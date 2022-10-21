ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham County, GA

Related
WRDW-TV

Missing Ga. toddler’s mom on probation out of Burke County

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The mother of a missing toddler – the only suspect so far in his disappearance – is on probation for a Burke County burglary case, according to law enforcement records. The loot: $50 in coins. Leilani Simon’s son Quinton Simon, 20 months old, has...
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WTGS

Savannah Police Dept. fugitive apprehension operation leads to 10 arrests

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Police Department's Violent Crimes Task Force ran a three-day operation from Oct.18-21 resulting in 10 arrests and the seizure of over $15,000. The operation consisted of SPD's Strategic Investigations Unit, K-9 Unit and other agencies to locate the department's top outstanding suspects. “The...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah Police searching for suspect involved in Oglethorpe Mall shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are searching for a suspect involved in a Sept. 27 shooting that occurred outside the Oglethorpe Mall. According to officials, officers responded to the parking lot in the 7800 block of Abercorn Street around 4:40 p.m. and discovered the 36-year-old victim suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

SPD: 10 arrests made in 3-day targeted operation

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department’s Violent Crimes Task Force conducted a targeted three-day operation from October 18 to 20. According to police, the operation targeted suspects for violent crimes as well as domestic and felony cases that led to 10 arrests, the seizure of guns and drugs, and more than $15,000. “Our […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Police investigating after shooting victim arrives at Savannah hospital

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating after a shooting victim arrived at a Savannah hospital on Tuesday. According to police, an adult male with non-life threatening injuries arrived at the hospital. Police said that no further details were available, including where the shooting occurred. Stay with...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Quinton Simon: Where the case stands

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Wednesday will mark three weeks since WSAV first told the story of Quinton Simon. It is a case that started with a missing little boy that is now a criminal investigation.  Tuesday, investigators wrapped up their search of the Chatham County landfill where they believe the child’s body was dumped. […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

59 people charged after drug investigation in McIntosh County

DARIEN, Ga. (WTOC) - A months-long drug investigation coming to a head in McIntosh County. The investigation was dubbed Operation Mc-In-Clean. It started back in July of last year and the McIntosh County sheriff claims they’re still looking to arrest eight people. The sheriff’s office says they used intelligence-gathering...
MCINTOSH COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah Police searching for missing 13-year-old

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing teen. According to police, Charles Jackson, 13, was last seen Saturday afternoon at the 2200 block of Vicksburg Drive. The teen is described as having a low haircut, a white t-shirt, gray sweatpants, a black hoodie, and white […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Port Wentworth police investigating deadly weekend shooting

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTGS) — A teenager was shot and killed at an apartment complex in Port Wentworth on Saturday. According to the Port Wentworth Police Department, officers received a 9-1-1 call of shots fired at Wood Meadow Apartments at around 1:01 a.m. on Saturday. When they arrived, they...
PORT WENTWORTH, GA
WSAV News 3

8 defendants charged in COVID-19 relief fraud schemes

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Federal courts have charged eight new defendants with taking part in COVID-19 relief fraud schemes—two of them pleading guilty. The charges result from an ongoing investigation into misuse of the U.S. government’s COVID-19 financial relief programs. According to authorities, the charges carry statutory penalties of up to 20 years in prison […]
SAVANNAH, GA

