company,” Raedio; and ColorCreative, its management division, along with her real estate portfolio under RaeBuilds. In his new role, Diop will also help develop and execute Hoorae’s financial and operational strategy, create and track KPIs and oversee the ongoing development and monitoring of the company’s financials.

4 HOURS AGO