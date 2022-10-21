Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Four-Midday’ game

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored twice, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-3 Tuesday night. Zack Kassian, Jack McBain, Lawson Crouse and Dylan Guenther also scored for the Coyotes and Clayton Keller had two assists. Connor Ingram stopped 31 shots in his first win this season for Arizona, which won for the second time in its opening six-game road trip. “One of our big focuses was winning the first 10 minutes,” Ingram said. “Not having to play from behind was huge for my confidence.” Johnny Gaudreau, Kent Johnson and Andrew Peeke scored for Columbus, which lost for the fifth time in eight games. Daniil Tarasov gave up four goals on 12 shots before being pulled in the second period for Elvis Merzlikins, who finished with five saves.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 53 MINUTES AGO