CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne will have a slight chance of snow over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Oct. 25, will be mostly sunny with a high of 51. Winds will be in the west starting at 30–35 mph before decreasing to 20–25 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph. The evening will be mostly cloudy with a low of 28. Winds will be west-northwest at 15–20 mph, decreasing to 5–10 mph after midnight. Gusts could reach up to 30 mph. There is a 20% chance of snow after midnight.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 13 HOURS AGO