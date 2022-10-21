ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HOLAUSA

What to watch: 7 movies & shows to stream this week - Oct 21

By Maria Loreto
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I7E48_0ihzIgw900

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms every week. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.

RELATED:

What to watch: 7 movies & shows to stream this week - Oct 14

What to watch: 7 movies & shows to stream this week - Oct 7

Love is Blind season 3 (Netflix)


It appears like Netflix was up to something after the release of “ Love is Blind: The Reunion ,” a snoozefest that ignored key details about the lives of participants of season two. Season three starts fresh, providing us with a new batch of bachelors and bachelorettes and more pod drama.

The School for Good and Evil (Netflix)


Starring the likes of Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington and Michelle Yeoh , “The School of Good and Evil” is a pastiche of gorgeous visuals, stunning actors, and Hogwarts. It follows two best friends who are newly admitted to the school and are placed on different tracks, with one set to become a hero and the other a villain.

The Vow part 2 (HBO Max)


“The Vow part 2” is a continuation of the first documentary series, which follows the fallout of the NXIVM cult. Helmed by Keith Raniere , the organization was linked with sex slaves and branding women, and for the involvement of various notorious people, among them, the Smallville actress Allison Mack , and Carlos Salinas , the son of a former Mexican president.

Argentina, 1985 (Prime Video)


Based on the Trial of the Juntas, “Argentina, 1985” is a courtroom drama that stars Ricardo Darin as Julio Cesar Strassera, the federal prosecutor that put the leaders of the era’s dictatorship on trial for numerous war crimes. Despite the dense material, the film manages to somehow be light, informative, and funny.

Raymond & Ray (Apple TV)


Directed by Colombian Rodrigo Garcia , “Raymond & Ray” follows Ethan Hawke and Ewan McGregor as estranged brothers who reunite following the death of their abusive father.

American Horror Story Season 11 (Hulu)


Let us not forget it’s Halloween and that “American Horror Story” is out to get “Grey’s Anatomy” in terms of the number of episodes. The new season is set in ‘80s New York, and it follows the AIDS epidemic, a topic that creator Ryan Murphy has tackled in his previous work. Of course, it’s AHS, so there’s a serial killer. It stars series veterans Zachary Quinto, Denis O’Hare, Billie Lourd, Patti LuPone and Sandra Bernhard .

Anabelle: Creation (Hulu)


There’s something about spooky dolls. “Anabelle: Creation” is a part of “ The Conjuring ” universe, one of the most fun and prolific ongoing horror series. The film is a prequel to the original films, and it follows Anabelle, the titular doll, and the haunting of the Mullins family.

Comments / 0

Related
HOLAUSA

Shakira wants Bad Bunny to call her and offer a collaboration

Shakira is one of the most iconic singers in the world, and any artist would be privileged to release a featuring song with the Latina star; however, the Colombian singer also dreams of other celebs reaching out with a proposal. Here’s where Bad Bunny comes in place!. According to...
HOLAUSA

Leslie Jordan passes away at 67: Watch some of his best moments

It’s a sad day after it was revealed on Monday, October 24, that Leslie Jordan passed away following a car crash in Hollywood. The beloved actor and comedian was 67 years old. According to reports, he crashed into the side of a building at 9:30am and was declared...
HOLAUSA

Kaley Cuoco has been ‘dreaming’ about being a mom

Kaley Cuoco couldn’t be happier to soon be a mom. The actress shared her pregnancy news over social media, looking joyful and like she can’t wait to grow her family. Insiders and close sources agree. RELATED: Kaley Cuoco talks about her crush on Johnny Galecki,...
HOLAUSA

Meghan Markle talks docuseries on her and Prince Harry

While Deadline reported on Oct. 17 that a Netflix rep said, “There’s never been any documentary from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed,” Meghan Markle commented on Liz Garbus’ docuseries on her and Prince Harry in a new interview with Variety . RELATED: Will Meghan Markle return...
HOLAUSA

Eiza González takes a break to grab iced coffee

Eiza González also needs her coffee break! The Mexican beauty was recently spotted grabbing a morning coffee at Alfred’s Cafe in Studio City. For the outing, González rocked a pair of jeans with a basic white tee. The actress added a pop of color with red shoes and...
HOLAUSA

Shakira & Ozuna release ‘Monotonía’ single and music video

Shakira’s awaited new single, “Monotonía” dropped late Wednesday. The song is accompanied by a music video, which features Ozuna and her bleeding heart. Shakira teased the release of her new song and clip over the past couple of weeks, including videos of herself singing the opening lyrics and a trailer for it, featuring the opening minutes, where she’s seen buying snacks at the grocery store, as her hit song “Te Felicito” plays in the background. The rest of the video continues to show her in the supermarket, only to have run into Ozuna, embodying an ex, and have him blast off her heart with a bazooka. The allusions to her split from Gerard Piqué are not subtle.
HOLAUSA

Nine jaw-dropping makeup ideas to elevate your Halloween costume

With Halloween just around the corner, it’s time to start thinking of makeup looks to pair with your chic costume. Whether you’re going for a spooky yet sultry look or want to recreate your icon’s signature style like Selena Quintanilla or Frida Kahlo we’ve got you covered. Ahead,...
HOLAUSA

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have begun looking for Halloween costumes

Halloween is approaching, and newlyweds Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have begun looking for costumes. The pair were captured alongside JLo’s daughter shopping in West Hollywood at Boot Star, a classic American Western Boots store. The owner closed the shop for them, so the family had a quiet experience....
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
70K+
Followers
14K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy