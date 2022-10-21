Read full article on original website
KYTV
Firefighters battle large fire in Polk County near Bolivar, Mo.
POLK COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters in Polk County responded to a large grass fire near Bolivar on Sunday. Officials say the fire started a little before 12:30 p.m. Sunday near Aldrich Road. A farmer was working in a cornfield when the fire started. The fire quickly spread to another field but was contained from there.
lakeexpo.com
Developer Of Massive Lake Area Project Drops More Details... But Only A Few
No other single project has encompassed as much land as the enormous, 2,200+ acre development being planned on the shores of Lake of the Ozarks... other than the construction of the Lake itself. But for now, developer Blake Hodits isn't saying much about the project — only that it's going...
KOMU
Missouri emergency services warn elevated fire danger to continue through weekend
BOONE COUNTY — In response to major fires across Mid-Missouri Saturday, the Boone County Fire Prevention District is advising against open burnings until weather conditions change. The National Weather Service warns that high winds, one of the components contributing to dangerous fire conditions across the state, are expected to...
Fire forces Cooper Co. town to evacuate; St. Charles Co. sends help
WOOLDRIDGE, Mo. — The town of Wooldridge, Missouri, has been evacuated as fires burned across the area. In Cooper County, the fire originated from a combine that caught fire as it was plowing a field, officials told KOMU. Fire agencies in St. Charles County pooled their resources to send...
KYTV
Big changes on the way for the Ozarks
Wildfire in Cooper County, Mo. forces town evacuation, statewide mutual aid response. Fire departments from all over Missouri have been called to assist as a wildfire burns out of control in Wooldridge, Missouri. The city is roughly 20 miles west of Columbia. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm & windy Sunday before...
KOMU
Wooldridge fire creates low visibility, burns 15-20 homes
WOOLDRIDGE — A large fire burned 15-20 homes and shut down Interstate 70 Saturday afternoon, bringing traffic on the highway to a stop. Russell Schmidt, Cooper County Fire Protection District assistant chief, said some people were treated for burns, but no one died. The fire in Wooldridge, which is...
Central Missouri family seeks help locating missing teen
A family from central Missouri is asking for the public's help in locating their missing son, who left home earlier this month.
KRMS Radio
Two Vehicles Pulled From The Lake Near Niangua Bridge
An underwater search conducted this week as part of a renewed effort to find out what happened to a Camden County man yielded the discovery of two vehicles in The Lake. It’s not clear whether they are in any way connected to the 2013 disappearance of Donnie Irwin of Camdenton.
KOMU
'I felt like my children deserved a home': Jefferson City families find help amid housing instability
JEFFERSON CITY - It's a process many people in Jefferson City know too well: waiting to get a house, and being denied. New homeowner Sonya Fletcher jumped from apartment to apartment before she ended up in her home in August. "I was so frustrated getting denied over and over again,"...
KRMS Radio
“The Whole Town’s on Fire”…Several Lake Area Fire Districts Assist Fighting Massive Natural Cover Fire in Wooldridge
“The whole town is on fire”…one online description prompting several lake area fire districts to respond to the area of Wooldridge in Cooper County to help fight what’s being called a very large natural cover fire. Region-F Mutual Aid Coordinator Scott Frandsen, who’s also chief of the Mid-County Fire District, says preliminary reports indicate that approximately three-thousand acres have burnt taking out at least 15 structures in Wooldridge and the surrounding area. A second large natural cover fire north of Columbia and reported fires in Laclede County have stretched fire districts thin in mid-Missouri. Representing the lake area as part of the statewide call for mutual aid in the Wooldridge area are: the Mid-County, Osage Beach, Lake Ozark, Eldon, Rocky Mount, Sunrise Beach, Gravois and Versailles Rural districts. A cause of the fire has been determined as of this time.
Only 1 city in Missouri makes the US Top 100 Places to Live List
Sorry, St. Louis, Kansas City, and little Hannibal you didn't make the list. So which city in Missouri is the only one from the Show-Me State to make the Best Places to Live in the US in 2022 list?. Columbia, Missouri is the lone representative for the Show-Me State on...
abc17news.com
Lake Ozark woman hurt after motorcycle crash in Pulaski County
PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A two-vehicle crash in Pulaski County early Friday morning left a Lake Ozark woman with serious injuries. The crash happened on Route A near Carol Court around 1:25 a.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said an SUV driven by 44-year-old Daron E. Brashear,...
Firefighters respond to fire at automotive business east of Columbia
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) No one is hurt after a fire at an automotive business east of Columbia early Friday morning. Boone County Fire Protection District crews responded to the fire around 6 a.m. at Copart in the 8400 block of E. Richland Road. Copart's website describes the business as a vehicle auction. A Boone The post Firefighters respond to fire at automotive business east of Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
mycouriertribune.com
One Missouri businessman's question could lead to a 50% county tax cut
(The Center Square) – Voters in Laclede County will decide on lowering its commercial property tax rate in November because a businessman came to a County Commissioners meeting with a question about his bill. “He had commercial property in counties surrounding Laclede and he observed the difference in the...
myleaderpaper.com
Suspect in Twin City credit union robbery arrested in Colorado
A 30-year-old Rolla man has been charged for allegedly robbing the First Community Credit Union inside the Twin City Walmart. He was arrested in Colorado two days after the reported robbery but had not been extradited to Jefferson County as of today, Oct. 21, authorities reported. On Oct. 14, Jefferson...
KYTV
Truck driver, passenger hurt in a crash on I-44 in Pulaski County, Mo.
NEAR RICHLAND, Mo. (KY3) -A truck driver and her passenger, both from Florida are in a Springfield hospital after a crash on I-44 Friday morning. Troopers say the driver ran off the interstate just after midnight. The truck hit a road sign and a bridge support beam. The bridge is the 145 Richland Exit, east of the Laclede County line.
Origin of loud boom heard across Jefferson City unknown
The origin of a loud boom heard across Jefferson City on Thursday morning is unknown. The post Origin of loud boom heard across Jefferson City unknown appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Man charged after fatal Jefferson City crash
JEFFERSON CITY — An Ozark man was charged after a fatal traffic crash Saturday night. According to a release from the Jefferson City Police Department, the Cole County Prosecutors Office charged Robert J. Harris, 58, with DWI involving a death, Involuntary Manslaughter, DWI causing serious physical injury and second degree assault.
MSHP Arrest Reports for October 21, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 38-year-old Daniel R. Leisen of Hughesville at 9:45 p.m. Wednesday in Pettis County. He was suspected of aggravated driving while intoxicated and driving while revoked. Leisen was taken to the Pettis County for a 24-hour hold. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 41-year-old Joel...
Boeing flies fighter jet as loud boom heard in Jefferson City area
The origin of a loud boom heard across Jefferson City on Thursday morning is unknown. The post Boeing flies fighter jet as loud boom heard in Jefferson City area appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
