Dollar General Location Unexpectedly Closing
The announcement of the long-standing location’s permanent closure has taken patrons by surprise. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Google.com and FOX59.com.
Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October
When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts. Food Stamps: What is...
microcapdaily.com
Mining Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS: MMNG) Big Move as Co Looks to Go Pink Current and Affect Lithium Reverse Merger
Mining Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS: MMNG) was up well over 100% on Thursday on 177 million shares traded after the Company filed disclosure statements going back a year on OTCMarkets. The Company has stated they are updating company information as well as financials and disclosures in order to re-gain CURENT status. They have also tweeted of a coming planned merger with a Company in the lithium space. MNGG is still pink/limited and cannot be traded by most brokers but that is expected to change quickly. On October 18 MNGG tweeted: “OTC still reviewing $MNGG, we expect results any day ahead of the planned merger that should see $MNGG resume where it left off.”
Expert Ratings for Advance Auto Parts
Within the last quarter, Advance Auto Parts AAP has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $208.86 versus the current price of Advance Auto Parts at $174.76, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these...
alpenhornnews.com
Unveiling expansion prospects in Engineering Simulation Software market outlook over 2021-2026
The Engineering Simulation Software market research focuses on the main economic changes anticipated between 2021 and 2026. The study places a lot of emphasis on elements that could influence how the sector performs, such as growth boosters, obstacles, and other potential prospects. The study offers guidance to potential investors on...
Flora Growth Sets A Foothold In Germany Via Acquisition Of Franchise Global Health
Flora Growth Corp. FLGC, an all-outdoor cultivator, manufacturer and distributor of global cannabis products and brands, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of Franchise Global Health Inc. FGH, a multi-national operator in the medical cannabis and pharmaceutical industry, with principal operations in Germany. “Through this proposed acquisition, we...
insideevs.com
Report: CATL Slows Its Battery Investment Plans In US/Mexico
CATL, the world's largest EV battery manufacturer, might slow down its investment plans related to the first lithium-ion cell gigafactory in North America. According to earlier reports, the Chinese company was planning a large battery plant in Mexico and/or the US, but US-China tensions and the new Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) might impact the plans.
AstroNova Expands Market Opportunity with Launch of Breakthrough Entry-Level QuickLabel E100 Color Label Printer
WEST WARWICK, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- AstroNova, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALOT), a global leader in data visualization technologies, today announced the production release of the QL-E100, an entry-level addition to its successful QuickLabel product line-up. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221021005445/en/ On October 24, 2022, AstroNova announced the launch of the QuickLabel E100 Color Label Printer. The QL-E100 is a user-friendly, compact, full-color tabletop label printer. (Photo: Business Wire)
alpenhornnews.com
Patient Case Management Software Market Shares, Strategies and Forecast Worldwide, 2022-2029
Global Patient Case Management Software Market Report provides complete industry analysis, market outlook, size, growth, opportunities and forecast 2029. This report will assist in analyzing the current and future business trends, sales and revenue forecast. It provides top manufacturers information along with Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and growth.
alpenhornnews.com
Analytics and Technology Market Presents an Overall Analysis, Trends and Forecast to 2029
Global Analytics and Technology Market Report provides complete industry analysis, market outlook, size, growth, opportunities and forecast 2029. This report will assist in analyzing the current and future business trends, sales and revenue forecast. It provides top manufacturers information along with Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and growth.
insideevs.com
Tesla Energy Generation And Storage Business: Q3 2022 Results
The Tesla Energy business significantly expanded during the third quarter of 2022, with record revenues and energy storage deployment. According to the company, Tesla Energy revenues increased 38.6% year-over-year to $1.117 billion (5.2% of the total revenues), while the cost of revenues stands at $1.013 billion. Tesla energy storage deployed...
todaysemobility.com
Delta demonstrates 400kW solid state transformer-based extreme fast EV charger
Delta Electronics, a global leader in power and thermal management technologies and provider of smart energy-saving solutions, demonstrated a next-generation SiC MOSFET solid state transformer (SST)-based 400kW extreme fast EV charger to its U.S. DOE grant program partners General Motors (GM), DTE Energy, NextEnergy, Virginia Tech’s Center for Power Electronics Systems (CPES), and the American Center for Mobility. At the event, key representatives from all program partners, shared their vision on how Delta’s extreme fast EV charging solution, which facilitates industry-leading charging current up to 500 Amps, is expected to accelerate the adoption of e-mobility across North America. The demonstration event featured GM’s all-electric supertruck, the GMC HUMMER EV.
getnews.info
Mullen Automotive May Be A Small EV Player, But Product Excellence And Innovation Are Changing That Narrative ($MULN)
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) may be considered a small player in the booming EV and clean energy sector. But make no mistake, this company can change that narrative quickly with products, technology, and management expertise, supporting the premise that $MULN is primed to surge. Yes, pun intended. But kidding aside, even as a microcap EV stock, Mullen has done more to create shareholder value than competitors 10X its size. And while sector weakness and a significant short position may be weighing on MULN shares, once markets embrace risk, Mullen and its investors could be in for a bullish ride.
BMW Invests $1.7 Billion In American Manufacturing
The 2023 BMW iX and 2023 BMW i4 arrived on the market just before the Inflation Reduction Act took away the company's federal tax credits. Since the i4 and iX are both built in Germany, they no longer qualify for the $7,500 credit, which now requires North American assembly. Earlier rumors suggest that BMW would move some EV production to Mexico to circumvent the new legislation, but the German automaker has a much bigger plan.
