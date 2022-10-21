PA Lottery

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ These Pennsylvania lotteries were drawn Friday:

Cash 5

12-17-23-27-42

(twelve, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-seven, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $200,000

Cash4Life

15-17-42-44-53, Cash Ball: 1

(fifteen, seventeen, forty-two, forty-four, fifty-three; Cash Ball: one)

Match 6 Lotto

04-09-10-22-23-41

(four, nine, ten, twenty-two, twenty-three, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $1,160,000

Mega Millions

34-36-43-45-68, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 2

(thirty-four, thirty-six, forty-three, forty-five, sixty-eight; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $45,000,000

Pick 2 Day

1-4, Wild: 5

(one, four; Wild: five)

Pick 2 Evening

9-4, Wild: 5

(nine, four; Wild: five)

Pick 3 Day

4-8-7, Wild: 5

(four, eight, seven; Wild: five)

Pick 3 Evening

3-1-2, Wild: 5

(three, one, two; Wild: five)

Pick 4 Day

7-5-2-2, Wild: 5

(seven, five, two, two; Wild: five)

Pick 4 Evening

7-3-3-9, Wild: 5

(seven, three, three, nine; Wild: five)

Pick 5 Day

1-6-0-2-1, Wild: 5

(one, six, zero, two, one; Wild: five)

Pick 5 Evening

2-2-1-1-8, Wild: 5

(two, two, one, one, eight; Wild: five)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 550,000,000

Treasure Hunt

05-08-26-28-30

(five, eight, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $12,000