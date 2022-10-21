ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cinemablend

After Olivia Wilde Was Accused Of Abandoning Her Dog To Make Time For Harry Styles, An Animal Shelter Is Speaking Out

Olivia Wilde’s relationship with Harry Styles has been a topic of public interest for nearly two years now. Still, their romance has been scrutinized more recently over a number of reasons. Things escalated a bit this past week when Wilde and ex-fiancée Jason Sudeikis’ former nanny gave an extensive interview in which she made claims against the actress/director. Within those comments was the accusation that Wilde abandoned her dog in order to spend more time with Styles. Now, the animal shelter from which she rescued the pup is speaking out on the matter.
RadarOnline

Proof Radar Told You First: Teddi Mellencamp Confirms Kathy Hilton's Aspen Meltdown Was Over Michael Jackson Song NOT Conga Line

What conga line? Teddi Mellencamp is contradicting the reasoning behind Kathy Hilton's meltdown in Aspen by laughing off the narrative that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was upset because no one would conga with her, instead confirming what RadarOnline.com already told you — she got into a screaming match over Michael Jackson's song Billie Jean. Addressing the blowout heard around the world — which, somehow, Bravo cameras conveniently missed — Mellencamp scoffed at Sutton Stracke's claim that Kathy lost it over a conga line.The former RHOBH star said she found Sutton's story "interesting," considering she pals with Kathy's sister Kyle...
bravotv.com

The Vanderpump Rules Cast Reveals Katie Maloney Had a "Surprising" Hookup

At BravoCon 2022, a newly single Katie spilled some details on her love life today: "I've just been happy." During the Sur'ving Up the Latest Vanderpump Rules panel at Saturday's BravoCon 2022, the cast of the show spilled all the juicy details of the forthcoming Season 10, including the drama-filled hookups and hookup-related rumors that's been all the buzz.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TMZ.com

James Corden Takes Back Apology to NYC Restaurant Owner of Balthazar

9:01 AM PT -- McNally just expanded what he told us, and also upped the ante, saying Corden can eat at Balthazar for free for the next TEN years if he apologizes. He writes, "STORM IN A RESTAURANT TEACUP. I’ve no wish to kick a man when he’s down. Especially one who’s worth $100 Million, but when James Corden said in yesterday’s NY Times that he hadn’t done “anything wrong, on any level,” was he joking? Or was he denying being abusive to my servers? Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: he didn’t do it."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mashed

Olivia Wilde And Jason Sudeikis' 'Special Salad Dressing' Drama, Explained

The Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis, and Harry Styles debacle came to light (or was never in the dark to start with, thanks to their star status) and dragged into the spotlight with it, what must be a very special salad dressing (via Twitter). Whether for its function to turn our stomachs into plant processing machines (per Nutra Ingredients) or because it properly flavors and makes salads taste, well, tasty — we can all appreciate the importance of salad dressing.
Variety

‘RHONY’ Spinoff Series ‘Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake’ Coming to Bravo in 2023

“RHONY” stars Sonja Morgan and Luann de Lesseps are trading New York City for small-town life in upcoming spinoff series “Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake.” Coming to Bravo in 2023, “Welcome to Crappie Lake” will follow the two socialites as they travel to the small town of Benton, Ill. According to the show’s official logline, Morgan and de Lesseps will “help spruce up their small town, which has a population just shy of 7,000. It’s a fish-out-of-water experience for everyone involved, especially when the two Manhattanites check in to the local motel. At the request of the mayor, they...
Reality Tea

Taylor Ann Green Said She’s Still Trying To Heal From The Split With Shep Rose

Taylor Ann Green moves at her own pace.  After giving Southern Charm playboy Shep Rose more time and patience than he arguably deserved, Taylor is on her own timeline to mend a broken heart.  Over a month after confirming their split on an episode of Watch What Happens Live, the reality TV star revealed that […] The post Taylor Ann Green Said She’s Still Trying To Heal From The Split With Shep Rose appeared first on Reality Tea.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
TMZ.com

Olivia Wilde Won't Talk About Harry Styles Salad Dressing, Urges People To Vote

Olivia Wilde ain't gonna talk about her elusive salad dressing ... but she does have an important message that she wants the whole world to know. We got Olivia Thursday at Tracy Anderson's fitness studio in Brentwood, CA ... takin' off after getting a good sweat in. Of course, there was one thing on our photog's mind -- even if it wasn't on Olivia's.
BRENTWOOD, CA
The Spun

Look: Fans React To Alex Morgan's Halloween Photos

Happy almost Halloween, everyone. A week from tomorrow, we'll be celebrating Halloween. Photos of people's costumes have already begun to go viral on social media. Legendary United States women's national team star Alex Morgan is part of that group. Morgan, who dresses up like a legendary soccer player each week,...
Marconews.com

Zoe Saldaña felt OK to 'revisit that pain' of losing her father while filming 'From Scratch'

Revisiting the grief that Zoe Saldaña felt over losing her father at age 9 was eye-opening and "very beautiful" as she worked on the new Netflix series "From Scratch." "The thing about grief is that it's ongoing," the actor tells USA TODAY in a recent interview at Netflix and Elle's Latinas in Hollywood luncheon in Los Angeles. "It will never get better; it just becomes manageable."

