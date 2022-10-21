Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Durham workers speak out about workers’ rightsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Cary's Phillips Farms is Hosting Many Fall Attractions Until October 30thJames TulianoCary, NC
A Duke Provost Is Chosen To Be The New President Of M.I.T.Joseph GodwinDurham, NC
Posted a Missing Pet Ad on Craigslist? Be Careful of This ScamJames Tuliano
It's Starting to Feel Like Fall! Here is When and Where you can Expect to See the Best Foliage in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
Related
boldsky.com
How Cartoonists Are Tackling Climate Change Through Webcomics
The thermometer was touching 50 degrees Celsius (122 Fahrenheit) in the central Indian city of Nagpur as cartoonist Rohan Chakravarty spoke about how climate change influences his work. The record-breaking heat wave — made 30 times more likely due to climate change — underscored the urgency of the topic.
The worst epidemics and pandemics in history
Some of the worst epidemics and pandemics in history have doomed whole civilizations and brought once powerful nations to their knees, killing millions. While these terrible disease outbreaks still threaten humanity, thanks to the advances in epidemiology we no longer face the same dire consequences as our ancestors once did.
Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
War in Ukraine, death of the Queen, Elon Musk … why are Nostradamus’s ‘predictions’ still winning converts?
There is good news and bad news. The good news is that, as you may have noticed, the world didn’t end on 4 July 1999. Hence the headline in the Guardian on Monday 5 July 1999: “Nostradamus wrong (please ignore if the world ended yesterday).”. Writing 450 years...
Billionaire Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz, who claimed to drink 10 cans of energy drink a day, dies at 78
Red Bull owner and co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz died at 78 on Sunday, the company's Formula One team confirmed. Mateschitz was considered the richest man in Austria.
The Elites Have Stopped Hiding Their Hatred of the Working Class | Opinion
Small town America can come back and back in a big way—for all Americans, white and Black—if we stop listening to people like Adam Posen.
dayton247now.com
Pastor fears US will 'lose its soul' as study finds Christians could become minority group
WASHINGTON (TND) — Right now, the majority of Americans are Christians but that may change in the coming decades. A new Pew Research study, predicts that Christians could become a minority within the next 50 years. The new Pew report says the number of U.S. Christians could dip to...
ohmymag.co.uk
Self-proclaimed Nostradamus who 'predicted' Covid-19 has now 'foreseen' another disastrous event
The recent years haven’t been the best for many of us. With some world-changing events like the Covid-19 pandemic, the Ukraine-Russia war and even Queen Elizabeth’s death nothing has been the way it used to be. Certainly, no one could have predicted these life-changing events. However, a man claims that he had already seen all of this coming.
US military forces 'fully prepared' to cross into Ukraine
U.S. military forces are "fully prepared" to cross into Ukraine at a moment's notice to fight a war against Russia.
msn.com
American Airlines is ditching first class on all flights because customers simply 'aren't buying it'
American Airlines is ditching its first class seat offering on long-haul flights because customers have stopped booking seats in the premium cabin. "First class will not exist on the 777, or for that matter at American Airlines, for the simple reason that our customers aren't buying it," American Airlines's chief commercial officer Vasu Raja said during an investor call Thursday. Raja was responding to a question of whether the airline plans to retire the offering on some planes.
Two Chinese spies charged with trying to obstruct US Huawei investigation, Garland says – as it happened
Duo accused of trying to disrupt DoJ’s criminal prosecution of Chinese telecoms giant
The Jewish Press
Sukkot 5783: Welcome to Armageddon
These notes are being written on my laptop in my sukkah, having had a nice shot glass in honor of the sweetest holiday in our calendar, so I encourage the reader to take it with a few grains of salt. On the other hand, don’t dismiss it out of hand, and please, check out Zechariah 14, possibly the most exciting passage in the Bible for sci fi fans.
'World War 3 Has Already Started': 'Dr. Doom' Nouriel Roubini On What Could Ignite The Cold War Into A Hot One.
The White House, CC BY 3.0 US, via Wikimedia Commons. Dr. Doom, aka Nouriel Roubini, is one of the most renowned economists in the world and also one of those experts that believe that World War 3 has already started.
Opinion: Racism in America was Designed for Black Americans Only!
During the Jim Crow era (1870s-1950s), there were exemption badges, pins, and documentation. Exemptions allowed visitors of all races to use public facilities and patronize businesses. Race-based laws were designed to restrict Black Americans, no one else.
Ancient Egypt unleashed: how the gods, pharaohs, monsters and murderers shattered their silence
We are speeding north out of Cairo, careering along fast, wide roads through a desert landscape and out into antiquity. After three hours, we reach Rashid, once known as Rosetta, a port city on the Nile delta, and enter Fort Julien, walking clockwise around its interior until we reach the first corner and the reason for our journey.
Washington Examiner
Given their history of slavery and conquest, we should end Indigenous Peoples Day
Thanks to a left-wing, “woke” political intervention, the second Monday in October has been designated by some as Indigenous Peoples Day. It used to be solely known as Columbus Day, named for the Italian explorer who notified the civilized world of the Western Hemisphere. But because left-wingers hate everything about Western civilization — and people of European descent — the Left has successfully rebranded the holiday.
Opinion: The Civil War Was About White Supremacy and the ‘Cornerstone Speech’ Proves It
Americans have many appalling and entitled misconceptions about the nation’s history. The subject of the Civil War remains contentious even though there are many historical documents that demonstrate the truth of the matter.
Ukraine news: West rejects Russia’s allegation of Kyiv using ‘dirty bomb’
Western countries have accused Russia of plotting to use a threat of a bomb laced with nuclear material as a pretext for escalation in Ukraine. It comes as Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu phoned Western counterparts on Sunday to tell them Moscow suspected Kyiv of planning to use a so-called “dirty bomb”. In a joint statement, the foreign ministers of France, Britain and the United States said they had all rejected the allegations and reaffirmed their support for Ukraine against Russia.“Our countries made clear that we all reject Russia’s transparently false allegations that Ukraine is preparing to use a...
How Religion and Science changed after the result of a devastating pandemic
Despite the plague, people were able to rekindle science and rethink the meaning of religion. The plague pandemic influenced humanism by allowing people to acquire the freedom to practice their ideas and not what people in power thought was best. The plague left Europe crippled and it was snatched of its economic development. Ibn al-Wardi, the Arabic historian, writes that “They perfumed their homes with camphor, flowers, and sandal. They wore ruby rings and put onions and sardines together with the daily meal.” This emphasizes that people were desperate and by all means find a way to postpone their inevitable deaths. After the plague subsided, social classes began to take their place in society. Royalty was at the top and peasants at the bottom hence the term feudalism.
Activists just threw chocolate cake on a wax figure of King Charles to protest climate change
Just Stop Oil supporters covered Madame Tussauds waxwork model of King Charles III with chocolate cake at the Madame Trousseau museum. Climate activists are throwing tomato soup and mashed potatoes on some of the world’s most famous paintings. And on Monday, the food-filled protests continued. At Madame Tussauds in...
Comments / 0