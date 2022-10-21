ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osage Beach, MO

Firefighters battle large fire in Polk County near Bolivar, Mo.

POLK COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters in Polk County responded to a large grass fire near Bolivar on Sunday. Officials say the fire started a little before 12:30 p.m. Sunday near Aldrich Road. A farmer was working in a cornfield when the fire started. The fire quickly spread to another field but was contained from there.
POLK COUNTY, MO
Big changes on the way for the Ozarks

Wildfire in Cooper County, Mo. forces town evacuation, statewide mutual aid response. Fire departments from all over Missouri have been called to assist as a wildfire burns out of control in Wooldridge, Missouri. The city is roughly 20 miles west of Columbia. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm & windy Sunday before...
COOPER COUNTY, MO
Wooldridge fire creates low visibility, burns 15-20 homes

WOOLDRIDGE — A large fire burned 15-20 homes and shut down Interstate 70 Saturday afternoon, bringing traffic on the highway to a stop. Russell Schmidt, Cooper County Fire Protection District assistant chief, said some people were treated for burns, but no one died. The fire in Wooldridge, which is...
COOPER COUNTY, MO
Two Vehicles Pulled From The Lake Near Niangua Bridge

An underwater search conducted this week as part of a renewed effort to find out what happened to a Camden County man yielded the discovery of two vehicles in The Lake. It’s not clear whether they are in any way connected to the 2013 disappearance of Donnie Irwin of Camdenton.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
“The Whole Town’s on Fire”…Several Lake Area Fire Districts Assist Fighting Massive Natural Cover Fire in Wooldridge

“The whole town is on fire”…one online description prompting several lake area fire districts to respond to the area of Wooldridge in Cooper County to help fight what’s being called a very large natural cover fire. Region-F Mutual Aid Coordinator Scott Frandsen, who’s also chief of the Mid-County Fire District, says preliminary reports indicate that approximately three-thousand acres have burnt taking out at least 15 structures in Wooldridge and the surrounding area. A second large natural cover fire north of Columbia and reported fires in Laclede County have stretched fire districts thin in mid-Missouri. Representing the lake area as part of the statewide call for mutual aid in the Wooldridge area are: the Mid-County, Osage Beach, Lake Ozark, Eldon, Rocky Mount, Sunrise Beach, Gravois and Versailles Rural districts. A cause of the fire has been determined as of this time.
WOOLDRIDGE, MO
Lake Ozark woman hurt after motorcycle crash in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A two-vehicle crash in Pulaski County early Friday morning left a Lake Ozark woman with serious injuries. The crash happened on Route A near Carol Court around 1:25 a.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said an SUV driven by 44-year-old Daron E. Brashear,...
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
Firefighters respond to fire at automotive business east of Columbia

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) No one is hurt after a fire at an automotive business east of Columbia early Friday morning. Boone County Fire Protection District crews responded to the fire around 6 a.m. at Copart in the 8400 block of E. Richland Road. Copart's website describes the business as a vehicle auction. A Boone The post Firefighters respond to fire at automotive business east of Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
One Missouri businessman's question could lead to a 50% county tax cut

(The Center Square) – Voters in Laclede County will decide on lowering its commercial property tax rate in November because a businessman came to a County Commissioners meeting with a question about his bill. “He had commercial property in counties surrounding Laclede and he observed the difference in the...
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
Suspect in Twin City credit union robbery arrested in Colorado

A 30-year-old Rolla man has been charged for allegedly robbing the First Community Credit Union inside the Twin City Walmart. He was arrested in Colorado two days after the reported robbery but had not been extradited to Jefferson County as of today, Oct. 21, authorities reported. On Oct. 14, Jefferson...
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
Truck driver, passenger hurt in a crash on I-44 in Pulaski County, Mo.

NEAR RICHLAND, Mo. (KY3) -A truck driver and her passenger, both from Florida are in a Springfield hospital after a crash on I-44 Friday morning. Troopers say the driver ran off the interstate just after midnight. The truck hit a road sign and a bridge support beam. The bridge is the 145 Richland Exit, east of the Laclede County line.
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
Man charged after fatal Jefferson City crash

JEFFERSON CITY — An Ozark man was charged after a fatal traffic crash Saturday night. According to a release from the Jefferson City Police Department, the Cole County Prosecutors Office charged Robert J. Harris, 58, with DWI involving a death, Involuntary Manslaughter, DWI causing serious physical injury and second degree assault.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
MSHP Arrest Reports for October 21, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 38-year-old Daniel R. Leisen of Hughesville at 9:45 p.m. Wednesday in Pettis County. He was suspected of aggravated driving while intoxicated and driving while revoked. Leisen was taken to the Pettis County for a 24-hour hold. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 41-year-old Joel...
PETTIS COUNTY, MO

