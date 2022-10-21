Read full article on original website
WTVM
Agencies began searching landfill for Quinton Simon’s remains one week ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday marked one week since the Chatham County Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) began searching a landfill for Quinton Simon’s remains. Agents and officers with the FBI and Chatham County Police have spent every weekday since Oct. 18 searching a...
WRDW-TV
Missing Ga. toddler’s mom on probation out of Burke County
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The mother of a missing toddler – the only suspect so far in his disappearance – is on probation for a Burke County burglary case, according to law enforcement records. The loot: $50 in coins. Leilani Simon’s son Quinton Simon, 20 months old, has...
‘I’m not hiding:’ Missing Georgia toddler’s mother speaks as police continue to search landfill
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The mother of a missing Georgia toddler presumed dead by police said Monday that she still hopes her son will be found “happy and alive” as investigators search a landfill for the child’s remains. Nearly three weeks have passed since Leilani Simon...
WJCL
Recognize him? Police in Savannah release images of suspect in Oglethorpe Mall shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: Police on scene of shooting by Oglethorpe Mall in Savannah. Police in Savannah have released images of the person they say is a suspect in a shooting weeks ago at Oglethorpe Mall. It was the afternoon of September 27 when officers responded to...
WTGS
Savannah Police Dept. fugitive apprehension operation leads to 10 arrests
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Police Department's Violent Crimes Task Force ran a three-day operation from Oct.18-21 resulting in 10 arrests and the seizure of over $15,000. The operation consisted of SPD's Strategic Investigations Unit, K-9 Unit and other agencies to locate the department's top outstanding suspects. “The...
wtoc.com
Savannah Police searching for suspect involved in Oglethorpe Mall shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are searching for a suspect involved in a Sept. 27 shooting that occurred outside the Oglethorpe Mall. According to officials, officers responded to the parking lot in the 7800 block of Abercorn Street around 4:40 p.m. and discovered the 36-year-old victim suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
SPD: 10 arrests made in 3-day targeted operation
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department’s Violent Crimes Task Force conducted a targeted three-day operation from October 18 to 20. According to police, the operation targeted suspects for violent crimes as well as domestic and felony cases that led to 10 arrests, the seizure of guns and drugs, and more than $15,000. “Our […]
wtoc.com
Police investigating after shooting victim arrives at Savannah hospital
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating after a shooting victim arrived at a Savannah hospital on Tuesday. According to police, an adult male with non-life threatening injuries arrived at the hospital. Police said that no further details were available, including where the shooting occurred. Stay with...
Glynn County driver's teenage daughter jumps out of school bus before it crashes
GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — A Glyn County Schools bus crashed after the driver suffered a medical emergency Friday night, according to the Georgia State Patrol. The bus travelled off the roadway and through an empty parking lot before hitting the tree line. The only passenger on the bus was a 17-year-old, which the school district confirmed was the driver's daughter.
Quinton Simon: Where the case stands
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Wednesday will mark three weeks since WSAV first told the story of Quinton Simon. It is a case that started with a missing little boy that is now a criminal investigation. Tuesday, investigators wrapped up their search of the Chatham County landfill where they believe the child’s body was dumped. […]
wtoc.com
59 people charged after drug investigation in McIntosh County
DARIEN, Ga. (WTOC) - A months-long drug investigation coming to a head in McIntosh County. The investigation was dubbed Operation Mc-In-Clean. It started back in July of last year and the McIntosh County sheriff claims they’re still looking to arrest eight people. The sheriff’s office says they used intelligence-gathering...
Savannah Police searching for missing 13-year-old
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing teen. According to police, Charles Jackson, 13, was last seen Saturday afternoon at the 2200 block of Vicksburg Drive. The teen is described as having a low haircut, a white t-shirt, gray sweatpants, a black hoodie, and white […]
WTGS
Port Wentworth police investigating deadly weekend shooting
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTGS) — A teenager was shot and killed at an apartment complex in Port Wentworth on Saturday. According to the Port Wentworth Police Department, officers received a 9-1-1 call of shots fired at Wood Meadow Apartments at around 1:01 a.m. on Saturday. When they arrived, they...
WJCL
1 person dead in Evans County after driver goes past stop sign, slamming into another vehicle
EVANS COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Georgia State Patrol says one person is dead following a crash Tuesday morning. It happened around 7 a.m. at Hendrix Bridge Road at Highway 169 in Evans County. According to troopers, the driver of a Honda minivan failed to stop...
WTGS
Trio arrested outside missing Chatham County toddler’s home, police say
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Three people are facing disorderly conduct charges this weekend following an incident at the home of missing 20-month-old Quinton Simon. Chatham County police officials say they were called to the home along Buckhalter Road twice in regard to people being disorderly. Police say the second...
WJCL
Eight people from Georgia's Southern District charged in connection to COVID-19 fraud scheme
Eight more people in Georgia's Southern District are facing federal charges for participating in a COVID-19 fraud scheme. Two of them have already pleaded guilty. Five of them are from our area, including two from Hinesville, two from Savannah, and one from Fort Stewart. The eight defendants are accused of...
WJCL
Police arrest 3 protesters outside missing Savannah toddler Quinton Simon's home
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Landfill search for Quinton Simon's remains pauses during the weekend. Chatham County Police were called out to the home of missing Savannah toddler Quinton Simon Friday night and arrested three protestors. CCPD was initially called for complaints of people being disorderly. Police tell WJCL...
8 defendants charged in COVID-19 relief fraud schemes
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Federal courts have charged eight new defendants with taking part in COVID-19 relief fraud schemes—two of them pleading guilty. The charges result from an ongoing investigation into misuse of the U.S. government’s COVID-19 financial relief programs. According to authorities, the charges carry statutory penalties of up to 20 years in prison […]
blufftontoday.com
Alex Murdaugh’s Spanish-speaking housekeeper at center of Mexican citizen’s lawsuit
Several prominent Hampton lawyers recently sued in conjunction with disbarred and accused South Carolina attorney Richard “Alex” Murdaugh have filed a joint dismissal motion, asking for opposing attorneys to be sanctioned and outlining how Murdaugh’s former household employee is allegedly involved in the legal actions. Orangeburg attorneys...
WJCL
Traffic Alert: parts of Central Ave in Chatham County closed this week due to resurfacing project
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Road closure alert: A road in Chatham County will be closed this week for a resurfacing project. In Savannah, Central Avenue between Norwood Avenue and Washington Street will be closed starting today through Friday. The Chatham County Public Information Office confirmed a detour will be set...
