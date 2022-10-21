ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

WSAZ

Golf Tip of the Week with Diamond Links Golf Course

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - You can get golf tips from Diamond Links Golf Course every week on First Look at Four. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

City encouraging leaf collection to keep storm drains clear

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – To help prevent blockages in storm drains and ditches, the City of Charleston’s Public Works Department is encouraging neighbors to collect fallen leaves around their homes and in roadways. The Public Works Department offers two options for leaf collection. Leaves can be bagged and...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Crews on scene of house fire

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews in Huntington are on the scene of a house fire. Dispatchers say it happened on the 1100 block of 6th Avenue. No word on what caused the fire. Keep checking WSAZ.com for the latest information.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Fire being investigated as suspicious

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A fire investigation is underway in Huntington, and investigators say the incident is considered suspicious. The Huntington Fire Department battled a grass fire that spread to two nearby garages on Sunday afternoon. The fire broke out around 4 p.m. in the 100 block of Oney Avenue.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Firefighters respond to fire in Cross Lanes

CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire along Melwood Drive in Cross lanes. Fire crews tell WSAZ.com everyone inside the home managed to get out safely. No injuries have been reported. Fire crews from Tyler Moutain, Institute, West Side and Kanawha County EMS...
CROSS LANES, WV
WSAZ

Woman covered in ash, soot arrested at scene of suspected arson

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A woman officials say was found at the scene of a suspected arson covered in ash and soot was arrested and charged, according to West Virginia State Police. Troopers report Tara Lycans, 38, was arrested at the scene along Right Fork off Bull Creek...
CRUM, WV
WSAZ

Five fire departments respond to fire in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire crews have responded to a fire at a business in Jackson County, West Virginia. Dispatchers say R and R Auto caught fire Monday just before 11:30 a.m. Fire crews from Kenna, Ripley, Cottageville, Silverton and Ravenswood have all responded to the scene. The business...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Man charged in connection with Easter Sunday murder found guilty

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A jury deliberating the fate of a man on trial in connection with an Easter Sunday murder reached a verdict Tuesday afternoon. The jury found Keontae Nelson, 20, of Charleston, guilty on all 6 charges - murder, complicity to murder, complicity to aggravated murder, conspiracy, burglary, and tampering with evidence in connection with the death of Kane Roush.
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Williamson road sees improvements but locals hope for more

WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Near the end of September, we told you about Vinson Street in Williamson, West Virginia, which had holes so big, some who live in the area said they didn’t even feel safe driving on the road. Since then, the Division of Highways went out and...
WILLIAMSON, WV
WSAZ

Man killed in stove propane leak explosion

ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Walton Fire Chief John Kelley found his cousin’s body burned inside a building behind his cousin’s home Saturday. He said the man’s girlfriend ran out when she she heard a loud noise around 5:10 p.m. “She couldn’t get the door open. It...
ROANE COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Jackson fire crews fight forest fire, warn against burning trash

JACKSON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Fire crews in Jackson County, Ohio have been fighting a forest fire for several days. Jackson Fire Chief David Channell says a fire began when someone started burning trash on Thursday evening. The fire spread into the wooded areas of Lick Township near Fairgreens Road. Channell...
JACKSON COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Herd soccer wins again

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Marshall men’s soccer team dominated Georgia Southern Sunday afternoon winning the match by a final of 6-1. The Herd got goals from Morris Duggan, Joao Souza, Taimu Okiyoshi, Adam Aoumaich and Milo Yosef improving to 8-2-3 and 3-1-3 in the Sun Belt Conference. They have two games left until the conference tournament and they are at Wright State on October 26th and home against James Madison on November 1st.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Woman dies in single vehicle crash

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving an SUV and a tree in Lawrence County, Ohio. Troopers say around 4:30 Sunday afternoon, Marilyn Burns was driving north on Big Branch Road in Union Township when she drove off the road and hit a tree.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Woman flown to hospital after rollover crash

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one vehicle rollover crash in Meigs County. Troopers say the crash happened around 9:30 Saturday night on Happy Hollow Road in Rutland. Police say the driver was traveling northwest when her vehicle crossed the center line and...
MEIGS COUNTY, OH

