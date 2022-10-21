Read full article on original website
Oregon 'Shout' tradition is one of the coolest things happening in college football
If you follow Oregon football closely, you likely know about the school’s “Shout” tradition. For those unaware, the fans inside Autzen Stadium join in unison between the third and fourth quarters of home football games to do a little singing. The song? “Shout,” from the movie Animal House, which took place on Oregon’s campus back in 1978.
Instant reactions from Oregon's impressive blowout win over No. 9 UCLA
The No. 10 ranked Oregon Ducks delivered a signature victory Saturday afternoon in front of a soldout Autzen Stadium when they faced off against No. 9 ranked and previously undefeated UCLA. The Oregon offense was nearly unstoppable against the Bruins and they put together long scoring drives time and time again. When the dust settled from the first Top 10 showdown at Autzen Stadium since the second week of the 2014 season, the Oregon Ducks emerged as the clear-cut favorite to win the Pac-12 title.
Oregon football Duck savagely trolls UCLA amid blowout
Oregon football blew out UCLA football on Saturday at home. Oregon’s mascot, The Duck, took to his Twitter account to roast UCLA during the game. “@UCLAFootball y’all ever seen this many fans before?”. Losing is one thing… getting trolled by a Duck is a whole different type of...
Look: The Scene At College GameDay Is Going Viral This Morning
College GameDay is in Eugene, Oregon today for the Ducks' showdown with UCLA, and the crowd has not disappointed so far. Since Oregon is on the West Coast, that means fans and students have to be ready to start early for GameDay. In some cases, we're thinking a few may have pulled all-nighters.
Oregon vs. UCLA: Point-spread heavily favors No. 9 Ducks vs. No. 10 Bruins
Boy, do we have a great matchup on our hands this weekend inside Autzen Stadium. With two of the best teams in the Pac-12 — the No. 9 Oregon Ducks and the No. 10 UCLA Bruins, per USA TODAY’s Coaches Poll — it’s a game that will draw eyes from all over the nation and land ESPN’s College GameDay in Eugene for the showdown. The Ducks have had a long road back to relevancy after dropping their first game of the year in disconcerting fashion to the Georgia Bulldogs, but they’ve been led by QB Bo Nix and a potent offense that...
Pac-12 Football Results: Bo Nix Leads No. 10 Oregon Past No. 9 UCLA
Ducks QB throws five TD Passes. Stanford wins on overturned call. Martinez runs for 178 yards in Oregon State win. Washington wins.
Pac-12 Power Rankings: Oregon Ducks now undisputed No. 1 team out west
Despite two of the top four teams in the conference not playing on Saturday, this was one of the more impactful days of the year in the Pac-12 conference. It solidified what fans in Eugene have felt for a few weeks now — the Oregon Ducks are the best team out west. With the No. 9 Ducks’ 45-30 dismantling of the No. 10 UCLA Bruins, it’s clear that Dan Lanning’s squad holds the top spot in the power rankings for the second week in a row, and gives them pole-position in the race to get to the Pac-12 Championship game. Both USC and...
Stanford Recruiting Scoop: Confirmed Visitors at ASU game
Cardinal247 confirmed more than 10 key recruits who visited for the Cardinal's win over Arizona State. Get the scoop here.
Arizona State football fans sour on Shaun Aguano as permanent coach after loss to Stanford
What a difference one game can make. After Arizona State football upset Washington earlier this month, some ASU football fans were clamoring for the team to make interim coach Shaun Aguano the permanent Sun Devils' football coach. They aren't clamoring anymore. ASU fans criticized Aguano's coaching performance in the wake...
UCLA vs. Oregon Week 8: Live Updates, Highlights, Analysis
Stay right here for all of the latest updates on the Bruins' road matchup against the Ducks.
Joel Klatt finally includes Oregon in top 10 after UCLA win
When the college football season ultimately comes to an end, the numerous rankings from various outlets don’t mean a whole lot. In the end, it is the top 25 determined by the College Football Playoff committee that determines which teams get into the big dance, and which are left on the outside looking in. While we wait for the end of the season, though, it’s always a bit of fun to see how media pundits across the nation view the league. While everything is up for debate, the opinions put forth by these national analysts help shape the conversation surrounding the...
Oregon's win over UCLA recaptures magic of years past; provides blueprint for what's to come
During Oregon's statement win on Saturday, Dan Lanning's No. 10 Ducks provided the program's fans a glimpse of something they've been waiting for since the apex of the Chip Kelly era: a sustained winner that doesn't have to sacrifice style for substance.
UCLA vs. Oregon College Football Week 8: Storylines to Watch
Here are the three biggest narratives to keep an eye on before, during and after the Bruins' game against the Ducks.
Photos from Oregon's top 10 victory over UCLA
Oregon picked up its sixth win of the 2022 season with a 45-30 home blasting of No. 9 UCLA on Saturday afternoon. DuckTerritory.com photographers Craig Strobeck and Jason Fairchild were on hand to capture the action.
