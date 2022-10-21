ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, TX

News Talk 860 KSFA

Waterfront Luxury For Sale With This Property in Aransas Pass, Texas

There is something that is so fun to look at real estate listings, even if the homes and property are way out of our price range. We all know that Texas is a gigantic and beautiful state and there are lots of amazing real estate listings, but this one in Aransas Pass, Texas really caught my eye. The photos below are amazing, located about 30 minutes away from Corpus Christi, this home offers all the luxury you could want in a home.
ARANSAS PASS, TX
ccbiznews.com

Corpus Christi issues phone scam alert

If you answer the phone and the caller asks for payment for a municipal court warrant, there’s only one thing to do: disconnect. Several Corpus Christi residents have received such calls in which the caller duplicates a Corpus Christi city office number. The city is investigating. The city does...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
kurv.com

Abbott Blasts Biden Over Border Crisis While On Campaign Trail

Gov. Greg Abbott is hammering the Biden administration’s border policies that are allowing millions of illegal immigrants into the country. Abbott is running for a third term in the November midterms, and he made a campaign stop on Thursday in Corpus Christi. Surrounded by about two-dozen border county sheriffs from both parties, the Republican incumbent didn’t mention his Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke.
TEXAS STATE

