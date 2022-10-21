Read full article on original website
CBS 58
New era begins as Milwaukee County welcomes new sheriff Monday
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Denita Ball officially assumed leadership of the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office at midnight Monday, following the departure of Earnell Lucas at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23. Sheriff Ball officially became the acting sheriff while Lucas has moved into the private sector, accepting a position as...
milwaukeeindependent.com
Earnell Lucas resigns early as Milwaukee County Sheriff to take senior security position with Fiserv
Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas announced on October 21 that he would be serving as Fiserv’s Vice President of Security for Wisconsin starting on October 24. In this new role, Lucas will be involved in every aspect of physical security, integrity investigations, and all other incidents impacting Fiserv. Fiserv...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Michels, Schoemann, Schulteis speak out about paroled felon’s OWI arrest in West Bend
WEST BEND — Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor Tim Michels, Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann and Washington County Sheriff Martin Schulteis held a press conference at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office on Monday in response to an incident in West Bend on Thursday night. “We just wanted to...
communityjournal.net
In final act in office, Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell R. Lucas presents financial gift to fallen deputies memorial nonprofit
FRANKLIN – In a last official act, Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas presented a check for $10,000 to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Department Historical Memorial Committee Sunday morning. The memorial, also known as the “Call to Duty Memorial,” is housed at the Sheriff’s Office Training Academy and consists...
I-TEAM: Driver faces lesser charge after killing pedestrian in Milwaukee
A driver is facing a lesser charge after killing a pedestrian in a crash so loud, it set off a ShotSpotter Alert. The driver, 23-year-old Christdon Gordon, remained on the scene and was arrested.
Milwaukee man stabbed, killed during argument near 27th and Kilbourn
A Milwaukee man was stabbed and killed during an argument near 27th and Kilbourn on Tuesday. Milwaukee police say the homicide happened around 2:15 p.m.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Judge says Milwaukee’s GOTV effort is not illegal, dealing a blow to GOP challenge
MILWAUKEE — A judge on Friday shut down the Republican Party of Wisconsin’s attempt to halt the City of Milwaukee’s involvement in a get-out-the-vote effort. The judge rejected allowing a temporary injunction, which would have forced the City of Milwaukee’s GOTV efforts as a case played out in court, writing that “The issuance of a temporary injunction would impermissibly chill constitutionally protected speech.”
wearegreenbay.com
Missing Sheboygan man found dead in waters of northern Wisconsin lake
AINSWORTH, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Sheboygan who was reported missing in early October was found in the waters of Rolling Stone Lake. According to the Langlade County Sheriff’s office, on October 24, the body of the man that was reported missing on October 1 was found. He was reportedly found in the waters of Rolling Stone Lake.
cdrecycler.com
Elevated highway demolition eyed in Milwaukee
A stretch of Interstate 794 in Milwaukee is being pointed to by urban planners as a prior highway project mistake that should be corrected, or at least updated. News coverage in the region indicates a stretch of the interstate leading to and from downtown Milwaukee was built in 1974 and is in line for repairs and upgrades. It could provide an opportunity to remove portions of the highway, or attached ramps, that have divided neighborhoods from each other for nearly 50 years.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man trapped under dumpster dies
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 56, died after he became trapped under a dumpster Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 25. This happened around 1 p.m. near 6th and Lapham. Police said the man was connecting a dumpster to a pickup truck when he got trapped under/inside the dumpster hydraulic mechanism, causing his death.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Cricket robbery, 76th and Mill, employee hit
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said a Cricket Wireless employee was hit during a robbery near 76th and Mill Sunday, Oct. 23. Police said the assailants got away with property from the business during the robbery around 3:30 p.m. No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information is asked to...
Car crashes head-on into Milwaukee bus on 6th Street Viaduct
A driver crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a Milwaukee County Transit System bus, injuring one person on Saturday.
wpr.org
Wisconsin's alarming domestic violence trend
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, domestic violence deaths have increased almost 91 percent from 2021 to 2022. We’re joined by the head of the Sojourner Family Peace Center in Milwaukee to discuss new research and approaches to address a worsening trend.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee hit-and-run driver said man ‘jumped’ in front of him, complaint says
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee hit-and-run driver told investigators a pedestrian "jumped directly in front of his vehicle," and he didn't stop because he "freaked out" after the crash, a criminal complaint says. Jose Pizarro-Perez, 25, faces one count of hit-and-run resulting in death for the Oct. 9 hit-and-run near 14th...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee hit-and-run, pedestrian seriously hurt
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are looking for the driver who hit a pedestrian near Sherman and Hampton Monday, Oct. 24. The crash happened around 7:15 p.m. The pedestrian who was hit, a Milwaukee man, 55, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Police said the driver ran away after...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee crash near 13th and Atkinson; 2 men injured
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that sent two people to the hospital near 13th and Atkinson on Monday, Oct. 24. Police said the crash took place before 1 p.m. According to officials, an officer attempted to stop a vehicle for an equipment violation; however, the driver fled....
empowerwisconsin.org
Tool of the Week: Tony Evers, bureaucratic bungler
MADISON — The absentee governor has done it again. Gov. Tony Evers has compromised public safety in numerous ways. From appointing a Wisconsin Parole Commission chairman who set free hundreds of killers and rapists to moving slowly while riot-ravaged Kenosha burned, the Democrat has put lives and communities at risk.
Survey asks about red light runners, speeding on Milwaukee streets
The Sherman Park Community Association is conducting a survey aimed at collecting data on red light running and speeding in the City of Milwaukee.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man killed, family wants answers: 'This isn’t normal'
MILWAUKEE - The family of a Milwaukee man shot and killed last week is asking for the community's help to find suspects. Cortez Leflore-Randolph, a father of two children under the age of 2, was shot in the middle of the day Thursday, Oct. 20 near 95th and Sheridan. "He...
wearegreenbay.com
City just south of Fond du Lac County sees three ‘serious’ motorcycle crashes within 90 minutes
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to three motorcycle accidents with serious injuries, all within an hour and 20 minutes of each other on Sunday. According to a Facebook post, the first call was around 8:00 p.m. for a report of a single...
