BOURNE – Maintenance work will be performed on the Bourne Bridge on Tuesday. From 9 am to 2 pm, northbound traffic heading off of Cape Cod will be reduced to one lane. The work will not impact southbound traffic. While the lane restrictions are in place, no wide loads will be permitted to cross the […]

BOURNE, MA ・ 18 HOURS AGO