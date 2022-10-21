ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oregon 'Shout' tradition is one of the coolest things happening in college football

If you follow Oregon football closely, you likely know about the school’s “Shout” tradition. For those unaware, the fans inside Autzen Stadium join in unison between the third and fourth quarters of home football games to do a little singing. The song? “Shout,” from the movie Animal House, which took place on Oregon’s campus back in 1978.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Instant reactions from Oregon's impressive blowout win over No. 9 UCLA

The No. 10 ranked Oregon Ducks delivered a signature victory Saturday afternoon in front of a soldout Autzen Stadium when they faced off against No. 9 ranked and previously undefeated UCLA. The Oregon offense was nearly unstoppable against the Bruins and they put together long scoring drives time and time again. When the dust settled from the first Top 10 showdown at Autzen Stadium since the second week of the 2014 season, the Oregon Ducks emerged as the clear-cut favorite to win the Pac-12 title.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oregon vs. UCLA: Point-spread heavily favors No. 9 Ducks vs. No. 10 Bruins

Boy, do we have a great matchup on our hands this weekend inside Autzen Stadium. With two of the best teams in the Pac-12 — the No. 9 Oregon Ducks and the No. 10 UCLA Bruins, per USA TODAY’s Coaches Poll — it’s a game that will draw eyes from all over the nation and land ESPN’s College GameDay in Eugene for the showdown. The Ducks have had a long road back to relevancy after dropping their first game of the year in disconcerting fashion to the Georgia Bulldogs, but they’ve been led by QB Bo Nix and a potent offense that...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pac-12 Power Rankings: Oregon Ducks now undisputed No. 1 team out west

Despite two of the top four teams in the conference not playing on Saturday, this was one of the more impactful days of the year in the Pac-12 conference. It solidified what fans in Eugene have felt for a few weeks now — the Oregon Ducks are the best team out west. With the No. 9 Ducks’ 45-30 dismantling of the No. 10 UCLA Bruins, it’s clear that Dan Lanning’s squad holds the top spot in the power rankings for the second week in a row, and gives them pole-position in the race to get to the Pac-12 Championship game. Both USC and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Joel Klatt finally includes Oregon in top 10 after UCLA win

When the college football season ultimately comes to an end, the numerous rankings from various outlets don’t mean a whole lot. In the end, it is the top 25 determined by the College Football Playoff committee that determines which teams get into the big dance, and which are left on the outside looking in. While we wait for the end of the season, though, it’s always a bit of fun to see how media pundits across the nation view the league. While everything is up for debate, the opinions put forth by these national analysts help shape the conversation surrounding the...
EUGENE, OR

