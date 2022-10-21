What to watch: 7 movies & shows to stream this week - Oct 21

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms every week. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.

Love is Blind season 3 (Netflix)

It appears like Netflix was up to something after the release of “ Love is Blind: The Reunion ,” a snoozefest that ignored key details about the lives of participants of season two. Season three starts fresh, providing us with a new batch of bachelors and bachelorettes and more pod drama.

The School for Good and Evil (Netflix)

Starring the likes of Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington and Michelle Yeoh , “The School of Good and Evil” is a pastiche of gorgeous visuals, stunning actors, and Hogwarts. It follows two best friends who are newly admitted to the school and are placed on different tracks, with one set to become a hero and the other a villain.

The Vow part 2 (HBO Max)

“The Vow part 2” is a continuation of the first documentary series, which follows the fallout of the NXIVM cult. Helmed by Keith Raniere , the organization was linked with sex slaves and branding women, and for the involvement of various notorious people, among them, the Smallville actress Allison Mack , and Carlos Salinas , the son of a former Mexican president.

Argentina, 1985 (Prime Video)

Based on the Trial of the Juntas, “Argentina, 1985” is a courtroom drama that stars Ricardo Darin as Julio Cesar Strassera, the federal prosecutor that put the leaders of the era’s dictatorship on trial for numerous war crimes. Despite the dense material, the film manages to somehow be light, informative, and funny.

Raymond & Ray (Apple TV)

Directed by Colombian Rodrigo Garcia , “Raymond & Ray” follows Ethan Hawke and Ewan McGregor as estranged brothers who reunite following the death of their abusive father.

American Horror Story Season 11 (Hulu)

Let us not forget it’s Halloween and that “American Horror Story” is out to get “Grey’s Anatomy” in terms of the number of episodes. The new season is set in ‘80s New York, and it follows the AIDS epidemic, a topic that creator Ryan Murphy has tackled in his previous work. Of course, it’s AHS, so there’s a serial killer. It stars series veterans Zachary Quinto, Denis O’Hare, Billie Lourd, Patti LuPone and Sandra Bernhard .

Anabelle: Creation (Hulu)

There’s something about spooky dolls. “Anabelle: Creation” is a part of “ The Conjuring ” universe, one of the most fun and prolific ongoing horror series. The film is a prequel to the original films, and it follows Anabelle, the titular doll, and the haunting of the Mullins family.