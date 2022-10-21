Read full article on original website
wvtf.org
Social justice activist Bryan Stevenson, on telling the complete story of the slave trade
A new report out this week from the Equal Justice Initiative tells the full story of the trans-Atlantic slave trade. Virginia – and Richmond – play an outsized role in that story. Bryan Stevenson is well known for his social justice work. His organization, the Equal Justice Initiative,...
royalexaminer.com
DHR announces 2022 Virginia Battlefield Preservation grants to protect 252 acres
The Department of Historic Resources announced today that grants from this year’s Virginia Battlefield Preservation Fund will protect 252 acres including tracts affiliated with the actions of the United States Colored Troops. The acreage targeted for preservation is located in Henrico and Rockingham counties. “The preservation of these significant...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Churches of Brunswick County, Virginia
Better Brunswick Government (BBG) is pleased to announce the release of their book entitled Churches of Brunswick County, Virginia, to commemorate the County’s tri-centennial birthday (300years), BBG decided to undertake the task of preparing a book featuring a narrative history of the churches in Brunswick County, Virginia. Each church was contacted to obtain their history. It is with a heartfelt thank you to the pastors and/or members of the churches that supplied their respective church history without which this task could have not been completed. Additionally, Lisa Jordan, Professor, Southside Community College, Alberta, Virginia, was extremely instrumental in organizing and editing the articles for publication.
NBC12
Chesterfield County celebrates Veterans Day
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Veterans who have fought so hard for our country are being honored at the annual Chesterfield county veterans day ceremony. People from all walks of life are invited to come and pay respect to our veterans. Representatives of veterans’ organizations throughout Chesterfield and surrounding counties will...
cbs19news
UVA Center for Politics weighs in on Vega vs. Spanberger
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- The country is just two weeks away from the midterm elections. Here in Virginia, the 7th district race is tightening. CBS19 spoke to J. Miles Coleman at the UVA Center for Politics to get expert analysis of what may happen on November 8th. Coleman believes...
2022 general election: A look at Virginia’s 1st Congressional District race
8News spoke with all three to learn more about their platforms, the top issues voters have shared with them on the campaign trail and what they're focusing on as Election Day inches closer.
Barack Obama Elementary School in Richmond celebrates 100th-year anniversary
Barack Obama Elementary School celebrated its 100th-year anniversary on Saturday, Oct. 22, with a fall extravaganza featuring food, games, student performances and happy trips down memory lane.
Richmond City Councilmembers respond to calls for police chief’s resignation
City leaders are expressing their concerns about the state of crime and public safety in Richmond, as recent data showed that violent crimes have increased, compared to this time last year.
The Oldest American Castle Is in Surry, Virginia
The oldest castle in the USA is not a fairy tale-looking one. The Allens' brick house is known as "Bacon's Castle" because Nathaniel Bacon's followers used it as a fort or "castle" during Bacon's Rebellion in 1676.
Virginia escapee spotted at store, taken into custody
Michael Lee Corey Malone, aka Christopher Feagin, was taken back into custody on Tuesday, according to Virginia State Police.
The warning this Prince George man is sharing after discovery of fire ants
Virginia's Office of Plant Industry Services is also working to stop the spread of the invasive species, whether naturally or through human actions.
WTOP
WATCH: Imported fire ants reported in Southeastern Virginia
A man in Prince George County, Virginia, has discovered imported fire ants, which agricultural officials say are invasive and can be dangerous to children and small animals. The insects are aggressive toward anyone who disturbs their mounds — which look like piles of dirt. And their bites can pack a punch.
The movie 'Raymond & Ray' was filmed in Richmond, Virginia
Raymond & Ray is a 2022 comedy-drama film written and directed by Rodrigo Garcia. The film stars Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke as half-brothers who reunite at the funeral of their father. The sons had a bad relationship with their father, Harris, played by Tom Bower.
sancerresatsunset.com
Things to Do in Colonial Williamsburg during Christmastide
Colonial Williamsburg in Virginia is lovely, quaint, and heart-warming all year round, but never more so than during Christmastide, which runs from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day. I try to go for at least a day every December. The purpose of this post is to help you plan your...
Chesterfield bowling alley to get outdoor-dining makeover
King Pin Lanes, a bowling alley off of Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield is set to find new life as an outdoor-dining venue after a proposal was approved by the county planning commission last week.
Augusta Free Press
High Bridge Trail State Park: New trail center to resemble train station
A groundbreaking ceremony was held Monday to commemorate a new trail center that will be built on the eastern end of the actual High Bridge. The park’s centerpiece is the majestic High Bridge, which is more than 2,400 feet long and 125 feet above the Appomattox River, in Rice.
Prosecutor says this former police chief broke the law. Why wasn't he charged?
The Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS) decertified former Colonial Heights Police Chief Jeff Faries after a group of female students raised concerns about his behavior.
Virginia teen fatally shot; body found in trash can
RICHMOND, Va. — A 17-year-old Virginia boy was fatally shot, with police finding the teen’s body inside a trash can that had been rolled to the curb, authorities said. Tamel Durant, of Richmond, was discovered by police at about 2:37 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, WWBT-TV reported. He was...
'Uniquely made' Virginia woman: 'God has been so good'
From the moment 24-year-old Taylor Harris was born, family, friends and doctors were concerned about the journey she faced ahead.
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Thrift Shops in Virginia?
- Thrift shops in Virginia are a great place to find unique items. These stores accept donations as well. Check out these stores to find out the hours of operation and donation policies. You'll find various store items, from designer clothing to used books. There's also a great selection of jewelry and accessories.
