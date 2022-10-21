ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

WTVR-TV

Everywhere You Are: wild ponies at Grayson Highlands State Park

RICHMOND, Va. -- Brenda sent in some additional photos from her trip to Grayson Highlands State Park featuring some wild ponies. Carole has been spending some time at the Chickahominy River. Lastly, Kelia sent in a photo from her work with St. Thomas Episcopal Church. Now it’s your turn! Visit...
RICHMOND, VA
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Chesterfield County (VA) Breaks Ground on New Fire Station

Matoaca in Chesterfield County (VA) is getting a new fire station, WTVR.com reported. Chesterfield County officials broke ground Thursday at the site of the new Matoaca Fire Station No. 8 at 6612 Hickory Road. The new station, which is scheduled to open in early 2024, will replace the community’s 60-year-old...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
WTOP

WATCH: Imported fire ants reported in Southeastern Virginia

A man in Prince George County, Virginia, has discovered imported fire ants, which agricultural officials say are invasive and can be dangerous to children and small animals. The insects are aggressive toward anyone who disturbs their mounds — which look like piles of dirt. And their bites can pack a punch.
PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, VA

