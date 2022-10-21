ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Four-Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Daily Four-Midday” game were:

4-2-7-1, SB: 1

(four, two, seven, one; SB: one)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
J.R. Heimbigner

Many Indiana residents to get payment for up to $650

man holding moneyPhoto by Timo Miroshnichenko (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for millions of people in Indiana: you likely will be receiving not one but two payments from the state of Indiana. The state of Indiana is returning $545.3 million due to higher than expected state revenue numbers during the 2021 fiscal year.
INDIANA STATE
KISS 106

One Southern Indiana Small Town Ranked as the “Coziest in America”

Looking for a small town to visit and get cozy in this winter? We have one of the coziest small towns in America right here in the Evansville area!. There are plenty of small towns in Indiana to cozy up in the winter this year. Given the fact that we are supposed to have more harsh of winter than usual in 2022, you might want to escape to a small, cozy town to really experience winter at it's finest one weekend.
EVANSVILLE, IN
The Associated Press

Gostisbehere scores 2, Coyotes beat Blue Jackets 6-3

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored twice, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-3 Tuesday night. Zack Kassian, Jack McBain, Lawson Crouse and Dylan Guenther also scored for the Coyotes and Clayton Keller had two assists. Connor Ingram stopped 31 shots in his first win this season for Arizona, which won for the second time in its opening six-game road trip. “One of our big focuses was winning the first 10 minutes,” Ingram said. “Not having to play from behind was huge for my confidence.” Johnny Gaudreau, Kent Johnson and Andrew Peeke scored for Columbus, which lost for the fifth time in eight games. Daniil Tarasov gave up four goals on 12 shots before being pulled in the second period for Elvis Merzlikins, who finished with five saves.
COLUMBUS, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you love trying new restaurants with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Indiana that are highly praised by locals for their delicious food and impeccable service.
INDIANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already, because all of them serve absolutely delicious food.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Man killed in overnight Muncie shooting

MUNCIE, Ind. – A 56-year-old man died following an overnight shooting in Muncie. According to the Muncie Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of W. Memorial around 12:15 a.m. Monday. Officers arrived to find 56-year-old Daniel Dunsmore had been shot in the chest. Dunsmore was taken to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital, […]
MUNCIE, IN
WFYI

Downtown company opens 2nd office, adds hundreds of jobs

A downtown company recently announced the opening of its second Indianapolis office. Logistics Company, Spot Freight Inc. employs over 350 in-office workers, and that number is expected to grow to 600. CEO Andrew Elsener talked about what has fueled the company’s growth. “We've been kind of unique in the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
549K+
Post
561M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy