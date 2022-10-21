Better Brunswick Government (BBG) is pleased to announce the release of their book entitled Churches of Brunswick County, Virginia, to commemorate the County’s tri-centennial birthday (300years), BBG decided to undertake the task of preparing a book featuring a narrative history of the churches in Brunswick County, Virginia. Each church was contacted to obtain their history. It is with a heartfelt thank you to the pastors and/or members of the churches that supplied their respective church history without which this task could have not been completed. Additionally, Lisa Jordan, Professor, Southside Community College, Alberta, Virginia, was extremely instrumental in organizing and editing the articles for publication.

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO