The three library systems of Champaign County were recently awarded a Guiding Ohio Online grant from the federal Institute of Museum and Library Services through the State Library of Ohio. Guiding Ohio Online is a State Library administered competitive LSTA (Library Services and Technology Act) grant. The purpose of the grant is to allow public libraries in rural Ohio to hire a dedicated technology trainer for their library.

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO