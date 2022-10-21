RI Lottery
CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) _ These Rhode Island lotteries were drawn Friday:
Lucky For Life
14-20-27-47-48, Lucky Ball: 3
(fourteen, twenty, twenty-seven, forty-seven, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: three)
Mega Millions
34-36-43-45-68, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 2
(thirty-four, thirty-six, forty-three, forty-five, sixty-eight; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $45,000,000
Numbers Evening
3-3-7-8
(three, three, seven, eight)
Numbers Midday
1-3-1-8
(one, three, one, eight)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 550,000,000
Wild Money
19-26-33-34-36, Extra: 11
(nineteen, twenty-six, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-six; Extra: eleven)
Estimated jackpot: $57,000
