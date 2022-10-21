Read full article on original website
North Beach History Plaza completed
Corpus Christi city officials and members of the North Beach Community Association were on hand for the official ribbon cutting on Thursday morning.
Waterfront Luxury For Sale With This Property in Aransas Pass, Texas
There is something that is so fun to look at real estate listings, even if the homes and property are way out of our price range. We all know that Texas is a gigantic and beautiful state and there are lots of amazing real estate listings, but this one in Aransas Pass, Texas really caught my eye. The photos below are amazing, located about 30 minutes away from Corpus Christi, this home offers all the luxury you could want in a home.
'We don't turn anybody away': Toys for Tots registration now open for Coastal Bend kids
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Toys for Tots campaign has been ongoing for more than 30 years across the country. Across the Coastal Bend, many chapters take part in continuing the mission and ensuring each kid has a gift during the holidays. "I've been doing it probably 10 years,"...
Abbott to Texas sheriffs: Help stop ‘chaos’ on border
exas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday met with about 20 sheriffs and law enforcement from South Texas border counties and urged them to continue to fight what he calls is "chaos" on the border caused by the Biden administration.
Food Truck fest says you'll get the whole enchilada at this weekend's event
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There's going to be a big need for food trucks this weekend. The Borchard Fairgrounds made a big push for food trucks after former President Donald Trump announced his event in Robstown this Saturday. However, 50 food trucks were already committed to a different event,...
Early voting begins Monday, and registered voters have a lot of options
Mail-in ballots are only available to some people this time around, but there are plenty of voting centers available. All the political ads, the gubernatorial debate and the campaigns all have been leading up to this -- early voting for the November midterm general elections begins Monday. Election Day is...
Trump rally security will require federal, state and local law enforcement
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Preparations are in the work to ensure security is at its peak during former President Donald Trump's visit this weekend. Nueces County Sheriff J.C. Hooper said there are members of many local law enforcement agencies preparing security for Saturday's 'Save America' Trump rally at the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds.
Fentanyl is making its way into the Nueces County Jail
According to the CDC, fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that is similar to morphine but is 50 to 100 times stronger.
Corpus Christi issues phone scam alert
If you answer the phone and the caller asks for payment for a municipal court warrant, there’s only one thing to do: disconnect. Several Corpus Christi residents have received such calls in which the caller duplicates a Corpus Christi city office number. The city is investigating. The city does...
Abbott Blasts Biden Over Border Crisis While On Campaign Trail
Gov. Greg Abbott is hammering the Biden administration’s border policies that are allowing millions of illegal immigrants into the country. Abbott is running for a third term in the November midterms, and he made a campaign stop on Thursday in Corpus Christi. Surrounded by about two-dozen border county sheriffs from both parties, the Republican incumbent didn’t mention his Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke.
