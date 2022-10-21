Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) Announces Orphan Drug Designation Granted for VPO-227, a Novel Candidate for the Treatment of Cholera

Read full article on original website
2minutemedicine.com
Perioperative gabapentin use associated with adverse outcomes for older adults
1. In this cohort study, perioperative gabapentin for multimodal analgesia in older adults undergoing major surgery was associated with an increased risk of delirium, new antipsychotic use, and pneumonia. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Following surgery, multimodal nonopioid analgesia is being used more frequently, with high quality evidence showing improved...
COVID rebound after Pfizer treatment likely due to robust immune response, study finds
Oct 6 (Reuters) - A rebound of COVID-19 symptoms in some patients after taking Pfizer's antiviral Paxlovid may be related to a robust immune response rather than a weak one, U.S. government researchers reported on Thursday.
News-Medical.net
Immune-mediated inflammatory diseases following COVID-19
Infection with the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the causal agent of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), has claimed more than 6.5 million lives worldwide. COVID-19 severity can range from completely asymptomatic to organ failure, sepsis, and death. Many individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 have reported the...
aao.org
Younger age at diagnosis increases ocular complications in pediatric idiopathic CAU
Review of: Clinical course and outcome in pediatric idiopathic chronic anterior uveitis. Kouwenberg C, Wennink R, Shahabi M, et al. American Journal of Ophthalmology, September 2022. In a cohort study, children with idiopathic chronic anterior uveitis (iCAU) diagnosed at a younger age were more likely to have long-term ocular complications...
boldsky.com
What Is Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP)? Causes And Treatment
Chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyradiculoneuropathy (CIDP) is an autoimmune disorder in which the body attacks its tissues. In CIDP, the body attacks the myelin sheaths, fatty coatings on nerve fibres that serve as insulation and protection [1]. The more commonly known disease, Guillain-Barre syndrome (GBS), is believed to be related to...
News-Medical.net
Study reviews hydroxychloroquine and remdesivir antiviral potency against SARS‐CoV‐2
In a recent study published in the Journal of Heterocyclic Chemistry, researchers outlined the synthesis and the possible mechanism of action (MOA) of two potential severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) repurposing drug candidates. The researchers reviewed remdesivir and hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) as their pharmacokinetics and optimal dosage is already...
Medical News Today
Mucous layer changes in the colon may trigger ulcerative colitis
Ulcerative colitis is a chronic inflammatory bowel disease that can cause severe symptoms, such as abdominal pain, bloody diarrhea, and weight loss. People with ulcerative colitis experience flare-ups and periods of remission. Current treatments can alleviate but not cure the condition. A new study suggests that a simple stool test...
MedicalXpress
Researchers find gene mutations in scleroderma patients that could point to new treatments
Researchers have uncovered cancer-like genetic mutations in the affected cells of people with scleroderma, pointing the way to potential new ways to treat the debilitating and sometimes fatal skin and connective tissue disease. "Of all rheumatic diseases, scleroderma has the worst outcomes," says lead investigator Mohamed Osman, rheumatologist and assistant...
hcplive.com
High-Dose Maintenance Upadacitinib Lengthens UC Remissions
A 30 mg dose of upadacitinib led to a 1 month longer clinical remission and approximately 20% of patients had less severe disease at 52 weeks, when compared with a 15 mg dose for patients with active ulcerative colitis. Treatment with a 30 mg daily maintenance dose of upadacitinib (Rinvoq)...
hcplive.com
ACG Research Supports Efficacy of FMT for IBD
The study results are consistent with previous meta-analyses that show the efficacy of FMT in patients with IBD compared to placebo. The continued use of fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT) to treat patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is supported by ongoing research. A team, led by Murtaza Hussain, MD, Hurley...
labroots.com
Could Blood Samples Detect the Risk of Peripheral Neuropathy in Type 2 Diabetes?
Type 2 diabetes is a disease that impacts the body’s ability to respond to insulin. Insulin is a hormone made by the pancreas that allows blood sugar to enter the body’s cells and provide energy. People with type 2 diabetes develop insulin resistance, meaning the pancreas continues to make insulin even when it is unnecessary, resulting in high blood sugar levels.
News-Medical.net
Pathophysiological mechanisms of COVID-19-related endothelial dysfunction and potential therapies
In a recent review published in Life, researchers discussed the pathophysiological mechanisms of endothelial dysfunction associated with severe coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). They commented on the potential therapeutic strategies to treat endothelial damage and coagulopathy related to COVID-19. Background. Emerging research shows that while severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2...
getnews.info
Chronic Kidney Disease Market to Exhibit Moderate Growth Rate till (2022-2032), Investigates DelveInsight | Key Companies – Tricida, Otsuka Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca
The Chronic Kidney Disease market is expected to surge due to the disease’s increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Chronic Kidney Disease pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Chronic Kidney Disease market dynamics. DelveInsight’s “Chronic Kidney Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″...
getnews.info
Diabetes Pipeline and Companies Analysis Report (2022): Analysis of Clinical Trials Landscape, Therapies, Route of Administration, Mechanism of Action and Developments | DelveInsight
Diabetes pipeline constitutes 200+ key companies continuously working towards developing 200+ Diabetes treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments analyses DelveInsight. “Diabetes Pipeline Insight, 2022” report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the...
labroots.com
Mediterranean Diet Improves Immunotherapy Response in Advanced Melanoma Patients
The Mediterranean diet has been popularized in recent years for its wide-ranging health benefits. Among the many health benefits of the diet include a significant reduction in the risk of cardiovascular diseases (such as the lowering of cholesterol and the prevention of heart disease), the management of blood glucose levels, and the management of a healthy weight, all of which can contribute to a person’s increased longevity.
itbusinessnet.com
Inventiva announces a scientific presentation at the AASLD The Liver Meeting® 2022
Daix (France), Long Island City (New York, United States), October 21, 2022 – Inventiva (Euronext Paris and Nasdaq: IVA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases with significant unmet medical needs, today announced that a scientific abstract has been selected for poster presentation at the upcoming The Liver Meeting® 2022 hosted by the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases on November 4-8, 2022 in Washington, DC.
News-Medical.net
Exploring SARS-CoV-2-associated endothelial dysfunction
A recent study published in Acta Pharmacologica Sinica described the evidence, mechanisms, and therapies for endothelial dysfunction in coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). COVID-19 has been a substantial public health emergency worldwide. Both pulmonary and extra-pulmonary systems are targeted by the causal agent, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). The vascular endothelium provides a dynamic interface between blood and tissues/organs and maintains tissue homeostasis.
neurologylive.com
Epilepsy Rates in Hypertension Lowered Among Those on Angiotensin Receptor Blocker Therapy
Within 5 years after the index date, the lowest proportion of epilepsy diagnoses were among those treated with angiotensin receptor blockers and highest in those on ß-blockers and calcium channel blockers. In a comparison study of antihypertensive medications, findings showed that angiotensin receptor blocker (ARB) therapy was significantly associated...
cancernetwork.com
Adjuvant Nivolumab Demonstrates Reduced Risk of Death or Recurrence Vs Placebo in Stage IIB/C Melanoma
Patients with completely resected stage IIB/C melanoma experienced significant and clinically meaningful improvements in recurrence-free survival following treatment with adjuvant nivolumab compared with placebo. Nivolumab (Opdivo) produced a statistically significant improvement in recurrence-free survival (RFS) as an adjuvant treatment for patients with completely resected stage IIB or IIC melanoma compared...
getnews.info
Anemia In Chronic Kidney Disease Market to Grow at a Substantial Growth Rate During the Forecast Period 2032 – DelveInsight | Key Companies – FibroGen, Akebia Therapeutics, GlaxoSmithKline, Astellas
As per DelveInsight, the Anemia In Chronic Kidney Disease Therapeutics Market dynamics are expected to transform in the coming years owing to the launch of emerging therapies, ongoing Research and Development (R&D) activities, and the active participation of the global pharma and biotech giants in the therapeutic segment. DelveInsight’s “Anemia...
