Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Four-Midday’ game
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Daily Four-Midday” game were:
4-2-7-1, SB: 1
(four, two, seven, one; SB: one)
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Daily Four-Midday” game were:
4-2-7-1, SB: 1
(four, two, seven, one; SB: one)
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0