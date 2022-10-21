Read full article on original website
Related
Rochelle News-Leader
City presents facade grant check to A1 Hot Body Detailing
ROCHELLE — On Wednesday, the City of Rochelle presented a $5,000 check to A1 Hot Body Detailing Owners Lee Ann Gibson-Stinnett and Jordan Stinnett as part of its facade grant program. The program covers half the cost of any improvements made to business fronts in town with a limit...
Rochelle News-Leader
No injuries, charges after Saturday police standoff situation on School Avenue
ROCHELLE — No injuries or charges resulted from a two-hour police standoff situation on Saturday evening in Rochelle at a home in the 200 block of School Avenue, Rochelle Police Chief Eric Higby said. Police were called to the home around 5:30 p.m. “A couple at this residence had...
Rochelle News-Leader
County Board: Bid to demolish former jail approved
OREGON — At its monthly meeting Tuesday, the Ogle County Board voted unanimously to approve a $98,300 bid from Martin & Company Excavating of Oregon to demolish the old Ogle County Jail. The county received seven other bids for the work. The county board also unanimously approved the use...
Rochelle News-Leader
Football: Rochelle to face Dixon in first round of IHSA Class 4A Playoffs
ROCHELLE — The Rochelle Hub varsity football team received the No. 7 seed in the IHSA Class 4A Playoffs. Rochelle (7-2, 4-1 Interstate 8/Kishwaukee River Blue) will host the No. 10 seed Dixon in the first round.
Rochelle News-Leader
RCH still combating staffing shortage
ROCHELLE — Rochelle Community Hospital Chief Executive Officer Gregg Olson said Oct. 14 that the hospital is still combating staffing shortage issues and currently has 34 open positions organization-wide. Twelve of those openings are full-time, 11 of those positions are part-time and 11 are PRN, which is minimal, on-occasion...
Comments / 0