Aurora Sentinel: Pay heed to school board races sneaking extremism into classrooms

Spin it all you want it doesn't matter what you want to say about the republican party. What your saying is the teacher has the right to over ride the parents rights how to raise their children. This is a far left agenda that is trying to change our country into a Hitler run socialist democracy. Teacher are paid by the taxpayers the school board as well. This country has been a constitutional Republic that's how the founding fathers sit it up and as it turned out its been working just fine. We are the greatest nation in the free world. I take offense of you saying how history should be taught to show all negative with towards black people and slavery by the white people. In case you forgot it's was the deep south democrats that fought to keep slavery and its the republican party that fought against and won the Civil War. Get a grip you have no right to say how to raise someone children.
Yup, it's extreme to not "teach"/introduce (groom/indoctrinate) K-3 or 5 about politics and alternative lifestyles/genders. 🙄
The Sentinel, with Dave Perry has been the bastion of socialism for many years. Perry has been anti- Aurora Police and against law enforcement before it was popular to defund them. Perry was pro marijuana legalization and pro drug legalization in our State. I quit reading they rag years ago. What I find gives me pleasure, is I get a copy, shred it with scissors, and soak it in Miracle Grow and epsom salts and bury it in the yard as a replacement to cow excrement.
Comments / 12