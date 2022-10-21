Read full article on original website
Huntington’s Safety Town to hold “Safe Trick or Treat” event after pandemic hiatus
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Halloween staple for the city of Huntington is coming back in full swing after a 2-year hiatus. Vanessa Hankins and Jeff Sexton stopped by First Look at Four with a preview of what’s in store.
Golf Tip of the Week with Diamond Links Golf Course
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - You can get golf tips from Diamond Links Golf Course every week on First Look at Four. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.
City encouraging leaf collection to keep storm drains clear
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – To help prevent blockages in storm drains and ditches, the City of Charleston’s Public Works Department is encouraging neighbors to collect fallen leaves around their homes and in roadways. The Public Works Department offers two options for leaf collection. Leaves can be bagged and...
Crews on scene of house fire
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews in Huntington are on the scene of a house fire. Dispatchers say it happened on the 1100 block of 6th Avenue. No word on what caused the fire. Keep checking WSAZ.com for the latest information.
D.A.R.E. program helping fight against drug abuse in Cabell County schools
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - This is the first year a Cabell County deputy is teaching the D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) program in schools throughout the county. Deputy Joseph McQuaid is teaching the 10-week program in seven schools in fifth, seventh and 10th grades. “What I’m finding is, even in...
Fire being investigated as suspicious
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A fire investigation is underway in Huntington, and investigators say the incident is considered suspicious. The Huntington Fire Department battled a grass fire that spread to two nearby garages on Sunday afternoon. The fire broke out around 4 p.m. in the 100 block of Oney Avenue.
Firefighters respond to fire in Cross Lanes
CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire along Melwood Drive in Cross lanes. Fire crews tell WSAZ.com everyone inside the home managed to get out safely. No injuries have been reported. Fire crews from Tyler Moutain, Institute, West Side and Kanawha County EMS...
Woman covered in ash, soot arrested at scene of suspected arson
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A woman officials say was found at the scene of a suspected arson covered in ash and soot was arrested and charged, according to West Virginia State Police. Troopers report Tara Lycans, 38, was arrested at the scene along Right Fork off Bull Creek...
Five fire departments respond to fire in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire crews have responded to a fire at a business in Jackson County, West Virginia. Dispatchers say R and R Auto caught fire Monday just before 11:30 a.m. Fire crews from Kenna, Ripley, Cottageville, Silverton and Ravenswood have all responded to the scene. The business...
Man charged in connection with Easter Sunday murder found guilty
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A jury deliberating the fate of a man on trial in connection with an Easter Sunday murder reached a verdict Tuesday afternoon. The jury found Keontae Nelson, 20, of Charleston, guilty on all 6 charges - murder, complicity to murder, complicity to aggravated murder, conspiracy, burglary, and tampering with evidence in connection with the death of Kane Roush.
Williamson road sees improvements but locals hope for more
WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Near the end of September, we told you about Vinson Street in Williamson, West Virginia, which had holes so big, some who live in the area said they didn’t even feel safe driving on the road. Since then, the Division of Highways went out and...
Man killed in stove propane leak explosion
ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Walton Fire Chief John Kelley found his cousin’s body burned inside a building behind his cousin’s home Saturday. He said the man’s girlfriend ran out when she she heard a loud noise around 5:10 p.m. “She couldn’t get the door open. It...
Jackson fire crews fight forest fire, warn against burning trash
JACKSON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Fire crews in Jackson County, Ohio have been fighting a forest fire for several days. Jackson Fire Chief David Channell says a fire began when someone started burning trash on Thursday evening. The fire spread into the wooded areas of Lick Township near Fairgreens Road. Channell...
Herd soccer wins again
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Marshall men’s soccer team dominated Georgia Southern Sunday afternoon winning the match by a final of 6-1. The Herd got goals from Morris Duggan, Joao Souza, Taimu Okiyoshi, Adam Aoumaich and Milo Yosef improving to 8-2-3 and 3-1-3 in the Sun Belt Conference. They have two games left until the conference tournament and they are at Wright State on October 26th and home against James Madison on November 1st.
Woman dies in single vehicle crash
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving an SUV and a tree in Lawrence County, Ohio. Troopers say around 4:30 Sunday afternoon, Marilyn Burns was driving north on Big Branch Road in Union Township when she drove off the road and hit a tree.
Woman flown to hospital after rollover crash
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one vehicle rollover crash in Meigs County. Troopers say the crash happened around 9:30 Saturday night on Happy Hollow Road in Rutland. Police say the driver was traveling northwest when her vehicle crossed the center line and...
