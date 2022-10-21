Read full article on original website
Grand Rapids Business Journal
GOP influencers DeVos, Haworth criticize tax incentives at policy forum
GRAND RAPIDS — Some of the state’s most significant Republican donors criticized the use of tax incentives to lure automotive companies to the state at a panel discussion Thursday in Grand Rapids. The annual West Michigan Policy Forum hosted by conservative leaders took place Thursday at the Amway...
Gov. Whitmer, other democratic candidates campaign in West Michigan
Governor Gretchen Whitmer was in West Michigan Sunday to talk with voters and community members about the upcoming election.
These 2 Michigan Cities are the Most Beautiful Small Towns in America
From historic town districts to beautiful mountains and beaches, there is so much beauty to soak in throughout the United States of America. Architectural Digest compiled a list of 55 of the most beautiful small towns in the entire country. The best part is you do not have to travel...
Whitmer stops in W MI on campaign trail
With 16 days left until the general election, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer stopped in Wyoming on Sunday for her 'Getting Things Done' road trip tour.
mosthits965.com
Parkview Avenue reopens after nearly $3 million reconstruction project
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Parkview Avenue between Tamsin Avenue and Oakland Drive has reopened to two-way traffic after a nearly $3 million infrastructure project to upgrade utilities and reconstruct the street. City of Kalamazoo officials say an aging cast iron water main between Tamsin Avenue and Oakland Drive...
MLive.com
Early look at Kalamazoo-area 2022 high school football first-round playoff matchups
KALAMAZOO, MI - High school football’s second season kicks off this week in Michigan, as teams from across the state put their regular-season results behind them and focus on the playoffs. This tournament marks the Michigan High School Athletic Association’s second year using a playoff points formula, and three...
1 killed, 1 hospitalized after head-on collision
BRANCH COUNTY, MI – A 45-year-old Burton woman died, and another person was injured, following a head-on collision, Michigan State Police said. The woman killed in the crash on Saturday, Oct. 22, was identified as Mollie Salina Royce, MSP stated in a news release. Police responded to a 12:46...
