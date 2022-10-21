Read full article on original website
Felix Faces High-Stakes Week As Turin Race Heats Up
The ball is in Felix Auger-Aliassime's court in the Pepperstone ATP Live Race To Turin. With back to back titles, the 22-year-old has positioned himself well to qualify for the Nitto ATP Finals for the first time. The job is far from done, however, and a pivotal week featuring ATP 500 events in Basel and Vienna could see the Canadian surge into a comfortable place or fall outside the cut.
Felix Flying High, Wins Antwerp Title To Continue Turin Pursuit
Felix Auger-Aliassime is making his case for a place at the Nitto ATP Finals loud and clear. The Canadian won his second title in as many weeks on Sunday when he defeated Sebastian Korda 6-3, 6-4 for the European Open trophy in Antwerp. “It’s another great week. I played some...
Scouting Report: Alcaraz Leads Basel Field, Medvedev & Tsitsipas In Vienna
An executive summary of what every fan should know about the coming week. Just three ATP Tour events remain this year before the Intesa Sanpaolo Next Gen ATP Finals in Milan and the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin, two of which will be played this coming week. The Swiss Indoors...
Tsitsipas Surges Into Stockholm Final
Stefanos Tsitsipas delivered a clinical semi-final showing on Saturday at the Stockholm Open, where he eased past Emil Ruusuvuori 6-2, 6-2 to maintain his unbeaten record at the ATP 250 event. The top seed broke Ruusuvuori’s serve five times in the pair’s maiden tour-level meeting, finding consistency behind his groundstrokes...
Korda Edges Thiem In Antwerp Thriller
Sebastian Korda won a semi-final thriller at the European Open Saturday when he rallied from a break down in the third set to edge Dominic Thiem 6-7(4), 6-3, 7-6(4) at the ATP 250 event in Antwerp. The American recovered from losing a tight first set as he held his nerve...
Felix Auger-Aliassime beats Sebastian Korda to win Euro Open title
Felix Auger-Aliassime won his second title in as many weeks, beating Sebastian Korda 6-3, 6-4 in the European Open final on Sunday. The 22-year-old Canadian, who won at Florence last weekend, stretched his winning run to eight straight matches. Six of those victories came in straight sets. "It's another great...
Auger-Aliassime beats Korda in Antwerp for back to back titles, boosts ATP Finals hopes
For Felix Auger-Aliassime, winning titles has become like London buses; you wait ages for one, and then, in his case, three come along in quick succession. The Canadian picked up his third career title – all of which have come this year – with a fine 6-3, 6-4 win over fellow 22-year-old Seb Korda on Sunday as he won the European Open title in Antwerp.
Rune Secures Final Berth In Stockholm
#NextGenATP Dane Holger Rune reached his third tour-level final of the season Saturday when he edged Alex de Minaur 4-6, 7-6(1), 7-5 at the Stockholm Open. The 19-year-old showed his fighting qualities as he battled from a set and a break down against the Australian to advance at the ATP 250 event after two hours and 52 minutes. Rune has now won his past five matches that have gone to a deciding set. He overcame Cameron Norrie in three sets in the quarter-finals in Stockholm.
Rune Topples Tsitsipas, Clinches Stockholm Crown
#NextGenATP Dane Holger Rune wrote another chapter into his standout season on Sunday at the Stockholm Open, where he upset top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-4 to win his second tour-level title. The 19-year-old opened his shoulders and hit through the World No. 5 throughout the one-hour, 35-minute clash, firing...
Alcaraz-Draper, Ruud-Wawrinka Headline Basel Draw
Felix looking to improve Nitto ATP Finals qualification hopes. There will be no shortage of popcorn matchups in the first round of the Swiss Indoors Basel. World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz will start his tournament against #NextGenATP Briton Jack Draper, while second seed Casper Ruud will open against former World No. 3 Stan Wawrinka. Both clashes will be first-time ATP Head2Head meetings.
US to face Vietnam, Netherlands at women's soccer World Cup
AUCKLAND, New Zealand — (AP) — The defending champion United States will face the Netherlands in the group stage of the women’s soccer World Cup next summer, setting up an early repeat of the 2019 World Cup final. The draw was made at a ceremony in Auckland...
Luxembourg National Women's Team Set For IIHF Development Cup
Girls in Luxembourg often stopped playing hockey due to a lack of teams four years ago. Now, they have a women's club heading to an IIHF-sanctioned competition.
Berrettini Keeps Slim Turin Hopes Alive, Mover Of Week
ATPTour.com looks at the top Movers of the Week in the Pepperstone ATP Live Race To Turin, as of Monday, 24 October 2022. In a week when Felix Auger-Aliassime strengthened his chances of qualifying for the Nitto ATP Finals, Matteo Berrettini kept his Turin hopes alive by reaching the final in Naples.
Magical Musetti Downs Berrettini For Naples Title
20-year-old lifts second tour-level crown at ATP 250 event in his homeland. Lorenzo Musetti capped his stunning week at the Tennis Napoli Cup on Sunday when the 20-year-old prevailed 7-6(5), 6-2 against Matteo Berrettini in an all-Italian championship match in Naples. The fourth-seeded Musetti claimed a pulsating 82-minute opening set...
Felix Serves Into Second Straight ATP Tour Final In Antwerp
Canadian faces Korda in bid for back-to-back tour-level titles. Felix Auger-Aliassime did not create a break point on Saturday against Richard Gasquet, but still progressed to his second ATP Tour final in as many weeks by dominating two tie-breaks in a 7-6(2), 7-6(3) win at the European Open. After claiming...
Berrettini, Musetti Set All-Italian Final In Naples
Top seed Berrettini struggled with foot injury throughout semi-final victory. With his back against the wall Saturday, Matteo Berrettini survived to reach the final at the Tennis Napoli Cup. After a slow start, the Italian raised his level on serve to overcome American Mackenzie McDonald 3-6, 7-6(2), 6-3. In a...
Dodig/Krajicek Continue Late Surge In Bid For Turin
Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek advanced to their second straight ATP Tour final with a Saturday victory in Naples. After a deep run last week in Florence, the Croatian-American pair will now play for its second title of the season at the Tennis Napoli Cup. The top seeds edged Italians...
Auger-Aliassime to lead Canada's Davis Cup Team along with Shapovalov
Team Canada was led by Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov at the ATP Cup, and the victory hinted at a promising future for the nation. At the Davis Cup Finals later this year, a team led by Auger-Aliassime and including Denis Shapovalov will put that hypothesis to the test. Felix's commitment was crucial for the nation because of his outstanding tennis lately which was also essential to their ATP Cup victory earlier this year.
Coach Mouratoglou, BJK Cup team-mates, WTA peers offer Halep support after drugs suspension
Former world No 1 Simona Halep, who was provisionally suspended on Friday after testing positive for a banned substance at the US Open, has received support from her coach and peers on the WTA Tour. The International Tennis Integrity Agency (IATA) announced on Friday that Halep had traces of Roxadustat,...
Spain find out draw for World Cup 2023 group
Spain have drawn their group for the 2023 World Cup, which includes Japan, Zambia and Costa Rica. The headlines fixture will be Japan against Spain in what is likely to decide who tops the group. Costa Rica and Zambia have not been forces in the women’s game and Spain will be expected to beat both comfortably.
