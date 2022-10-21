ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Contingent of former Suffolk players brings city’s ‘hard-working and blue-collar’ reputation to Hampton University’s football team

By Marty O'Brien, The Virginian-Pilot
Hampton University linebacker De'Andre Faulk (52), defensive back Corey Wilson (28) and lineman KeShaun Moore (15) converge for a sack during a game against Maine this season. Faulk and Moore are among a large contingent of Suffolk players on HU's roster. Kendall Warner/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

Darran Butts from King’s Fork High began last Saturday’s game for Hampton University with a 52-yard touchdown run at Albany. His late-game heroics included a 14-yard run on the touchdown drive the Pirates used to tie the score.

De’Andre Faulk from Lakeland High and KeShaun Moore from Nansemond-Suffolk Academy helped make sure the game stayed tied and went into overtime. After Albany drove into Hampton territory, Faulk stopped the Great Danes’ quarterback for no gain on first down and Moore hurried him into an incompletion on third down to force a punt.

Notice a pattern here? Many of the stars of the Pirates’ 38-37 overtime win at Albany — the first conference triumph for Hampton as a Colonial Athletic Association member — are from Suffolk.

In fact, seven Suffolk high school graduates played for the Pirates at Albany. Kevin Johnson, who played for Nansemond River, the Peanut City’s other high school, had two receptions for 23 yards as he starts to increase his role after transferring from Norfolk State.

“We’ve got to get Kevin more involved because he brings another element to the offense,” Hampton coach Robert Prunty said. “With his speed, he can take it to the house any time he gets a shot.”

As Hampton (4-2, 1-2 CAA) prepares to host No. 19 Richmond (4-2, 2-1) at 2 p.m. Saturday for homecoming at Armstrong Stadium, defensive lineman Moore, linebacker Faulk and tailback Butts are already plenty involved. In addition, defensive linemen Rashawn Washington (Nansemond River) and Jay’Ree Hardy (King’s Fork) and offensive lineman DeVaughn Orr (King’s Fork) contributed to the victory.

“The kind of people who live in Suffolk are hard-working and blue-collar,” Moore said. “Because it’s small, it doesn’t get a lot of attention, so it’s surreal to see so many guys from the same city — guys I grew up with in little league and high school — at Hampton University.”

Moore says the one guy he knew would be a good player from little league was Butts. Butts was a standout for King’s Fork and part of the team in 2017 that ended Oscar Smith’s 99-game Southeastern District winning streak, then scored 32 touchdowns the next season.

After a promising freshman season in 2019 for Hampton that included a 70-yard touchdown reception and 90-yard kickoff return, his career hit a road bump with the cancellation of the 2020 season and a torn kidney that sidelined him for all but three games last season.

His 75-yard touchdown run in the season-opening win over Howard, and his 16 carries for 125 yards at Albany, are signs he’s back on the road to stardom.

“It felt like King’s Fork again, to be able to produce like that and help the team win,” Butts said.

Prunty says Faulk, who led the Pirates with 11 tackles at Albany, has contributed consistently at linebacker throughout his career. Three weeks earlier in his CAA debut at Delaware, he notched a season-best 14 stops.

“De’Andre really understands the game,” Prunty said. ”Don’t get me wrong, he’s physical and aggressive, but he is very smart.”

Faulk said, “I’m shifty and quick, and can get off blocks or put myself in position at the right time to make a big hit. If a tackle is there, I’m going to make it.”

Moore started slowly against Albany but came on like gangbusters to finish with three tackles for loss and two sacks. An all-conference linebacker last year, Moore moved to the defensive line after bulking up 30 pounds to 280 this season.

“He’s just gotten bigger and bigger,” Prunty said. “He benches more than 450 pounds and squats more than 700, so what we’re getting by moving him from linebacker is a more athletic defensive lineman.

“But he’s still relentless and plays to the whistle with high energy and a high motor.”

That’s standard equipment in Suffolk.

“Anybody who knows anything about Suffolk knows that you’ve got to grind and work hard for everything,” Butts said. “We’re going to keep grinding and doing it for the city of Suffolk.”

Faulk said, “It’s a small city, so it’s very cool we’re representing it at Hampton and getting the name out there.”

