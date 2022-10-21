Clemson’s Lanham garners genius grant from MacArthur Foundation to ‘fund dreams’: Edgefield’s Poet Laureate earns another outstanding award

Read full article on original website
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South Carolina
This suburb in South Carolina was named one of the best places to live in the state.Forest Acres. The state of South Carolina has a plethora of great places to live. Whether you are looking for a place to settle down and raise a family or looking for a place to retire, there is a town or city in South Carolina just for you. However, one publication believes one suburb in South Carolina is the best place to live in the state. In this article, we will take a look at this place and see what makes them one of the best places to live in South Carolina!
thelocalpalate.com
Fine-Dining Farm to Table in South Carolina’s Old 96 District
Committed to serving the freshest meals in a relaxed fine-dining experience, Christine’s Farm to Fork located in Edgefield, South Carolina, is the latest in farm-to-table eats in the Old 96 District. From the moment you walk in, the staff at Christine’s Farm to Fork is ready to serve a gourmet meal like you have never tasted before. Sitting down to a white tablecloth, a selection of drinks, specials, and seasonal menu items, you will soon forget the worries of the day.
golaurens.com
Local school districts receive differing marks on SC School Report Card
The SC Department of Education (SCDE) and the SC Education Oversight Committee (EOC) recently released the 2022 School Report Cards. This was the first report card release to contain ratings since 2019. The report shows that Laurens District 55 has consistently lower percentages of students in the graduating cohort that...
USC Gamecock
Candidate for governor Cunningham visits USC to talk abortion, legalizing marijuana ahead of midterms
Democratic candidate for S.C. governor Joe Cunningham visited USC on Oct. 20 to encourage turnout in the upcoming election, as well as talk about his stances on abortion, education and legalizing marijuana and sports betting. Cunningham's appearance outside Russell House was sponsored by the Theta Nu Chapter of Alpha Phi...
WRDW-TV
‘Nothing will ever be the same’: Mother honors son lost to suicide
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A mother is trying to find a way after her son’s death three months ago. “No way. Not my kids. Like, it was never an issue, never a thought that crossed my mind,” said Julie Jennings, Treyvon Jennings’ mother. We’re checking back in...
coladaily.com
Surprise proposal thrills crowd at South Carolina State Fair
Magic happens every year at the South Carolina State Fair, but several hundred of those in attendance Saturday witnessed a once in a lifetime moment that was not part of the usual shows. At the end of the 4:30 performance of the Circus at the Fair, Steven Murray of Greenwood...
WRDW-TV
Details emerge about fights during youth program at Fort Gordon
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re getting new details about why the Georgia National Guard shut down a class at the Youth Challenge Academy at Fort Gordon. “Escalating incidents with class number 44 at the Fort Gordon YCA involved fighting, resulting in one cadet being transported for a medical check and released, and the other two being treated on scene,” a Georgia National Guard spokeswoman said Monday.
WRDW-TV
‘I mean, why not’: Young Georgia voter encourages peers
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Early voting continues in Georgia, and we are seeing record-breaking turnout in Richmond County. The 2018 elections shattered records, so that trend is continuing. The board of elections voted Friday to open two additional voting locations for early voting. Starting Wednesday, from 8:30 a.m. to 5...
FOX Carolina
Community project remembers lynching victims in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A years-long community remembrance project ended with a soil collection ceremony for Greenville’s last lynching victim. In 1895, miles outside of Greenville, a mob of more than 100 white people brutally lynched a Black man named Ira Johnson who was accused of killing a white man.
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM: Fort Gordon housing contractor collects millions in bonuses
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Our I-TEAM has uncovered the private company in charge of housing at Fort Gordon has been pocketing millions of your tax-payer dollars in bonus checks. Balfour Beatty has been collecting these payments for years, even as our I-TEAM exposed military families were living in unsafe homes...
Former popular hotel in McDuffie County set to be demolished
The White Columns Inn in Thomson used to be a popular attraction for travelers near and far, but it’s set to become a new development in the coming weeks.
WYFF4.com
Big Powerball wins in Greenville and Rock Hill in South Carolina Monday night
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Powerball players in Greenville and Rock Hill should check their tickets. A customer at the Speedway at 2500 Poinsett Hwy. in Greenville won $200,000. The winning Powerball ticket with PowerPlay matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball® number in last night’s drawing (18 - 23 - 35 - 45 - 54 and PB: 16).
WYFF4.com
Two big winning Powerball tickets sold in South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A Powerball player in Myrtle Beach won $1 million and a player in Columbia won $50,000 over the weekend. With no jackpot winner, Powerball draws for $610 million Monday night. The $1 million ticket was purchased from the Kroger #26 at 3735 Renee Dr. in...
Kohler Co. will cease vitreous operations at South Carolina facility, lay off more than 100 employees this December
Kohler Co. leaders tell 7News they're ending vitreous operations at the site and laying off nearly half of the employees, starting December 12, 2023. They said plastics and warehouse operations departments at this site will continue.
Lima News
Dr. Jessica Johnson: Looking into Herschel Walker’s soul
The Georgia Senate race between GOP nominee Herschel Walker and Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock has a belligerent nature of combativeness that will go down to the wire on Nov. 8. When Walker first announced his candidacy in August of last year, I, like many native Georgians, was intrigued by his...
Actor, Mark Wahlberg, visits 24/7 gym in Aiken, only to find it closed
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Marky Mark was not feeling ANY good vibrations from Workout Anytime Gym in Aiken. In a social media post, the former rapper turned actor said he stopped by the establishment on Richland Avenue about 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning and it was closed. He claimed a member of his team had requested […]
Report: Two Gamecock Coaches Up For Charlotte Job
Charlotte dismissed head coach Will Healy on Sunday, meaning many are speculating about potential replacements. Two South Carolina coaches appear to be on the shortlist.
Prayer vigil held to help bring Keith Styburski home
HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WJBF)- A local family drew on their church community for help to keep hopeful about their missing loved. Those who know Keith Styburski joined in prayer for his return. “Let’s bow our heads together,” said the pastor of Miracle Baptist Church in Hephzibah. “Father, we come to you tonight as a group of […]
WLTX.com
South Carolina lottery player wins $1 million on Powerball ticket
COLUMBIA, S.C. — One South Carolina Education Lottery player is about to find themselves considerably more wealthy after a generously sized Powerball win. Lottery officials said that a ticket bought at a Kroger on Renee Drive in Myrtle Beach matched all five white ball numbers and is worth $1 million. Those winning numbers. The winning numbers for Saturday's drawing were 19-25-48-55-60 and Powerball 18.
FOX Carolina
Lottery Officials: Big ‘Powerball’ wins last night in Greenville and Rock Hill
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery says a customer at Speedway #4573 at 2500 Poinsett Hwy. in Greenville won $200,000 and a grocery shopper at the Publix #1482 at 1735 Heckle Blvd. in Rock Hill won $50,000 from last night’s drawing. Officials say the Greenville...
