cowboystatedaily.com
Laramie Residents Angered By City Council Still Meeting Remotely After 2 1/2 Years
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. More than two-and-a-half years after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Laramie City Council continues to close its public meetings to in-person attendance and meet only remotely. As the only city council or county commission in Wyoming that continues to...
capcity.news
Annexation of land south of Cheyenne faces second reading in City Council
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne City Council discussed on second reading an ordinance that would annex land south of the city between South Greely Highway and Interstate 25. This ordinance was approved on second reading in the meeting tonight, Oct. 24. The land in question is adjacent to the...
capcity.news
Cheyenne City Council discusses building of new firehouses
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne City Council has looked at several resolutions regarding the building of new firehouses in the city. Both resolutions were approved during the meeting last night. The first of these resolutions would be to convert 2.9 acres of the Dutcher Ball Field Property to a...
capcity.news
Ordinance on obscene and threatening phone calls passes third reading in Cheyenne City Council
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne City Council conducted a final reading of an ordinance on threatening or obscene phone calls during its meeting tonight, Oct. 24. This final reading was approved during the meeting. This ordinance defines an obscene or threatening phone call as “a call which uses obscene,...
cowboystatedaily.com
Natrona County GOP Drops Lawsuit Against Wyoming Republican Party
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Natrona County Republican Party is dropping its lawsuit against the State GOP. Natrona County party chairman Kevin Taheri confirmed the decision was made at a county party executive committee meeting last Tuesday. “We believe in the merits of the suit,...
Another Candidate Drops Out of School Board Race
A second candidate for Laramie County School District #1 board of trustees has withdrawn from the 2022 General Election after ballots were printed. Melissa Theriault, candidate for Area 3 representative, sent written notice of withdrawal to the County Clerk’s office late Monday, Oct. 24. Joe Plowman, candidate for LCSD1...
thecheyennepost.com
School District Responds to Racism Concerns
Following last week’s events that invoked extensive social media and community-wide attention, Laramie County School District 1 Superintendent Dr. Margaret Crespo has provided staff and the community with information about how the district plans to proceed. “At Laramie County School District 1, we want all students and staff members...
cowboystatedaily.com
Axes And Alcohol: Wyoming Lawmakers To Consider Creating New Class Of Liquor License
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Ace’s Range owners April Brimmer Kunz and her son, JB Kunz, want to be add alcohol sales to help bolster business at their indoor golf simulator in Cheyenne. Being allowed to serve liquor would be another contributing asset for their...
cowboystatedaily.com
Cheyenne Family, School Move On After Transgender Film Shown In High School Class
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A student was asked to leave a Wyoming high school classroom this month after refusing to participate in a quiz on her own gender identity. Now the student’s family and the school are trying to move forward. A sociology teacher...
Runza is not coming--FNBO Bank, instead.
Runza's standalone sign at the Loveland, Colorado location -Optopolis. Not only is Runza not coming to the vacant lot next door to City Brew Coffee, but now, it appears there are plans for something else to come instead--First National Bank of Omaha.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 10 Best Restaurants in Cheyenne Wyoming
While Wyoming, America’s Heartland’s crown jewel, definitely packs a lot into its geographical space, it is also home to numerous unique cities and beautiful towns. Cheyenne, Wyoming, is one such location. For a good reason, this historic town is renowned as the Magic City of the Plains. It is also adjacent to Yellowstone National Park and the Rocky Mountains and has a rich cultural legacy.
capcity.news
Laramie County School District taking action to make district more inclusive to all students
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Superintendent Dr. Margaret Crespo has provided information about how Laramie County School District 1 plans to proceed after several events sparked community-wide attention. “At Laramie County School District 1, we want all students and staff members to feel a sense of. belonging,” Crespo said in a...
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (10/24/22–10/25/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
capcity.news
BREAKING: Shooting reported in eastern Laramie County; investigation underway
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office has announced that a shooting has occurred in eastern Laramie County today, Oct. 24. According to a Facebook post, deputies responded to a report of a shooting on the 4300 block of East I-80 Service Road. There are currently still...
capcity.news
Laramie County health and food inspections (10/17/22–10/23/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
Blue Federal Credit Union Celebrates International Credit Union Day
Credit unions throughout Wyoming and Colorado are celebrating International Credit Union (ICU) Day. ICU Day® is recognized worldwide and celebrates the spirit of the global credit union movement. The day is recognized to reflect upon the credit union movement's history, promote its achievements, recognize hard work and share member experiences. It has been celebrated on the third Thursday of October since 1948. The day of festivities for credit unions and financial cooperatives globally coming together to celebrate people helping people.
Love A Good Burger? These Cheyenne And Laramie Restaurants Have The Best!
You have to love a nice burger. You bite into it and you're like, wow, this is incredible. This is life-changing. I'm going to name my firstborn child after this burger(or rename). You get the idea. Everyone loves a good burger. But, who has the best burger in Cheyenne? What...
oilcity.news
Wind closures in effect on I-80 as 50+ mph gusts hit Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — Some sections of Interstate 80 and other highways in Wyoming are closed to light, high-profile vehicles on Monday afternoon due to strong winds. I-80 is closed to light, high-profile vehicles from Laramie to Exit 235 near Elk Mountain as of 4:50 p.m. Monday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. WYDOT sensor data show gusts reaching in excess of 50 mph along some areas of I-80.
capcity.news
Cheyenne to have slight chance of snow this week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne will have a slight chance of snow over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Oct. 25, will be mostly sunny with a high of 51. Winds will be in the west starting at 30–35 mph before decreasing to 20–25 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph. The evening will be mostly cloudy with a low of 28. Winds will be west-northwest at 15–20 mph, decreasing to 5–10 mph after midnight. Gusts could reach up to 30 mph. There is a 20% chance of snow after midnight.
Restrooms at Parks and Athletic Facilities Closed During Winter
The City of Cheyenne will close all restrooms located at parks and athletic facilities on Thursday, October 27, for the duration of the winter season. Portable restrooms will be placed at Cahill Park, South Lions Park, and Holliday Park for public use. This is not a new undertaking by the...
