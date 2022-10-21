Read full article on original website
Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense
Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
KOMO News
Murray and Smiley spar over abortion, crime in Senate debate
SPOKANE, Wash. — U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., and Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley argued over abortion, crime and inflation on Sunday in their only scheduled debate before the Nov. 8 election. Smiley made numerous references to Murray's 30 years in the Senate during the hour-long debate televised from Gonzaga...
Clarence Thomas Slammed After Freezing Lindsey Graham Testimony: 'Disgrace'
Thomas' Monday decision prompted a new wave of calls for his impeachment from the Supreme Court.
Fox News Airs Poll, Anchor Immediately Scolds Colleague for Citing It
Literally minutes after Fox News highlighted a recent CNN poll showing GOP Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz trailing six points on Tuesday, anchor Harris Faulkner chastised Fox News commentator Leslie Marshall for daring to cite it during an on-air discussion.At the top of Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox News midday chatfest Outnumbered, co-host (and former Trump press secretary) Kayleigh McEnany noted that the “Pennsylvania Senate matchup is in the spotlight” as Oz and Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman are set to face off in their only scheduled debate.“It is a race that could determine which party controls the Senate. Polls...
Rotax Engine Found In Iranian Mohajer-6 Drone Downed Over Ukraine
via TwitterReports of Austrian Rotax engines being used in Iranian drones aren't new, but hard proof they are being used in those acquired by Russia is.
KOMO News
Vice President Kamala Harris arrives in Seattle Tuesday evening
SEATTLE (KOMO) — Vice President Kamala Harris arrived in Seattle Tuesday night before spending Wednesday in the Puget Sound region. Harris is set "to deliver remarks at an event highlighting the Biden-Harris Administration’s investments in clean school buses" in Seattle on Wednesday, according to the White House. She will be joined by Environmental Protection Agency administrator Michael Regan.
KOMO News
Beyond The Podium: District 6 candidates on crime, abortion, student loans and more
In KOMO News' Beyond The Podium series, we spoke with the candidates vying for Washington's 6th Congressional District. Democrat Incumbent Derek Kilmer is running to keep his seat while Republican Elizabeth Kreiselmaier is running against him. District 6 covers the Washington state peninsula, including Clallam, Kitsap and Mason counties. KOMO...
