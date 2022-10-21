IN Lottery
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ These Indiana lotteries were drawn Friday:
Cash 5
10-15-17-18-39
(ten, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $199,000
Cash4Life
15-17-42-44-53, Cash Ball: 1
(fifteen, seventeen, forty-two, forty-four, fifty-three; Cash Ball: one)
Quick Draw Midday
06-07-18-22-26-35-38-50-51-52-54-57-62-63-67-69-71-74-76-79, BE: 6
(six, seven, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty-five, thirty-eight, fifty, fifty-one, fifty-two, fifty-four, fifty-seven, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-seven, sixty-nine, seventy-one, seventy-four, seventy-six, seventy-nine; BE: six)
Daily Three-Midday
1-5-0, SB: 1
(one, five, zero; SB: one)
Daily Three-Evening
8-9-3, SB: 5
(eight, nine, three; SB: five)
Daily Four-Midday
4-2-7-1, SB: 1
(four, two, seven, one; SB: one)
Daily Four-Evening
7-8-8-7, SB: 5
(seven, eight, eight, seven; SB: five)
Quick Draw Evening
04-06-08-11-15-22-30-39-40-41-42-43-44-55-60-61-62-65-73-75, BE: 75
(four, six, eight, eleven, fifteen, twenty-two, thirty, thirty-nine, forty, forty-one, forty-two, forty-three, forty-four, fifty-five, sixty, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-five, seventy-three, seventy-five; BE: seventy-five)
Mega Millions
34-36-43-45-68, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 2
(thirty-four, thirty-six, forty-three, forty-five, sixty-eight; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $45,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 550,000,000
