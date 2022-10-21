Read full article on original website
Maintenance on Bourne Bridge to Cause Lane Closures
BOURNE – Maintenance work will be performed on the Bourne Bridge on Tuesday. From 9 am to 2 pm, northbound traffic heading off of Cape Cod will be reduced to one lane. The work will not impact southbound traffic. While the lane restrictions are in place, no wide loads will be permitted to cross the […] The post Maintenance on Bourne Bridge to Cause Lane Closures appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Question 2 Highlights Dental Insurance Regulation
HYANNIS – Question 2 on the ballot this November will ask Massachusetts voters to weigh in on dental insurance regulation. A yes vote would regulate dental insurance rates, making companies spend a minimum of 83% of premiums on quality improvements and member expenses instead of administrative expenses. A no vote would make no change in […] The post Question 2 Highlights Dental Insurance Regulation appeared first on CapeCod.com.
