Bud Light Teases Reverse Retro Cans & They Are… BEAUTIFUL

Alright, I was fully convinced that Natural Light and Busch Light were tied for the cleanest beer cans imaginable, with Natty’s bald eagle, red, white, and blue cans, and Busch’s corn cans…

But sheesh, Bud Light might’ve just surpassed them both.

Yesterday, Bud Light unveiled their “Reverse Retro” cans in a nod to the NHL’s new Reverse Retro Adidas jerseys:

The new cans feature an arctic blue color, with red stripes on the top and bottom, along with the OG Anheuser-Busch logo placed right above Bud Light.

In a tweet, Bud Light explained that they were trying to perfectly combine the modern day, and OG 1990 cans, and boy, they’ve done it.

They shared:

“Original elements from our 1990 can: Red background details, curved lettering, silver center patch.”

“Bold blue color scheme: Logo incorporates the icy blue of our modern-day ‘racetrack design,’ first appearing in the 2010s.”

“Signature AB crest: It’s literally on all our cans.”

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, there’s something that makes beer taste that much better, when you’re drinking it out of a clean-colored can.

It doesn’t look like Bud Light actually plans on releasing these, which is a damn shame because I’d be on them in a heartbeat.

I’ll admit that I’m not much of a Bud Light guy, but this would have me changing teams.