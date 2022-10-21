Read full article on original website
Illinois State Police Provides More Details of Friday Morning Shooting in Morrison
The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Internal Investigation (DII) is investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred when ISP assisted the Blackhawk Area Task Force in executing a search warrant in the 600 block of North Cherry Street, Morrison, in the early morning hours of Friday, October 21. Upon...
No injuries, charges after Saturday police standoff situation on School Avenue
ROCHELLE — No injuries or charges resulted from a two-hour police standoff situation on Saturday evening in Rochelle at a home in the 200 block of School Avenue, Rochelle Police Chief Eric Higby said. Police were called to the home around 5:30 p.m. “A couple at this residence had...
Man arrested in DeKalb County for domestic battery, child endangerment
DEKALB COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — An Aurora man was arrested in DeKalb County Sunday after a domestic violence call. Deputies responded to a house in the 500 block of N. Loves Road in Cortland around 4:15 a.m., according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. An investigation was conducted on the scene, and 32-year-old Darrius T. […]
Man Stopped for Squealing Tires in Amboy Now Facing Numerous Charges, Including DUI and Endangering a Child
Illinois State Troopers say 30 –year-old Brandon Wood of Plainfield was stopped for Squealing Tires and Disobey Stop Sign on Saturday October 15 at 5:27 p.m. at Main St – US52 in Amboy. Wood was charged with Driving under the Influence of Alcohol, Squealing Tires, Disobey Stop Sign,...
One person hospitalized after Sheridan shooting; standoff
SHERIDAN – An early morning shooting and hours-long standoff drew a significant police presence to the village of Sheridan Saturday. The LaSalle County Sheriff’s claim that around 7:30 AM they were called to the community for a report of a 63-year-old man shot in the leg. Witnesses said the suspect, who allegedly shot the man, fired off several more rounds and then fled on a riding lawnmower. The suspect, identified as 55-year-old Jeffrey L. Plique, reportedly barricaded himself in his residence in Sheridan for nearly twelve hours before surrendering to authorities. He was taken to the LaSalle County Jail on a charge of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, with additional charges expected. The shooting victim was taken to a Rockford hospital in stable condition. LaSalle County Sheriff’s Deputies were assisted by the Sheridan Police Department, Kendall County Sheriff’s Office, Grundy County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police & State Police Crime Scene, Illinois Conservation Police, and other local police agencies.
Two Persons Shot at Morrison Home Friday Morning as Illinois State Police Tried to Conduct a Search Warrant
According to the Illinois State Police, an ISP Specials Weapon Team tried to conduct a search warrant at 5:30 Friday morning at a residence on North Cherry Street in Morrison. When troopers arrived on scene, they heard gunshot coming from inside the home. Upon making entry, the troopers reported they encountered person with a gun. The suspect was then shot. The information did not say if the person was shot by a member of the State Police or by someone else. The suspect was taken to a local hospital.
Suspect dead after incident involving a Lafayette Co. Sheriff’s deputy
BROWNTOWN, Wis. — A suspect is dead following an incident involving a Lafayette County Sheriff’s deputy. The Wisconsin Department of Justice says the deputy responded to a cross-county vehicle pursuit that began in Grant County, following an incident that happened in Dubuque, Iowa. Around 2:3o p.m. Saturday, the deputy used a spike strip and the suspect then started driving towards...
Man shot on Johnston Avenue in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police say a man was shot early Saturday morning in Rockford. According to a tweet released just before 1:00 a.m. Saturday by Rockford Police, the shooting occurred in the 600 Block of N. Johnston Ave. Officers asked people to avoid the area as they investigated the incident.
Two women from Peoria arrested in Oswego in alleged retail theft
Two women from Peoria were arrested on Friday according to the Oswego Police Department. 21-year-old Tanaysha M. McDaniel and Kenijha C. Fletcher are accused of taking about $497 worth of merchandise from the Burlington Coat Factory store in the 2400 block of Route 34. Both women are charged with felony...
Rockford Scanner™: Armed Robbery Near 11th st
Sources are reporting a possible robbery scene in Winnebago County. It happened approx. 3:30...
Automobile Accident With Injuries, On E State st
Sources are reporting an automobile accident. in Winnebago County. It happened approx. 5:45. In...
Kenosha bar shooting; men charged after 2 killed, 2 wounded
KENOSHA, Wis. - Two men – one from Illinois, the other from Georgia – have been charged for a Kenosha bar shooting that left two people dead and two others injured in September. Police say 29-year-old Kendal Readus of North Chicago, Illinois was the shooter and 29-year-old James...
Rockford Scanner™: Rockford PD Are Investigating A Couple Of Shooting Incidents
Couple of shooting incidents in the last 72 hours,. According to the call logs.
Rockford Scanner™: Another Shooting Incident in Rockford, Approx. 40 Shots Were Heard
We post our opinions on what may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are SEARCHING...
Elgin man pleads guilty in crash that killed 2 Judson University students
Trevon Morris, 22, entered a blind plea Thursday to one count of aggravated driving under the influence of cannabis, causing death.
Beloit Police arrest man wanted in killing of 5-year-old Wisconsin girl
BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — On Friday, Beloit Police assisted with the apprehension of Jordan Leavy Carter, 35, who was wanted in connection with the homicide of a 5-year-old girl in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Monday. Police said Carter was wanted for several additional felonies. He was arrested around 4 p.m. near East Grand Avenue and […]
Tri-State Tollway carjacking: Person stuck in traffic on I-294 carjacked, Hinsdale police say
Illinois State Police are investigating after a suspected stolen car in Hinsdale was involved in an I-294 carjacking.
Illinois men taken into custody after slamming into squad car, fleeing on foot across I-43
PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two men from Illinois were taken into custody after hitting a parked squad car and fleeing the scene on foot across Interstate 43. According to a release, around 11:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Ozaukee County deputies attempted to stop a black 2008 Acura MDX for speeding on Interstate 43 northbound from East Sauk Road in the town of Saukville.
UPDATE: Armed suspect shot in Morrison incident
UPDATE: (October 21, 2022 – 4:06 p.m.) The Illinois State Police has issued the following release about the incident:. The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Internal Investigation (DII) is investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred when ISP assisted the Blackhawk Area Task Force in executing a search warrant in the 600 block of North Cherry Street, Morrison, in the early morning hours of Friday, October 21, 2022. Upon entry, officers heard gun shots from within the residence. During a search, officers encountered the subject of the search warrant. An ISP officer fired at the armed subject, who sustained a gunshot wound and was taken to an area hospital. Officers continued to search the home and in a part of the house separate from where the officer involved shooting occurred, found a female with a gunshot wound. She was taken to an area hospital. Medical conditions are not available at this time.
LaSalle County Sheriff's Office advises Sheridan residents to shelter in place and lock their doors
UPDATE: The LaSalle County Sheriff's Office has lifted the shelter-in-place order in Sheridan. Reports indicate that a suspect is in custody after an approximately ten-hour standoff with police. ****. The LaSalle County Sheriff's Office is requesting that residents in Sheridan shelter in place and lock their doors. There is an...
