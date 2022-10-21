ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Grand Rapids Business Journal

GOP influencers DeVos, Haworth criticize tax incentives at policy forum

GRAND RAPIDS — Some of the state’s most significant Republican donors criticized the use of tax incentives to lure automotive companies to the state at a panel discussion Thursday in Grand Rapids. The annual West Michigan Policy Forum hosted by conservative leaders took place Thursday at the Amway...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
mosthits965.com

Parkview Avenue reopens after nearly $3 million reconstruction project

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Parkview Avenue between Tamsin Avenue and Oakland Drive has reopened to two-way traffic after a nearly $3 million infrastructure project to upgrade utilities and reconstruct the street. City of Kalamazoo officials say an aging cast iron water main between Tamsin Avenue and Oakland Drive...
KALAMAZOO, MI

