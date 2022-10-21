ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhode Island State

RI Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) _ These Rhode Island lotteries were drawn Friday:

Lucky For Life

14-20-27-47-48, Lucky Ball: 3

(fourteen, twenty, twenty-seven, forty-seven, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: three)

Mega Millions

34-36-43-45-68, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 2

(thirty-four, thirty-six, forty-three, forty-five, sixty-eight; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $45,000,000

Numbers Evening

3-3-7-8

(three, three, seven, eight)

Numbers Midday

1-3-1-8

(one, three, one, eight)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 550,000,000

Wild Money

19-26-33-34-36, Extra: 11

(nineteen, twenty-six, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-six; Extra: eleven)

Estimated jackpot: $57,000

