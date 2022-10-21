ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne City Council discusses building of new firehouses

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne City Council has looked at several resolutions regarding the building of new firehouses in the city. Both resolutions were approved during the meeting last night. The first of these resolutions would be to convert 2.9 acres of the Dutcher Ball Field Property to a...
Natrona County GOP Drops Lawsuit Against Wyoming Republican Party

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Natrona County Republican Party is dropping its lawsuit against the State GOP. Natrona County party chairman Kevin Taheri confirmed the decision was made at a county party executive committee meeting last Tuesday. “We believe in the merits of the suit,...
Another Candidate Drops Out of School Board Race

A second candidate for Laramie County School District #1 board of trustees has withdrawn from the 2022 General Election after ballots were printed. Melissa Theriault, candidate for Area 3 representative, sent written notice of withdrawal to the County Clerk’s office late Monday, Oct. 24. Joe Plowman, candidate for LCSD1...
School District Responds to Racism Concerns

Following last week’s events that invoked extensive social media and community-wide attention, Laramie County School District 1 Superintendent Dr. Margaret Crespo has provided staff and the community with information about how the district plans to proceed. “At Laramie County School District 1, we want all students and staff members...
Runza is not coming--FNBO Bank, instead.

Runza's standalone sign at the Loveland, Colorado location -Optopolis. Not only is Runza not coming to the vacant lot next door to City Brew Coffee, but now, it appears there are plans for something else to come instead--First National Bank of Omaha.
The 10 Best Restaurants in Cheyenne Wyoming

While Wyoming, America’s Heartland’s crown jewel, definitely packs a lot into its geographical space, it is also home to numerous unique cities and beautiful towns. Cheyenne, Wyoming, is one such location. For a good reason, this historic town is renowned as the Magic City of the Plains. It is also adjacent to Yellowstone National Park and the Rocky Mountains and has a rich cultural legacy.
Laramie County Recent Arrests (10/24/22–10/25/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Laramie County health and food inspections (10/17/22–10/23/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
Blue Federal Credit Union Celebrates International Credit Union Day

Credit unions throughout Wyoming and Colorado are celebrating International Credit Union (ICU) Day. ICU Day® is recognized worldwide and celebrates the spirit of the global credit union movement. The day is recognized to reflect upon the credit union movement's history, promote its achievements, recognize hard work and share member experiences. It has been celebrated on the third Thursday of October since 1948. The day of festivities for credit unions and financial cooperatives globally coming together to celebrate people helping people.
Wind closures in effect on I-80 as 50+ mph gusts hit Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo. — Some sections of Interstate 80 and other highways in Wyoming are closed to light, high-profile vehicles on Monday afternoon due to strong winds. I-80 is closed to light, high-profile vehicles from Laramie to Exit 235 near Elk Mountain as of 4:50 p.m. Monday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. WYDOT sensor data show gusts reaching in excess of 50 mph along some areas of I-80.
Cheyenne to have slight chance of snow this week

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne will have a slight chance of snow over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Oct. 25, will be mostly sunny with a high of 51. Winds will be in the west starting at 30–35 mph before decreasing to 20–25 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph. The evening will be mostly cloudy with a low of 28. Winds will be west-northwest at 15–20 mph, decreasing to 5–10 mph after midnight. Gusts could reach up to 30 mph. There is a 20% chance of snow after midnight.
