ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Video: Israeli guard, settler join forces in West Bank clash

By TIA GOLDENBERG
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RTmVP_0ihzG53Z00
1 of 4

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — An Israeli rights group released video on Friday that appears to show an Israeli security guard and a Jewish settler joining forces during a clash with Palestinian farmers in the occupied West Bank, with the settler throwing a gas grenade after the guard apparently shows him where to aim.

The video, provided by the rights group Yesh Din, was filmed during a confrontation between masked Jewish settlers and Palestinians in the northern West Bank, an area which has seen unrest in recent months over Israeli military raids and Palestinian shooting attacks.

Critics have long accused the Israeli military and the defense establishment of having uncomfortably tight ties with settlers. The Defense Ministry pays the salaries of settlement guards and many top commanders live in the settlements. Soldiers are often seen standing by as settlers attack Palestinians or their property. This week, settlers rampaging in the northern West Bank pepper sprayed several soldiers trying to disperse them.

“We are used to seeing soldiers doing nothing to stop settlers but in recent years we’re seeing active cooperation between them,” said Ziv Stahl, Yesh Din’s executive director.

In the video, a settler is seen walking down a hilltop and handing what Yesh Din says are two gas grenades to the security guard. The guard is then seen handing back one of the grenades before pointing in the direction of what appears to be the Palestinians, who are offscreen, and the settler lobs one grenade that way. The guard again points and the settler throws the second grenade.

Security guards man settlements throughout the West Bank and are meant to act as a standby until soldiers or police arrive.

Other videos provided by Yesh Din from the clash also show soldiers standing by as masked settlers throw stones. The videos do not show the Palestinians.

The Israeli military said the incident and the guard’s behavior were under review.

The military said both Palestinians and settlers were throwing stones. It said the person in uniform seen in the video is not a soldier but rather a security guard whose salary is paid by the Israeli Defense Ministry and who is nominated by a regional military officer.

The military said settlement guards are typically not in uniform but the guard in the video was wearing what appears to be Israeli military attire. He has a helmet and is armed, and also wears a black face cover that obscures half his face.

Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war, along with the Gaza Strip and east Jerusalem, territories the Palestinians want for their future state. More than 500,000 people now live in some 130 settlements across the West Bank.

___

Associated Press writer Fares Akram contributed to this report from Hamilton, Ontario.

___

This story has been corrected to show that the Israeli group says the grenades in the video are gas grenades, not stun grenades.

Comments / 19

Lolee Ali
2d ago

the Israelis r always in Palestinians front yards damaging things, that's y Palestinians r fighting back like anyone would do to protect his home and his family, so it's not like 2 countries living side by side . it's more like Palestinians in their own homes r being terrorized by Israeli forces or Israeli settlers.

Reply(2)
2
Related
BBC

Gay Palestinian Ahmad Abu Marhia beheaded in West Bank

Palestinian police have arrested a suspect in the killing of a 25-year-old man after his body was found decapitated in the occupied West Bank. LGBTQ groups in Israel, where Ahmad Abu Marhia was seeking asylum, say he had received threats because he was gay. Video of the murder scene in...
nationalinterest.org

Israel Strikes Key Iranian Drone Factory in Syria

The facility had been part of a wider smuggling operation intended to move missile components from Iran into Lebanon. The Israeli Air Force conducted a missile strike against a Syrian airport on Friday night, destroying a facility used by the Hezbollah militant group to assemble drones, according to the London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
The Jewish Press

Israel’s ‘Peace Partner’ Is Slaughtering Israelis

In the past few months, there has been a rise in the number of terrorist attacks against Israelis carried out by gunmen belonging to, or associated with, the Palestinian Authority (PA) and its ruling faction, Fatah. These two bodies are headed by one man: Mahmoud Abbas, who has zero compunction about his loyalists murdering and wounding Israelis. On the contrary, he encourages it and pays generously for it — with money from Europe and the United States.
The Independent

Australia will no longer recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital as it ‘undermines’ two-state solution

Australia has said it will no longer recognise West Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, reversing its previous government’s contentious decision.Foreign minister Penny Wong on Tuesday said the Labor Party government has agreed to recognise Tel Aviv as the capital and said Jerusalem’s status should be resolved in peace negotiations between Israel and Palestine.“We will not support an approach that undermines” a two-state solution, Ms Wong said. “Australia’s embassy has always been, and remains, in Tel Aviv.”Israeli prime minister Yair Lapid was quick to criticise the Labor party’s decision, calling it a “hasty” foreign policy shift. The Australian ambassador has been...
iheart.com

Drug Gang Kills 20 People, Including Mayor, At Town Hall Meeting

Twenty people, including the town mayor, were shot and killed by a drug gang during an incident in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico on Wednesday (October 5), the Associated Press reports. The incident took place during a town hall meeting in the village of San Miguel Totolapan, which resulted in gang...
petapixel.com

Photos Show What Life Looked Like for Iranian Women Before 1979 Revolution

Following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody, women have been protesting against Iran’s religious regime for nearly a month. As the country continues to protest, photos show what life looked like for Iranian women before the 1979 revolution. The collection of pictures — which were taken...
liveandletsfly.com

Pakistan International Airlines Warns Crews…Over Their Underwear

As street protests erupt in Iran over the Islamic Republic’s treatment of a woman who was accused of wearing a head covering inappropriately and then died in police custody, in neighboring Pakistan the flag carrier PIA is warning flight attendants that they better wear underwear…. PIA Underwear Memo: Flight...
Daily Mail

ISIS fanatics are mauled to death and eaten by LIONS while hiding out during battle over gas reserves in Mozambique

Islamic State insurgents in Mozambique were mauled to death and eaten by wild lions during with pro-government forces over multi-billion dollar gas reserves. The ISIS-linked jihadists - labelled ISIS-Mozambique by the US - were attacked and killed by wild animals including lions and crocodiles as they hid from a military operation after attacking villages in Cabo Delgado province in north Mozambique.
TheDailyBeast

60-Year-Old Jailed for Telling Vladimir Putin’s Parents What a Shithead He Is

A 60-year-old Russian woman has been tossed in jail for visiting the gravesite of Vladimir Putin’s parents and leaving a note expressing her desire for him to join them in the earth.Amazingly, Irina Tsybanyeva is not the first Russian citizen to take her grievances straight to the Russian leader’s eternally resting parents, but she appears to be the first to be snatched up by police as a result.“What is in the note is not known for certain. But she said that it had a wish [for him] to die,” Maksim Tsybanyev, Irina’s son, told Mediazona.Tsybanyeva reportedly visited the St. Petersburg...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
549K+
Post
561M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy