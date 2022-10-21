Read full article on original website
Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (hamstring) doubtful at Denver
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook is doubtful to play against the host Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night with a
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns doesn't like Anthony Edwards' diet: 'We're high-level athletes'
Minnesota Timberwolves' All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns says teammate Anthony Edwards needs to change up his diet after a rough performance on Monday.
NBA Hot Seats: Sixers’ Doc Rivers favored to be first coach fired
A week into the regular season, several NBA coaches are already coming under intense scrutiny. The heat is highest on
Disturbing details emerge on Vikings’ player’s arrest
The Minnesota Vikings are on a bye week in Week 7, and it appears that the time away from the football field was not a good thing for every player on the team. Disturbing details have emerged of an arrest that occurred on Saturday regarding Vikings’ offensive lineman Olisaemeka Udoh.
Hear Our Interview With The Adirondack Thunder’s Pete MacArthur
Here is the spot our weekly interviews every Tuesday at 12:15 with the Adirondack Thunder head coach Pete MacArthur. Below is our full interview with him today right here on Big Board Sports!. Former NHLer Barry Melrose's Home in Glens Falls. After playing, coaching and owning a franchise in Glens...
St. John’s Is Out Of Bounds Honoring Ex-New York Hoop Star
We should all be sympathetic to a person's struggles with addiction. We should all celebrate with that person when they get things together and move on to recovery. However, when that person, while a NBA player; was accused of braking a beer mug over someone's head in a bar; shot and killed a man while drunk playing with a shotgun and was convicted of trying to cover it up; made tens of millions of dollars playing NBA basketball but did not pay the child support that he owed to his two daughters, and now you are going to honor him in your collegiate athletic Hall of Fame? St. John's University is out of touch.
Bruins improve to 6-1; beat Stars 3-1 behind Hall, Ullmark
BOSTON (AP) — Taylor Hall scored the tiebreaking goal late in the second period, Linus Ullmark stopped 30 shots and the Boston Bruins beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Tuesday night to improve to 6-1. It was the third straight game-winning score for Hall, who had an overtime goal to beat Minnesota on Saturday after collecting the lone tally in a shootout against Anaheim last Thursday. David Pastrnak added a power-play goal and an assist, and Patrice Bergeron had an empty-netter with 27 seconds to go for the Bruins, who remained unbeaten at home at 5-0 in coach Jim Montgomery’s first season running the team. “We haven’t won a game doing that,” said Montgomery. “We kind of surrendered leads, then we ended up winning in overtime or we pull away late. It’s nice to close out a game. ... Dallas pushed us, they tested us. I like the way we shut it down the last four minutes.”
Bratt scores 2, Devils hand Wings first regulation loss, 6-2
DETROIT (AP) — Jesper Bratt had two goals and an assist as the New Jersey Devils beat the Detroit Red Wings 6-2 on Tuesday night. Jack Hughes, Dawson Mercer, Yegor Sharangovich and Nico Hischier also scored for the Devils, and Ryan Graves had two assists. Vitek Vanecek stopped 20 shots to help the Devils rebound from a 6-3 loss at home to Washington on Monday. “I thought we really bounced back well from last night,” said Bratt, who extended his point streak to seven games, tying a career high. “We weren’t happy at all with the way we played and I felt like we really picked up the intensity as a team. I thought we got a good overall game from everyone out there.” Dominik Kubalik and Dylan Larkin scored for Detroit and Alex Nedeljkovic made 35 saves. The Red Wings (3-1-2) were the last remaining team without a regulation loss.
