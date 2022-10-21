ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee County, WI

Comments / 1

Related
CBS 58

New era begins as Milwaukee County welcomes new sheriff Monday

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Denita Ball officially assumed leadership of the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office at midnight Monday, following the departure of Earnell Lucas at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23. Sheriff Ball officially became the acting sheriff while Lucas has moved into the private sector, accepting a position as...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
communityjournal.net

In final act in office, Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell R. Lucas presents financial gift to fallen deputies memorial nonprofit

FRANKLIN – In a last official act, Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas presented a check for $10,000 to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Department Historical Memorial Committee Sunday morning. The memorial, also known as the “Call to Duty Memorial,” is housed at the Sheriff’s Office Training Academy and consists...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Judge says Milwaukee’s GOTV effort is not illegal, dealing a blow to GOP challenge

MILWAUKEE — A judge on Friday shut down the Republican Party of Wisconsin’s attempt to halt the City of Milwaukee’s involvement in a get-out-the-vote effort. The judge rejected allowing a temporary injunction, which would have forced the City of Milwaukee’s GOTV efforts as a case played out in court, writing that “The issuance of a temporary injunction would impermissibly chill constitutionally protected speech.”
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Missing Sheboygan man found dead in waters of northern Wisconsin lake

AINSWORTH, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Sheboygan who was reported missing in early October was found in the waters of Rolling Stone Lake. According to the Langlade County Sheriff’s office, on October 24, the body of the man that was reported missing on October 1 was found. He was reportedly found in the waters of Rolling Stone Lake.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
cdrecycler.com

Elevated highway demolition eyed in Milwaukee

A stretch of Interstate 794 in Milwaukee is being pointed to by urban planners as a prior highway project mistake that should be corrected, or at least updated. News coverage in the region indicates a stretch of the interstate leading to and from downtown Milwaukee was built in 1974 and is in line for repairs and upgrades. It could provide an opportunity to remove portions of the highway, or attached ramps, that have divided neighborhoods from each other for nearly 50 years.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man trapped under dumpster dies

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 56, died after he became trapped under a dumpster Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 25. This happened around 1 p.m. near 6th and Lapham. Police said the man was connecting a dumpster to a pickup truck when he got trapped under/inside the dumpster hydraulic mechanism, causing his death.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Cricket robbery, 76th and Mill, employee hit

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said a Cricket Wireless employee was hit during a robbery near 76th and Mill Sunday, Oct. 23. Police said the assailants got away with property from the business during the robbery around 3:30 p.m. No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information is asked to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wpr.org

Wisconsin's alarming domestic violence trend

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, domestic violence deaths have increased almost 91 percent from 2021 to 2022. We’re joined by the head of the Sojourner Family Peace Center in Milwaukee to discuss new research and approaches to address a worsening trend.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee hit-and-run, pedestrian seriously hurt

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are looking for the driver who hit a pedestrian near Sherman and Hampton Monday, Oct. 24. The crash happened around 7:15 p.m. The pedestrian who was hit, a Milwaukee man, 55, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Police said the driver ran away after...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee crash near 13th and Atkinson; 2 men injured

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that sent two people to the hospital near 13th and Atkinson on Monday, Oct. 24. Police said the crash took place before 1 p.m. According to officials, an officer attempted to stop a vehicle for an equipment violation; however, the driver fled....
MILWAUKEE, WI
empowerwisconsin.org

Tool of the Week: Tony Evers, bureaucratic bungler

MADISON — The absentee governor has done it again. Gov. Tony Evers has compromised public safety in numerous ways. From appointing a Wisconsin Parole Commission chairman who set free hundreds of killers and rapists to moving slowly while riot-ravaged Kenosha burned, the Democrat has put lives and communities at risk.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man killed, family wants answers: 'This isn’t normal'

MILWAUKEE - The family of a Milwaukee man shot and killed last week is asking for the community's help to find suspects. Cortez Leflore-Randolph, a father of two children under the age of 2, was shot in the middle of the day Thursday, Oct. 20 near 95th and Sheridan. "He...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy