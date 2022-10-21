Boomer & Gio rip Yankees for 'excuses' about open roof after ALCS Game 2 loss

You know the saying about excuses…and we can’t repeat that in print, but let’s just say that Gio was not feeling the excuses the Yankees made after losing Game 2 in Houston.

“For the Yankees to make excuses in the way they did after this game is really, really disappointing,” Gio said. “Aaron Boone saying the roof being open killed us tonight…it’s insane to me to say that after you’ve struck out 30 times in two games, with the roof open and closed!”

Gio then doubled down on that notion, taking issue with how the wind was apparently blowing in both directions, as long as it was against the Yankees?

“Then, Severino says, ‘I made a really good pitch in that situation to Bregman, it just got up in the wind and that took it out,” Gio said. “Okay, so the wind knocked Judge’s ball down but carried Bregman’s out? And by the way that wasn’t a good 1-2 pitch to Bregman – it caught too much of the plate and he hit it out of the ballpark!”

That’s when Boomer jumped in with some reality.

“When you’re playing the Astros and playing at this level, that’s the difference; Two inches here or there, and the game is different,” Boomer said. “Quite frankly, it’s impossible for them to win in Houston, so it’s not anything that’s surprising to me.”

What would have been surprising to Boomer was something more of a blowout.

“The Yankees or Astros winning 6-2 would’ve been surprising to me,” Boomer said. “These games are really well played for the most part, with the exception of the Yankees’ strikeouts – those are maddening! It’s like everyone is going up there just trying to hit home runs, and there's nothing worse than watching your team absolutely flail away at pitches out of the strike zone...but I sit here, and I think to myself that this is exactly what I expected."

As Gio pointed out, Giancarlo Stanton at least tried to explain the situation by saying the Yankees needed to make in-box adjustments, but one is not enough.

“It’s not working what’s going on, there’s too many free swings with guys trying to hit a 10-run home run, which isn’t possible,” Gio said, “but he was the only one with any accountability last night!”

And then, Booms had one last dose of reality for Yankees fans who are still attacking Aaron Boone even after he shuffled his starting nine and lineup last night.

“Everything the Yankees fan asked for, he tried to do everything, and when it doesn’t work, now it reeks of panic,” Boomer said. “Well, I just think that the Houston Astros are a very good baseball team that the Yankees have a hard time beating in Houston.”

Perhaps, Gio had the perfect analogy for what the Astros are to the Yankees.

"They are the Patriots to everyone in the AFC, what the Yankees were to the AL during the dynasty, the Bulls to the Knicks - the Astros are just that team who are better than you are, and you just can't beat."

And that, he says, is why he thinks the Yankees may win one at home, but the ALCS won't make it back to Houston.

"What it feels like to me so far, and this might be recency bias, but it feels like they're going to lose this series in five. They'll get one at home this weekend, and then Verlander comes back in Game 5 on Monday, and that's that. If the Yankees give everyone a reason to believe things will be different, maybe we'll change our minds on that...but that has not happened one bit."

Follow WFAN's morning team on Twitter: @7BOOMERESIASON , @GioWFAN , @Alsboringtweets , @JerryRecco , and @WFANMornings

Listen live to WFAN via:

Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker

Follow WFAN on Social Media:

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch