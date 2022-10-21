Read full article on original website
WacoTrib.com
Jury hears closing remarks in 3rd trial tied to Whitmer plot
Prosecutors urged a jury Monday to convict three men for assisting the leaders of a plot to kidnap Michigan's governor, saying they provided land, paramilitary training and inspiration for domestic terrorism in the months ahead of the 2020 U.S. election. Joe Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar were not charged...
WacoTrib.com
California man pleads guilty in pandemic fraud case
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A 44-year-old California man has pleaded guilty to charges that he fraudulently tried to obtain more than $3.5 million in pandemic funds and bought a Rolls Royce with some of the proceeds he did receive, the U.S. attorney’s office in New Hampshire said Tuesday.
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: Alabama
Dothan Eagle. October 19, 2022. Imagine you’re on the table in a surgical theater awaiting heart surgery when a masked and gloved person leans over and addresses you:. “Hi, I’m Dr. Feelgood, your anesthesiologist today. I’ll be putting you under for your operation today. By the way, there are no cardiac surgeons available, so I’ll be doing your bypass procedure as well.”
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: Missouri
Kansas City Star. October 20, 2022. Editorial: Missouri secretary of state wants to police library books. That’s not government’s job. In his own words, Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft is a champion of public libraries. “Supporting the efforts of libraries across our state has been a priority of mine since Day One,” Ashcroft said this week.
WacoTrib.com
Michels wants changes to Wisconsin parole system
WEST BEND, Wis. (AP) — Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels said Monday that he doesn't want to pause all paroles, but he does want to appoint a chair of the Wisconsin Parole Commission whose goal will not be reducing the prison population. Michels has made the parole process,...
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: Illinois
Chicago Sun-Times. October 22, 2022. Editorial: Pivotal Illinois Supreme Court elections, fueled by Big Money, are on the docket. Two of the court’s seven seats have opened up, and the winners of those seats will determine whether the court is majority conservative or moderate. A federal judge’s recent ruling...
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: Indiana
Anderson Herald Bulletin. October 19, 2022. Editorial: Greenhouse gas reduction requires individual action. The recent passage by Congress of the Inflation Reduction Act has been touted as the most significant climate legislation in U.S. history. Perhaps it is, following the executive order by President Richard Nixon in creating the Environmental...
WacoTrib.com
2 Arizona GOP officials vote against, then OK hand-count
PHOENIX (AP) — The two Republicans on a county board in southeastern rural Arizona approved a proposal 2-1 Monday for a hand-count of all ballots in the Nov. 8 election after rejecting a differently worded motion during a chaotic meeting. Cochise County Supervisors Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby voted...
WacoTrib.com
Mississippi investigates spate of police shootings
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — State investigators in Mississippi are probing at least five police shootings that occurred in October. The shootings took place across the state and have resulted in multiple injuries and at least three deaths. The latest shooting happened on Sunday and resulted in the death of...
WacoTrib.com
Battle rages in W.Va. over control of public school policy
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Voters in West Virginia will get the final say on a ballot question that would amend the state constitution to give the Republican-dominated legislature control over virtually every aspect of public schooling. The vote comes amid a fight raging nationally over the politicization of schools....
WacoTrib.com
Tennessee emergency agency director named to national post
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The head of the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency has been named to a national post. TEMA Director Patrick Sheehan is the new president of the National Emergency Management Association for a term of one year. The organization is the professional association for emergency management directors...
WacoTrib.com
Pierce running mate Grunwald urges support for Dunleavy
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The running mate of Alaska Republican gubernatorial candidate Charlie Pierce said Tuesday that she's withdrawing from the campaign team and urging voters to support Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy's reelection bid instead. Edie Grunwald, who was running for lieutenant governor on a ticket with Pierce, in...
WacoTrib.com
Confidence built since Maryland’s CROWN Act took effect
BALTIMORE (AP) — When Stephanie M. Smith was an undergraduate college student in Virginia, an older Black man approached her in a supermarket and made a critical comment about her newly self-locked natural hair. “He said, ‘You didn’t do that to your hair on purpose?’ Just me gallivanting upon...
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: Michigan
Traverse City Record-Eagle. October 23, 2022. Editorial: New juvenile committee is a step in the right direction. We applaud action by Michigan’s governor to create a new committee to fix systemic problems in the state’s juvenile justice and child welfare system. The shortage of beds in residential facilities...
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: Kansas
Kansas City Star. October 18, 2022. Editorial: Underwhelming first month of sports gambling isn’t enough to lure the Chiefs to Kansas. Gov. Laura Kelly’s office recently announced the results of the first month of legalized sports gambling in Kansas. The take was underwhelming, to say the least. In...
WacoTrib.com
Amid pandemic dips, Louisiana 4th grade reading improves
BATON ROUGE, lA. (AP) — Amid test results showing nationwide declines in students' reading and math proficiency scores in the wake of the pandemic, there’s a bright spot in Louisiana’s results: The state education department says Louisiana fourth graders' reading scores improved, even as the national average dropped.
WacoTrib.com
California test scores decline; racial disparities remain
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Most California students did not meet standards in math and English this year, state officials announced Monday in another example of test scores continuing to fall after the pandemic — including notable declines for Black and Latino children. Two out of three California students...
WacoTrib.com
WorkForce West Virginia planning virtual job fair Nov. 2
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia has another virtual job fair coming up next month. The event is set for noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 2. WorkForce West Virginia invites employers and people seeking jobs to participate. “The October event paired the more than 200 registered jobseekers with organizations...
WacoTrib.com
Santa Ana winds gust through Southern California
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The first Santa Ana wind event of the season brought gusts to parts of Southern California on Monday, but forecasters said it would be quick and weak. The combination of warm and dry offshore winds and low relative humidity levels was expected to result in elevated or briefly critical fire weather conditions, the National Weather Service said.
