Raleigh, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

boldsky.com

How Cartoonists Are Tackling Climate Change Through Webcomics

The thermometer was touching 50 degrees Celsius (122 Fahrenheit) in the central Indian city of Nagpur as cartoonist Rohan Chakravarty spoke about how climate change influences his work. The record-breaking heat wave — made 30 times more likely due to climate change — underscored the urgency of the topic.
LiveScience

The worst epidemics and pandemics in history

Some of the worst epidemics and pandemics in history have doomed whole civilizations and brought once powerful nations to their knees, killing millions. While these terrible disease outbreaks still threaten humanity, thanks to the advances in epidemiology we no longer face the same dire consequences as our ancestors once did.
Benzinga

Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
msn.com

American Airlines is ditching first class on all flights because customers simply 'aren't buying it'

American Airlines is ditching its first class seat offering on long-haul flights because customers have stopped booking seats in the premium cabin. "First class will not exist on the 777, or for that matter at American Airlines, for the simple reason that our customers aren't buying it," American Airlines's chief commercial officer Vasu Raja said during an investor call Thursday. Raja was responding to a question of whether the airline plans to retire the offering on some planes.
The Jewish Press

Sukkot 5783: Welcome to Armageddon

These notes are being written on my laptop in my sukkah, having had a nice shot glass in honor of the sweetest holiday in our calendar, so I encourage the reader to take it with a few grains of salt. On the other hand, don’t dismiss it out of hand, and please, check out Zechariah 14, possibly the most exciting passage in the Bible for sci fi fans.
Washington Examiner

Given their history of slavery and conquest, we should end Indigenous Peoples Day

Thanks to a left-wing, “woke” political intervention, the second Monday in October has been designated by some as Indigenous Peoples Day. It used to be solely known as Columbus Day, named for the Italian explorer who notified the civilized world of the Western Hemisphere. But because left-wingers hate everything about Western civilization — and people of European descent — the Left has successfully rebranded the holiday.
The Independent

Ukraine news: West rejects Russia’s allegation of Kyiv using ‘dirty bomb’

Western countries have accused Russia of plotting to use a threat of a bomb laced with nuclear material as a pretext for escalation in Ukraine. It comes as Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu phoned Western counterparts on Sunday to tell them Moscow suspected Kyiv of planning to use a so-called “dirty bomb”. In a joint statement, the foreign ministers of France, Britain and the United States said they had all rejected the allegations and reaffirmed their support for Ukraine against Russia.“Our countries made clear that we all reject Russia’s transparently false allegations that Ukraine is preparing to use a...
Ingram Atkinson

How Religion and Science changed after the result of a devastating pandemic

Despite the plague, people were able to rekindle science and rethink the meaning of religion. The plague pandemic influenced humanism by allowing people to acquire the freedom to practice their ideas and not what people in power thought was best. The plague left Europe crippled and it was snatched of its economic development. Ibn al-Wardi, the Arabic historian, writes that “They perfumed their homes with camphor, flowers, and sandal. They wore ruby rings and put onions and sardines together with the daily meal.” This emphasizes that people were desperate and by all means find a way to postpone their inevitable deaths. After the plague subsided, social classes began to take their place in society. Royalty was at the top and peasants at the bottom hence the term feudalism.

