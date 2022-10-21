ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Dog Mom Forgets to Leave the Light on for Her Pup and the Guilt Is Real

Many pet owners know the struggle of having to do certain things to placate your pets when you leave the house. Some people give their pups a bone to distract them, and others leave music on to give their pets some background noise. One woman forgot to do this for her dog, and the pup was not pleased.
Dog Finds Baby's Pacifier on Walk and His Reaction Is Going Viral

Dogs always find the craziest stuff on walks. If you're a dog owner, you're probably familiar with the endless sticks they pick up, or scraps of food they always find. Dogs will literally pick up anything they can get their mouth on no matter how disgusting. TikTok user @good.boy.ollie found...
Maltipoo's Adorable Smile Is Enough to Light Up a Room

There are a lot of dog behavioral experts that claim that dogs don't really smile. They say when you see a dog smile, they are actually either performing a submissive fear grin in order to demonstrate harmlessness, or the dog is partaking in a behavior known as capturing. Capturing is when a dog performs a behavior and the human rewards the dog so the dog learns to do this behavior in order to receive praise or a treat.
Video of Dog's Hilariously Rude Way of Asking for Treats Is Going Beyond Viral

Look your dog might be your best friend, but that doesn't mean they always mind their manners. In fact, sometimes they're like one dog, who's gone viral for the impolite way she asked her mama for a treat. Don't worry though, she took her pup's sass in stride. Apparently Sapphire...
Video of Dog Saying 'Good Morning' Every Day Has Viewers in Stitches

A video showcasing a Bernese mountain dog's unique way of greeting his owner every morning is spreading some much-needed cheer on social media. Weller is part of a family of canines whose antics are regularly shared on TikTok under the handle TheBernerBunch. However, it's one of Weller's most recent clips that has drawn attention.
Cat Says Goodbye to Dying Dog and 'Best Friend' in Heartbreaking Video

A heartbreaking video has captured the moment a cat enjoyed one final snuggle with her owner's dog before he sadly passed away. It's often assumed that cats are aloof and largely solitary animals. However, there is plenty of evidence to the contrary, not least when it comes to their reactions to the loss of a loved one.
Moment Dog Sees Mom After Being Lost in the Woods Is a Tear-Jerker

Every dog mom's greatest fear is being unable to find their fur baby. These moms will be terrified for the safety of their dog while they're out searching for their pups all day and all night. This dog mom recently lost her pup in the woods overnight, and she shared their tear-inducing reunion to the relief of her viewers.
Giant 6ft tall dog finally finds a new home

A huge 6ft mastiff dog the size of a human who has been in a rescue centre for most of his life has finally found a forever home. The 60kg pup called Basher has always struggled to find an owner because of his massive size. Two-year-old Basher was rescued as...
Dog's Last Cuddle Before 'Crossing The Rainbow Bridge' Melts Hearts Online

A dog named Bowie has melted hearts on the internet after a video of his last cuddle with his owner before "crossing the rainbow bridge" went viral on social media. The video shared on TikTok on September 28 by the dog's owner, under the username iamrachelmarch, shows the 13-year-old golden cocker spaniel cuddling with his human one last time, resting his head on her shoulder seeking comfort.
The dog that walks like a human – and other precocious pets: ‘We didn’t teach him, it was his idea’

‘I watched in amazement as he hopped up the stairs’: Dexter, the dog that walks on two legs. We bought Dexter as a puppy. He was an adorable bundle of energy, a pure-breed Brittany spaniel. My husband, two children and I fell in love with him straight away. We’d lost an elderly dog the year before, and had rescued another, who we tragically had to put to sleep. It devastated us. So we poured our love into Dexter.

