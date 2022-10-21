Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Yakima Herald Republic
Authorities release names of 2 victims in weekend homicides in Yakima
The Yakima County Coroner's Office has identified the victims of two separate homicides that occurred last weekend. Angela Aguilar, 31, was found dead Friday morning at the Yakima Inn at 1022 N. First St. Police said she appeared to have been shot to death. In a separate incident Saturday, police...
Yakima Herald Republic
Man charged with running over Yakima police officers deemed incompetent to stand trial
A Yakima man accused of running over two Yakima police officers in 2021 will not be prosecuted. Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld ordered two first-degree assault charges against Salvador Munoz-Gonzalez dismissed without prejudice after finding him incompetent to stand trial. The order also drops first-degree robbery, possessing a stolen vehicle and eluding charges that were filed against Munoz-Gonzalez in the Jan. 5, 2021, incident at the Walmart on East Chestnut Avenue.
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima man found with 77,000 fentanyl pills sentenced to seven years on drug-dealing charge
A 28-year-old Yakima man was sentenced to seven years in prison for dealing fentanyl. Alejandro Ferandez pleaded guilty to possession of fentanyl with the intent to deliver during an Oct. 17 hearing in Yakima County Superior Court. In return for his plea, prosecutors dropped charges of possessing cocaine with intent to deliver, possessing a stolen firearm and two counts of first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
Yakima Herald Republic
Former Yakima Together Church pastor sues accuser over defamation in rape allegation
Micahn Carter, a former pastor at Church of the Highlands in Alabama, has filed a defamation lawsuit against a woman whose 2021 rape allegation against him, he says, resulted in his loss of employment at Highlands and loss of reputation. Carter, who denies the rape allegation, filed the lawsuit in...
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima woman meets friends and makes new ones at morning visits to restaurant
Betty Balmer began dating her future husband, Robert Clarence “RC” Balmer, after she ran for queen of the Toppenish Fourth of July celebration in 1946. She was Betty Joyce Lichtenberg then and looking forward to her senior year at Toppenish High. RC was a 1944 Zillah High School...
Yakima Herald Republic
Rob Phillips: Colder weather just in time for much-anticipated elk hunting season
This weekend marks the opener of one of the most anticipated hunting seasons of the year. The nine-day general elk season runs this Saturday through Sunday, Nov. 6. And, looking at the weather change we’ve been experiencing, the timing might be just right. The past two months the big...
Yakima Herald Republic
Gary A. Johnson, 65
Gary A. Johnson, 65, of Yakima died Wednesday, Oct. 19. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory, Ellensburg, 509-952-2902.
Yakima Herald Republic
Two Yakima County commissioners reach $60K settlement in public meetings case
Yakima County Commissioners Amanda McKinney and LaDon Linde have agreed to a $60,000 settlement in lawsuits alleging they violated the Open Public Meetings Act. The lawsuits were filed in the spring of 2021 by Yakima County Commissioner candidate Angie Girard, who seeks to unseat McKinney in the November general election, and Thurston County open government advocate Arthur West.
Yakima Herald Republic
Douglas W. Johnson, 70
Douglas W. Johnson, 70, of Union Gap died Tuesday, Oct. 18, at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, Yakima. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Yakima Herald Republic
Henry G. Telles, 72
Henry G. Telles, 72, of Toppenish died Thursday, Oct. 20. Arrangements are by Valley Hills Funeral Home, valleyhillsfh.com.
Yakima Herald Republic
Susan M. Bowman, 63
Susan Marie Bowman, 63, of Yakima died Thursday, Oct. 20. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Yakima Herald Republic
MultiCare leaders hope to build Memorial into leading health care hub for Central Washington
Yakima’s hospital will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of MultiCare in early 2023, when its name will change to MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital. MultiCare President Florence Chang and CEO Bill Robertson toured the hospital Friday morning as it was announced that the Tacoma-based, not-for-profit health care system will acquire Memorial under an agreement that was signed earlier in the day.
Yakima Herald Republic
Gary L. Nelson, 78
Gary Lee Nelson, 78, of Yakima died Tuesday, Oct. 18, in Seattle. Arrangements are by Keith & Keith Funeral Home, keithandkeithfuneralhome.com.
Yakima Herald Republic
Eldoris M. Williams, 83
Eldoris Morlene Williams, 83, of Prosser died Saturday, Oct. 22. Arrangements are by Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, funeralhomesmith.com.
Yakima Herald Republic
It Happened Here: Kellogg's 'discovers' Bigg Mixx cereal character along Toppenish Creek
The Pacific Northwest has its share of cryptids, those unexplained creatures of myth and legend. Everyone’s heard about Sasquatch, which a Tampico man claims to have captured on film in Northern California. There’s also “Batsquatch,” a creature supposedly spotted around Mount St. Helens that makes the flying monkeys in “The Wizard of Oz” look like household pets, and the Dragon of Lake Chelan.
Yakima Herald Republic
Tomas L. Mendez, 70
Tomas L. Mendez, 70, of Grandview died Friday, Oct. 21. Arrangements are by Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, funeralhomesmith.com.
Yakima Herald Republic
Mariana M. Navarro, 85
Mariana M. Navarro, 85, of Sunnyside died Thursday, Oct. 20. Arrangements are by Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, funeralhomesmith.com.
Yakima Herald Republic
Opinion: Feds are making it rain in Eastern Washington
When it rains it pours, the old saying goes. And as cooler, wetter weather delivers full-on fall to Eastern Washington this weekend, federal aid programs are sprinkling seed money on a couple of projects that promise long-term benefits for our region. On Tuesday, Yakima County commissioners — who in August...
Yakima Herald Republic
Heartache, anger in Central Washington over drinking-water wells tainted by ‘forever chemicals’
SELAH — In 2016, Brandi and Brad Hyatt purchased a three-bedroom home with sweeping views of the Cascades, Mount Rainier and Mount Adams. Their house sits more than 4 miles east of this Central Washington community, beyond the reach of Selah’s public water system. So, the couple and their two children relied on a well punched into a basalt lava rock aquifer to quench their thirst, cook, clean and bathe.
Yakima Herald Republic
Letter: No wonder she's so vague on her accomplishments
To the editor — Last evening, I happened to catch one of County Commissioner Amanda McKinney’s campaign ads on TV. In it she touts, without going into detail, her many accomplishments. What are her views and what has she done for the county? A sampling:. She’s against ceding...
Comments / 0