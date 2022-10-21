Read full article on original website
pethelpful.com
Dog Mom Forgets to Leave the Light on for Her Pup and the Guilt Is Real
Many pet owners know the struggle of having to do certain things to placate your pets when you leave the house. Some people give their pups a bone to distract them, and others leave music on to give their pets some background noise. One woman forgot to do this for her dog, and the pup was not pleased.
pethelpful.com
Video of Maine Coon Cat Clearly Saying 'Hello' to Dad Has Us Seriously Impressed
We've probably all seen or heard at one point or another animals talking. There are so many videos of pets who sound like celebrities or cats meowing that actually sound like words. So it shouldn't blow us away anymore, right? Well, wrong again!. We clearly can't get enough of animals...
pethelpful.com
Dog Finds Baby's Pacifier on Walk and His Reaction Is Going Viral
Dogs always find the craziest stuff on walks. If you're a dog owner, you're probably familiar with the endless sticks they pick up, or scraps of food they always find. Dogs will literally pick up anything they can get their mouth on no matter how disgusting. TikTok user @good.boy.ollie found...
pethelpful.com
Maltipoo's Adorable Smile Is Enough to Light Up a Room
There are a lot of dog behavioral experts that claim that dogs don't really smile. They say when you see a dog smile, they are actually either performing a submissive fear grin in order to demonstrate harmlessness, or the dog is partaking in a behavior known as capturing. Capturing is when a dog performs a behavior and the human rewards the dog so the dog learns to do this behavior in order to receive praise or a treat.
pethelpful.com
Video of Dog's Hilariously Rude Way of Asking for Treats Is Going Beyond Viral
Look your dog might be your best friend, but that doesn't mean they always mind their manners. In fact, sometimes they're like one dog, who's gone viral for the impolite way she asked her mama for a treat. Don't worry though, she took her pup's sass in stride. Apparently Sapphire...
New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
Video of Dog Saying 'Good Morning' Every Day Has Viewers in Stitches
A video showcasing a Bernese mountain dog's unique way of greeting his owner every morning is spreading some much-needed cheer on social media. Weller is part of a family of canines whose antics are regularly shared on TikTok under the handle TheBernerBunch. However, it's one of Weller's most recent clips that has drawn attention.
Cat Says Goodbye to Dying Dog and 'Best Friend' in Heartbreaking Video
A heartbreaking video has captured the moment a cat enjoyed one final snuggle with her owner's dog before he sadly passed away. It's often assumed that cats are aloof and largely solitary animals. However, there is plenty of evidence to the contrary, not least when it comes to their reactions to the loss of a loved one.
pethelpful.com
Moment Dog Sees Mom After Being Lost in the Woods Is a Tear-Jerker
Every dog mom's greatest fear is being unable to find their fur baby. These moms will be terrified for the safety of their dog while they're out searching for their pups all day and all night. This dog mom recently lost her pup in the woods overnight, and she shared their tear-inducing reunion to the relief of her viewers.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Giant 6ft tall dog finally finds a new home
A huge 6ft mastiff dog the size of a human who has been in a rescue centre for most of his life has finally found a forever home. The 60kg pup called Basher has always struggled to find an owner because of his massive size. Two-year-old Basher was rescued as...
Dog's Last Cuddle Before 'Crossing The Rainbow Bridge' Melts Hearts Online
A dog named Bowie has melted hearts on the internet after a video of his last cuddle with his owner before "crossing the rainbow bridge" went viral on social media. The video shared on TikTok on September 28 by the dog's owner, under the username iamrachelmarch, shows the 13-year-old golden cocker spaniel cuddling with his human one last time, resting his head on her shoulder seeking comfort.
500-Pound Yellowstone Grizzly Bear Brutally Mauls Young Bear In Effort To Mate With Its Mother
You’re walking through the woods, and accidentally walk up on a massive 500-pound male grizzly mauling a much younger grizzly, with the mother looking on. What you gonna do?. Graphic video footage has surfaced of this exact scenario at Yellowstone National Park. It is pretty tough to watch, considering...
The Hollywood Gossip
Little People, Big World Trailer: "Oh My Gosh, Oh My Gosh, Oh My Gosh..."
Little People, Big World is about to welcome another little person. As previously announced, the popular TLC reality show returns with new episodes on Tuesday, November 1. And now, as previewed in an extended trailer (first posted by People Magazine), we can confirm that at least one significant development that will be featured this fall will center around Tori Roloff giving birth.
The dog that walks like a human – and other precocious pets: ‘We didn’t teach him, it was his idea’
‘I watched in amazement as he hopped up the stairs’: Dexter, the dog that walks on two legs. We bought Dexter as a puppy. He was an adorable bundle of energy, a pure-breed Brittany spaniel. My husband, two children and I fell in love with him straight away. We’d lost an elderly dog the year before, and had rescued another, who we tragically had to put to sleep. It devastated us. So we poured our love into Dexter.
ohmymag.co.uk
Rescue's heartbreak as an abandoned puppy was found ‘curled up next to her deceased brother’
This starving female puppy was on the edge of death when she was spotted alone in the woods by a kindhearted member of the public. Sadly, next to her lay her dead brother. The rescued dog is now recovering in one of the SSPCA’s centres. Heartbreaking discovery. The SSPCA...
Cops were called after a neighbour complained about my ‘obscene’ bush – but Instagram and TikTok fans love it
A CHEEKY gardener has told how cops were called to his home after a neighbour complained about his “obscene” bush. Richard Jackson's x-rated topiary has entertained passers-by for two decades, with Instagram and Tik-Tok fans desperate to feature it on their online profiles. He crafted the cheeky gesture...
Shelter Dog's Reaction to Being Told He Has a Furrever Home Goes Viral
The heartwarming moment when a shelter dog finds out he has been adopted has gone viral. More than 64,000 people have watched the TikTok video shared by Joe Kay, who is a dog coordinator, foster owner, rescuer, and trainer based in Wooster, Ohio. More than 9,000 people liked the video...
pethelpful.com
Video of Little Dog Who Was Just Surrendered After Being Adopted During COVID Is Just So Sad
Adopting a pet might be fun and rewarding, but it's a lot of work, too. You're also committing to them for life! A dog or cat won't understand what's going on if they're surrendered to the shelter (especially if they've been there before), and that's what makes situations like this oh-so-heartbreaking.
pethelpful.com
Photo of Cavapoo Puppy Deemed 'Not Adoptable' for Being 'Imperfect' Tugs at Our Heartstrings
Our hearts absolutely break for animals who are deemed "not adoptable." Who in their right mind could ever think that of a fur baby?! They're all adoptable and lovable and adorable. At least they are in our minds and apparently it is with TikTok user @midwestmandy. This TikToker recently posted...
pethelpful.com
Missouri Rescue Organization Finds Unexpected Abandonded Puppies in Heartbreaking Clip
TikTok user @rescueone_sgf, an animal rescue and medical facility from Springfield, Missouri, was on a mission to rescue three abandoned adult huskies. But during the rescue mission, this organization found a very heartbreaking surprise. Rescuers went to the house where the abandoned Huskies were and once they opened the front...
