San Bernardino Amazon Workers Picket for Safer Working Conditions and Fair Wages
“Every single one of us that live in the Inland Empire needs to wake up and see what kind of jobs we have in our region,” said Ricardo Cisneros, member of the Inland Empire Labor Council. On Friday, October 14 workers walked off the job at KSBD Amazon Airhub,...
Sneak Preview and Grand Opening: Civil Rights Institute of Inland Southern California
Story by Breanna Reeves | Images by Aryana Noroozi. Fifty-four years ago, Dr. Tommie Smith raised his fist during the 1968 Olympic games, an iconic image and action that became a symbol for racial justice, a struggle that Black Americans continue to face today. Dr. Smith will be the keynote speaker at the opening of the Civil Rights Institute of Inland Southern California (CRIISC) on Saturday, Oct. 22.
KCET
Voters to Decide On $25 an Hour Minimum Wage for Health Care Workers
This story was produced by California Healthline. In Southern California, one labor union is pushing for a $25 minimum wage at private hospitals, psychiatric facilities and dialysis clinics. The Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West, which represents roughly 100,000 health care workers in California, says a raise would help the providers retain workers who could land comparable positions at Amazon or fast-food restaurants amid labor shortages.
californiaexaminer.net
California Teacher Allegedly Recorded Saying He Intended To’slam’ Student’s Face
After allegations that he wanted to “slam” a female student’s “face up against the wall,” a high school teacher in California has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal inquiry. According to FOX 11, English teacher Robert Bean at Cajon High...
freightwaves.com
California trucking company shuts down, files for bankruptcy
Navarro Trucking Group, a California-based trucking company that pulled intermodal containers out of the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, has folded and filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy. Bellflower, California-based Navarro had 15 power units and the same number of drivers, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s...
nbcpalmsprings.com
First Cases of Avian Flu Confirmed in Riverside County
(CNS) – The first cases of avian influenza-stricken birds in Riverside County were confirmed following laboratory tests, officials said Thursday, prompting cautionary statements regarding how to prevent the deadly strain from spreading among domestic and wild birds. “Although we just have two positive cases so far, the disease is...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Riverside County Launches Campaign to Raise Awareness of Fentanyl Overdose
Due to a sharp increase in local fentanyl-related-deaths, the Riverside County Board Of Supervisors has established a collaborative countywide committee to launch a public-campaign about the drug’s deadly effects. The “Faces of Fentanyl” campaign is aimed at increasing awareness about the extreme potency of fentanyl – a synthetic, man-made...
knewsradio.com
Bird Flu Arrives In Riverside County
Photo of a rooster from Riverside County Animal Services Dept website, www.rcdas.org. Riverside County is reporting two cases of avian influenza….bird flu. Two geese were tested at a lab and tested positive for a serious strain of avian influenza that has been impacting wild and domestic birds throughout the country.
City of Norwalk declares state of emergency over homelessness
The city of Norwalk is pressing the panic button due to a homelessness crisis that has business owners and residents on alert. Norwalk Mayor Rick Ramirez announced on Wednesday that the city is seeking to declare a state of emergency due to the growing number of homeless people in the city. The number of homeless people in Norwalk has risen from 168 to 311, according to the Whittier Daily News. Ramirez and Norwalk officials blame the Project Roomkey initiative that was supposed to house homeless at vacant motels. Instead, the growing number of homeless has turned into a nuisance for residents and business...
2urbangirls.com
Mail-in ballots found in dumpster in Lake Elsinore
The Nov 8 election ballots and voter information guides were recovered and delivered the same day. An investigation is under way after mail-in ballots and voter information guides for the Nov. 8 election were found inside a dumpster at a Lake Elsinore apartment complex, officials said. The Riverside County Registrar...
iebusinessdaily.com
New contractor for MoVal bridge project
Moreno Valley has reached an agreement with two entities to complete the Moreno Beach Drive Bridge Project. Skanska USA, a New York-based general contractor with an office in Riverside, was selected as a contractor by the Great American Insurance Company after the previous contractor defaulted, according to a statement posted Monday on the city’s website.
Kevin de León says of constituents: 'If I were to step down, then they'd have no voice in City Hall'
In an interview with ABC7's Marc Brown, embattled Los Angeles City Councilmember Kevin de León discussed his decision to remain in office despite widespread calls for him to resign.
recordgazette.net
Beaumont votes against Summit Station warehouses
Is there a Plan B if this project was not approved, Councilman David Fenn asked representatives of Stockholm, Sweden-based EQ Exeter, during the Oct. 18 Beaumont city council meeting. Exeter pitched in vain its Summit Station project to convert what is a residentially zoned area into a commercial and industrial...
I took a $40 Amtrak ride through California, and the views were so stunning that I barely noticed the lack of Wi-Fi
I rode the Amtrak Coast Starlight for five hours from Los Angeles to San Luis Obispo, and the observation-car views made me want to stay even longer.
Fontana Herald News
Four suspects try to scam people by seeking money for fake child's funeral in Rialto
Four suspects were caught trying to allegedly scam people out of money at an intersection in Rialto, according to the Rialto Police Department. Officers responded to a call for service at Riverside Avenue and Baseline Avenue regarding four males soliciting money for a child’s funeral. The suspects held signs and were collecting money from cars at the intersection, causing a traffic hazard, police said.
californiaglobe.com
Why Do So Many Californians Still Wear Masks?
The other day I saw a women in her late teens or early twenties walking her dog in a park near my home. She was fit and healthy-looking, getting some exercise on a lovely fall day in a quiet bayside park. And she had a mask on. What was strange...
2 Females Transported to Hospital for Overdose on Unknown Substance
Valinda, Los Angeles County, CA: A few females overdosed at a residence in Valinda around 12:45 a.m. Sunday morning, Oct. 23. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Industry Station deputies and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call at a residence where three females were found overdosed on an unknown type substance at a possible party in the 700 block of North Melham Avenue.
redlandscommunitynews.com
Redlands Police Department seeks citizen patrol volunteers and new officers
The Redlands Police Department is in search of volunteers for its many volunteer programs — especially its citizen volunteers. According to Redlands Police Chief Chris Catren, volunteer numbers have been dropping since before the pandemic. The pandemic exacerbated the problem. During the pandemic, RPD was unable to take applications or train new volunteers.
abc10.com
Sleep in an iconic wigwam along historic Route 66 | A Bartell's Backroads Pit Stop
RIALTO, Calif. — Sleepy travelers on Route 66 look no further. A cozy night's sleep awaits at the Wigwam Motel in Rialto. The tipi-shaped motel is a classic pit stop, but you won’t find rawhide or tent poles inside the rooms. The Wigwams are far from being culturally...
menifee247.com
Menifee's 'sphere of influence': What does it really mean?
The state organizing entity CALAFCO defines it as “a planning boundary outside of an agency’s legal boundary (such as the city limit line) that designates the agency’s probable future boundary and service area. Factors considered in a sphere of influence review focus on the current and future land use, the current and future need and capacity for service, and any relevant communities of interest.”
