Special: The Only Stocks To Buy In A Recession

When you think of “recession-proof” stocks… what comes to mind?. The widespread (but wrong) belief is companies that sell “essentials,” like Clorox or Johnson & Johnson, are the best way to ride out a recession. Alluvial Fund September 2022 Performance Update. Alluvial Fund performance update...
The UK’s Biggest Unicorn Companies In Terms Of Valuation

Darktrace, The Hut Group, Deliveroo, Oxford Nanopore, Wise…. these are all examples of UK ‘unicorn’ companies that have gone live on the London Stock Exchange in recent years. By definition, a unicorn company is a privately held company with a valuation of over $1bn (around £880m) by...
Oil falls on build in U.S. crude oil stocks, stronger dollar

MELBOURNE, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell in early trade on Wednesday as the dollar firmed and as industry data showing U.S. crude oil stockpiles rose more than expected reinforced fears of a global recession that would cut demand. Brent crude futures for December dropped $1.17, or 1.3%, to $92.35 a barrel at 0111 GMT, after climbing 26 cents in the previous session.
Crypto Isn’t Going Away Anytime Soon As Regulatory Debate Rumbles

There are few certainties in life, but one thing you can count on is the US moving to regulate fast-growing industries including crypto. In 2020 alone, the Securities and Exchange Commission filed 715 enforcement actions – which is fewer than previous years, however, the $4.6bn in penalties and fines collected was record-breaking.
The Best Paying Jobs in Natural Gas Distribution Industry in2022 (Career Path)

The distribution of natural gas is a vital part of the energy industry, and many job opportunities are available in this field. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average annual pay for a natural gas distribution worker is $89,661 per year. So you should give it a shot, but how many jobs are available in natural gas distribution?
What To Know Before Entering (Or Steering Clear Of) A Tight Housing Market

The housing market has seen rapid changes over the past two years, and these changes show little signs of slowing down. Whereas these past two years were largely marked by high demand but low supply, we are currently seeing a sharp downturn in demand driven by high mortgage rates, spurred on by climbing interest rates as the Federal Reserve continues to combat inflation. For investors and home buyers alike, this represents a difficult situation.
These Were the Five Best and Worst Performing Healthcare Stocks in Q3 2022

The healthcare industry is now starting to shift its focus away from the coronavirus pandemic to work on its core activities. A report from McKinsey notes that the healthcare industry is now continuing to innovate and grow despite persistent inflation in consumer prices. However, a volatile macro scenario and tight...
Primex Finance deploys its Beta on zkSync testnet to enable margin trading on DEXs

Pioneer cross-chain prime brokerage protocol Primex Finance announces the deployment of its recently-launched Beta version on the zkSync 2.0 testnet. Taking place at the end of October 2022, the integration will enable the project to offer users better transaction speed for margin trading on DEXs. At the same time, traders will be able to take advantage of lower gas fees and a high level of security on Primex Beta.
The Best Paying Jobs in the Public Utilities Industry in 2022

Want to be a part of the public utility but don’t know where to start? Don’t worry; this article is for you. Some people are unaware of this golden opportunity of how many jobs public utilities are offering. According to the estimated data from the Bureau of Labor...
