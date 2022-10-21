ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochelle, IL



Rochelle News-Leader

City presents facade grant check to A1 Hot Body Detailing

ROCHELLE — On Wednesday, the City of Rochelle presented a $5,000 check to A1 Hot Body Detailing Owners Lee Ann Gibson-Stinnett and Jordan Stinnett as part of its facade grant program. The program covers half the cost of any improvements made to business fronts in town with a limit...
ROCHELLE, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

County Board: Bid to demolish former jail approved

OREGON — At its monthly meeting Tuesday, the Ogle County Board voted unanimously to approve a $98,300 bid from Martin & Company Excavating of Oregon to demolish the old Ogle County Jail. The county received seven other bids for the work. The county board also unanimously approved the use...
OGLE COUNTY, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

RCH still combating staffing shortage

ROCHELLE — Rochelle Community Hospital Chief Executive Officer Gregg Olson said Oct. 14 that the hospital is still combating staffing shortage issues and currently has 34 open positions organization-wide. Twelve of those openings are full-time, 11 of those positions are part-time and 11 are PRN, which is minimal, on-occasion...
ROCHELLE, IL



