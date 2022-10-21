PA Lottery
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ These Pennsylvania lotteries were drawn Friday:
Cash 5
12-17-23-27-42
(twelve, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-seven, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $200,000
Cash4Life
15-17-42-44-53, Cash Ball: 1
(fifteen, seventeen, forty-two, forty-four, fifty-three; Cash Ball: one)
Match 6 Lotto
04-09-10-22-23-41
(four, nine, ten, twenty-two, twenty-three, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $1,160,000
Mega Millions
34-36-43-45-68, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 2
(thirty-four, thirty-six, forty-three, forty-five, sixty-eight; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $45,000,000
Pick 2 Day
1-4, Wild: 5
(one, four; Wild: five)
Pick 2 Evening
9-4, Wild: 5
(nine, four; Wild: five)
Pick 3 Day
4-8-7, Wild: 5
(four, eight, seven; Wild: five)
Pick 3 Evening
3-1-2, Wild: 5
(three, one, two; Wild: five)
Pick 4 Day
7-5-2-2, Wild: 5
(seven, five, two, two; Wild: five)
Pick 4 Evening
7-3-3-9, Wild: 5
(seven, three, three, nine; Wild: five)
Pick 5 Day
1-6-0-2-1, Wild: 5
(one, six, zero, two, one; Wild: five)
Pick 5 Evening
2-2-1-1-8, Wild: 5
(two, two, one, one, eight; Wild: five)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 550,000,000
Treasure Hunt
05-08-26-28-30
(five, eight, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $12,000
