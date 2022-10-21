Read full article on original website
Developers want Sheetz near Amtrak station, some Henrico neighbors have concerns
Plans show the Sheetz would consist of a 6,100-square-foot convenience store with a gas station and car wash.
Concerns grow over Dominion’s announced plans for a clean energy park
Dominion Energy recently released plans to turn their empty lot across from Kanawha Plaza into a "clean energy park". But, not everyone is on board with the idea.
Dominion faces opposition over plans for Richmond clean energy park
A new clean energy park that allows space for electric car charging and food trucks could be headed to downtown Richmond.
Massive Brandermill project gets past another step of approval
Hundreds of homes, a hotel and a new restaurant could soon be coming to the Brandermill area of Chesterfield.
Virginia to protect 252 acres of historic battlefields in Henrico and Rockingham
Hundreds of acres of Civil War battlefields in Henrico and Rockingham counties will now be preserved for public use and education, the Department of Historic Resources announced on Monday.
Chesterfield approves horse farm offering riding lessons near Colonial Heights
Want to enjoy the great outdoors, but too tired to go hiking? Looking for a 600-pound animal to drag you through the woods? Luckily, Chesterfield County is on it's way to approving just the thing for you.
Chesterfield moves forward with 450-home development in Clover Hill
The Chesterfield Planning Commission has endorsed a 103-acre project that would bring 450 homes, a hotel and a restaurant to the Brandermill area.
She's facing eviction in Richmond and has questions about rent relief
More than 200 tenants living at James River Pointe were scheduled to appear in court for eviction proceedings. There are reportedly 500 units at the complex.
Chesterfield opens early voting locations: 'I think it's huge'
Chesterfield voters can vote early Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
I-95 South in Colonial Heights clear after vehicle fire
According to 511Virginia, the fire is at mile marker 53.6, between the Temple Avenue exit and the Appomattox River bridge. The southbound center lane and right lane are both closed, as well as the right shoulder.
WTVR-TV
Everywhere You Are: wild ponies at Grayson Highlands State Park
RICHMOND, Va. -- Brenda sent in some additional photos from her trip to Grayson Highlands State Park featuring some wild ponies. Carole has been spending some time at the Chickahominy River. Lastly, Kelia sent in a photo from her work with St. Thomas Episcopal Church. Now it’s your turn! Visit...
The warning this Prince George man is sharing after discovery of fire ants
Virginia's Office of Plant Industry Services is also working to stop the spread of the invasive species, whether naturally or through human actions.
Expect lane closures on Route 10 in Hopewell this week
According to a release from the city, Columbia Gas will be installing a new gas main and gas services along Route 10. As a result, the eastbound right lane will be closed between 4th Avenue and West Cawson Street from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24 and nightly until Thursday, Oct. 27.
Short Pump shoppers get a rainy day surprise
With rain in the forecast and colder weather on the horizon, Zach handed out umbrellas and gift cards for coffee to unsuspecting and grateful shoppers.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Chesterfield County (VA) Breaks Ground on New Fire Station
Matoaca in Chesterfield County (VA) is getting a new fire station, WTVR.com reported. Chesterfield County officials broke ground Thursday at the site of the new Matoaca Fire Station No. 8 at 6612 Hickory Road. The new station, which is scheduled to open in early 2024, will replace the community’s 60-year-old...
Virginia psychiatric hospital escapee identified in convenience store, taken into custody after day on the run
James City County Police officers were alerted to a man fitting Malone's description in a convenience store in the county, located in the 6400 block of Richmond Road. Malone was taken into custody nearby without incident, according to police.
WTOP
WATCH: Imported fire ants reported in Southeastern Virginia
A man in Prince George County, Virginia, has discovered imported fire ants, which agricultural officials say are invasive and can be dangerous to children and small animals. The insects are aggressive toward anyone who disturbs their mounds — which look like piles of dirt. And their bites can pack a punch.
Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith resigns
Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith resigned on Tuesday evening following months of public turmoil. Smith started as Richmond's Police chief in the summer of 2020.;
Richmond dumpling food truck owners to open restaurant in Carytown
"It's different to the traditional Chinese restaurant experience in Richmond," Dhondup said. "Unique dumplings and a special sauce."
Virginia escapee spotted at store, taken into custody
Michael Lee Corey Malone, aka Christopher Feagin, was taken back into custody on Tuesday, according to Virginia State Police.
