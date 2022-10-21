KY Lottery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Friday:
Cash Ball
12-19-23-27, Cash Ball: 19
(twelve, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-seven; Cash Ball: nineteen)
Lucky For Life
14-20-27-47-48, Lucky Ball: 3
(fourteen, twenty, twenty-seven, forty-seven, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: three)
Mega Millions
34-36-43-45-68, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 2
(thirty-four, thirty-six, forty-three, forty-five, sixty-eight; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $45,000,000
Pick 3 Evening
8-3-0
(eight, three, zero)
Pick 3 Midday
4-2-4
(four, two, four)
Pick 4 Evening
6-6-6-9
(six, six, six, nine)
Pick 4 Midday
6-1-8-8
(six, one, eight, eight)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 550,000,000
