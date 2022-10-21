Read full article on original website
After Olivia Wilde Was Accused Of Abandoning Her Dog To Make Time For Harry Styles, An Animal Shelter Is Speaking Out
Olivia Wilde’s relationship with Harry Styles has been a topic of public interest for nearly two years now. Still, their romance has been scrutinized more recently over a number of reasons. Things escalated a bit this past week when Wilde and ex-fiancée Jason Sudeikis’ former nanny gave an extensive interview in which she made claims against the actress/director. Within those comments was the accusation that Wilde abandoned her dog in order to spend more time with Styles. Now, the animal shelter from which she rescued the pup is speaking out on the matter.
Proof Radar Told You First: Teddi Mellencamp Confirms Kathy Hilton's Aspen Meltdown Was Over Michael Jackson Song NOT Conga Line
What conga line? Teddi Mellencamp is contradicting the reasoning behind Kathy Hilton's meltdown in Aspen by laughing off the narrative that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was upset because no one would conga with her, instead confirming what RadarOnline.com already told you — she got into a screaming match over Michael Jackson's song Billie Jean. Addressing the blowout heard around the world — which, somehow, Bravo cameras conveniently missed — Mellencamp scoffed at Sutton Stracke's claim that Kathy lost it over a conga line.The former RHOBH star said she found Sutton's story "interesting," considering she pals with Kathy's sister Kyle...
bravotv.com
The Vanderpump Rules Cast Reveals Katie Maloney Had a "Surprising" Hookup
At BravoCon 2022, a newly single Katie spilled some details on her love life today: "I've just been happy." During the Sur'ving Up the Latest Vanderpump Rules panel at Saturday's BravoCon 2022, the cast of the show spilled all the juicy details of the forthcoming Season 10, including the drama-filled hookups and hookup-related rumors that's been all the buzz.
The Bachelorette's Kaitlyn Bristowe Shares Wedding Updates and Thoughtful Gift Picks
We interviewed Kaitlyn Bristowe because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Kaitlyn is a paid spokesperson for Amazon Handmade. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater ‘A Little Shocked’ by ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Scores, Address Derek Hough’s Critique
After surviving the bottom two, Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater admitted they were a bit taken aback by the feedback from the judges, including Derek Hough’s remark that the contestant was thinking too much about his steps and not in the moment. “To be honest, yes — because I felt pretty loose,” the 44-year-old actor […]
Ok Magazine
Hollywood Power Duo! Jennifer Aniston & Jon Hamm Turn Heads In NYC While Filming 'The Morning Show': Photos
Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm seemed to be the perfect pair while filming The Morning Show in New York City. On Monday, September 26, the Friends actress and the Mad Man star were spotted on the streets of the Big Apple surrounded by eager fans as cameras rolled for the Apple+ series.
TMZ.com
James Corden Takes Back Apology to NYC Restaurant Owner of Balthazar
9:01 AM PT -- McNally just expanded what he told us, and also upped the ante, saying Corden can eat at Balthazar for free for the next TEN years if he apologizes. He writes, "STORM IN A RESTAURANT TEACUP. I’ve no wish to kick a man when he’s down. Especially one who’s worth $100 Million, but when James Corden said in yesterday’s NY Times that he hadn’t done “anything wrong, on any level,” was he joking? Or was he denying being abusive to my servers? Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: he didn’t do it."
Olivia Wilde And Jason Sudeikis' 'Special Salad Dressing' Drama, Explained
The Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis, and Harry Styles debacle came to light (or was never in the dark to start with, thanks to their star status) and dragged into the spotlight with it, what must be a very special salad dressing (via Twitter). Whether for its function to turn our stomachs into plant processing machines (per Nutra Ingredients) or because it properly flavors and makes salads taste, well, tasty — we can all appreciate the importance of salad dressing.
Salma Hayek Feels Channing Tatum's Abs in 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' Photo: 'Tease of What's to Come'
Channing Tatum is serving a six-pack to Salma Hayek in the first look at Magic Mike's Last Dance. On Friday, both actors shared a photo from the upcoming film, which will serve as the third in the Magic Mike franchise. "A tease of what's to come in theaters this Valentine's...
'Southern Charm' 's Shep Rose Cries in Reunion Sneak Peek and Says He'll 'Always Love' Ex Taylor Ann Green
The cast of Southern Charm traveled from Charleston, South Carolina, to New York City for the season 8 reunion and brought the tears and accusations with them. In a First Look released Thursday ahead of next week's reunion, Taylor Ann Green confronts her ex-boyfriend Shep Rose about sleeping with another woman after their July breakup.
‘RHONY’ Spinoff Series ‘Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake’ Coming to Bravo in 2023
“RHONY” stars Sonja Morgan and Luann de Lesseps are trading New York City for small-town life in upcoming spinoff series “Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake.” Coming to Bravo in 2023, “Welcome to Crappie Lake” will follow the two socialites as they travel to the small town of Benton, Ill. According to the show’s official logline, Morgan and de Lesseps will “help spruce up their small town, which has a population just shy of 7,000. It’s a fish-out-of-water experience for everyone involved, especially when the two Manhattanites check in to the local motel. At the request of the mayor, they...
Kate Hudson Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance With Fiance Danny Fujikawa at ‘Glass Onion’ Premiere: Pics
Happy couple alert! Kate Hudson looked gorgeous in a plunging gown with no bra while making a rare red carpet appearance with her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa, during the premiere of her latest film, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, on Sunday, October 16. The actress, 43, wore a chocolate...
Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher trade Instagram videos while promoting their Netflix romantic comedy Your Place Or Mine
After Ashton Kutcher shared a new video with his co-star Reese Witherspoon to promote their Netflix romantic comedy Your Place or Mine, that lead to the stars trading some Instagram videos of their own. It all started on Thursday morning when Kutcher, 44, took to Instagram to share a video...
Taylor Ann Green Said She’s Still Trying To Heal From The Split With Shep Rose
Taylor Ann Green moves at her own pace. After giving Southern Charm playboy Shep Rose more time and patience than he arguably deserved, Taylor is on her own timeline to mend a broken heart. Over a month after confirming their split on an episode of Watch What Happens Live, the reality TV star revealed that […] The post Taylor Ann Green Said She’s Still Trying To Heal From The Split With Shep Rose appeared first on Reality Tea.
Let's (Re)Meet Kate Gallivan, 'Bachelor in Paradise's' New Villain (SPOILERS)
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Bachelor in Paradise. The moment has come that Bachelor in Paradise has been teasing all season: The couples down at the beach have been split up and new ladies and fellas have been brought in. And some are coming in hotter than others.
TMZ.com
Olivia Wilde Won't Talk About Harry Styles Salad Dressing, Urges People To Vote
Olivia Wilde ain't gonna talk about her elusive salad dressing ... but she does have an important message that she wants the whole world to know. We got Olivia Thursday at Tracy Anderson's fitness studio in Brentwood, CA ... takin' off after getting a good sweat in. Of course, there was one thing on our photog's mind -- even if it wasn't on Olivia's.
The only son of actor Paul Newman was a "rebel" who never thought he could make it like his dad
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
Look: Fans React To Alex Morgan's Halloween Photos
Happy almost Halloween, everyone. A week from tomorrow, we'll be celebrating Halloween. Photos of people's costumes have already begun to go viral on social media. Legendary United States women's national team star Alex Morgan is part of that group. Morgan, who dresses up like a legendary soccer player each week,...
Marconews.com
Zoe Saldaña felt OK to 'revisit that pain' of losing her father while filming 'From Scratch'
Revisiting the grief that Zoe Saldaña felt over losing her father at age 9 was eye-opening and "very beautiful" as she worked on the new Netflix series "From Scratch." "The thing about grief is that it's ongoing," the actor tells USA TODAY in a recent interview at Netflix and Elle's Latinas in Hollywood luncheon in Los Angeles. "It will never get better; it just becomes manageable."
