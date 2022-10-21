Read full article on original website
104.1 WIKY
Mexican carrier Volaris banking on Mexico regaining Category 1 rating by 2023
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Volaris is planning its budget on the expectation that Mexico will regain its Category 1 aviation rating by the second half of 2023, the Mexican airline’s finance chief said on Tuesday. “We are budgeting for the second half of next year, and we are...
ohmymag.co.uk
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
Rotax Engine Found In Iranian Mohajer-6 Drone Downed Over Ukraine
via TwitterReports of Austrian Rotax engines being used in Iranian drones aren't new, but hard proof they are being used in those acquired by Russia is.
104.1 WIKY
Former Tinkoff execs raise $16 million for fintech start-up
LONDON (Reuters) – Three former executives at Russian online bank Tinkoff have raised $16 million to launch a fintech start-up focused on Southeast Asia and initially targeting the Philippines, they said in a statement on Monday. The trio leading the venture all left Tinkoff in the second quarter, soon...
104.1 WIKY
First outsider CEO at UPS charts new course for delivery giant
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – United Parcel Service’s first outsider chief executive is zeroing in on lucrative healthcare business and package-tracking technology as she tweaks the world’s biggest delivery firm’s strategy to navigate a cooling global economy. CEO Carol Tomé took the helm in June 2020 as...
104.1 WIKY
U.S. oil companies’ cash flow to rise by 68% per barrel in 2022 – Deloitte
HOUSTON (Reuters) – U.S. upstream oil companies are expected to bank 68% higher free cash flows per barrel produced in 2022 as surging prices fuel profits, while output growth lingers at 4.5% year to date, Deloitte consultancy said on Monday. The study illustrates the clash between the White House...
104.1 WIKY
Stellantis CEO: Euro 7 standards are “diversion”
BERLIN (Reuters) – Uncertainty over the future of European regulation on auto emissions gives Chinese competitors already ahead of the game an additional advantage, Stellantis chief executive Carlos Tavares said at a conference in Berlin on Tuesday. The chief executive said that the so-called Euro 7 standards, which aim...
104.1 WIKY
French tyre maker Michelin confirms profit guidance as nine-month sales rise 20.5%
(Reuters) – French tyre maker Michelin on Tuesday posted a 20.5% increase in sales for the first nine months of the year citing sustained end-user demand in most regions and markets, leaving its full-year profit guidance unchanged. Sales of the group, which makes tyres used in cars, aircraft, bicycles...
104.1 WIKY
Pot producer Canopy sets up holding co for speedy U.S. market entry
(Reuters) – Top Canadian cannabis producer Canopy Growth Corp said on Tuesday it was fast-tracking its entry into the United States by creating a holding company for its interest in U.S. partners Acreage Holdings Inc, Wana and Jetty. Canopy’s U.S. listed shares rose 6.11% to $2.43 in premarket trade,...
104.1 WIKY
Korean Air says jet overran runway in Philippines, no injuries reported
(Reuters) – A Korean Air Lines Co Ltd jet with 173 people on board overran the runway at Cebu International Airport in the Philippines late Sunday, the airline said, adding that there were no injuries and all passengers had evacuated safely. The Airbus SE A330 widebody flying from Seoul...
104.1 WIKY
Canada Sept factory sales most likely fell 0.5% – Statscan flash estimate
OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canadian factory sales most likely fell 0.5% in September from August, largely driven by decreases in the transportation equipment and petroleum and coal product industries, Statistics Canada said in a flash estimate on Monday. The estimate was calculated based on a weighted response rate of 55.0%....
104.1 WIKY
German business morale falls slightly in October, beating expectations
BERLIN (Reuters) -German business morale fell slightly in October, though still beating analyst estimates, as companies expectations improved despite less satisfaction with their current business, a survey said on Tuesday. The Ifo institute said its business climate index was 84.3 following a revised reading of 84.4 in September. A Reuters...
Oil falls on build in U.S. crude oil stocks, stronger dollar
MELBOURNE, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell in early trade on Wednesday as the dollar firmed and as industry data showing U.S. crude oil stockpiles rose more than expected reinforced fears of a global recession that would cut demand. Brent crude futures for December dropped $1.17, or 1.3%, to $92.35 a barrel at 0111 GMT, after climbing 26 cents in the previous session.
104.1 WIKY
Volkswagen: we have never had supply chain shortages like today
BERLIN (Reuters) -Volkswagen is entering into direct purchase agreements in unprecedented areas to tackle the worst supply chain shortages the company has seen, its purchasing chief Murat Askel said at a conference in Berlin on Tuesday. The carmaker was also building a database to help predict geopolitical, natural and supply...
104.1 WIKY
Meta shareholder wants Facebook parent to cut jobs, spending
(Reuters) – Facebook-parent Meta Platforms Inc needs to streamline by cutting jobs and capital expenditure, its shareholder Altimeter Capital Management said on Monday in an open letter to Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg. The company has lost investor confidence as it ramped up spending and pivoted to the metaverse, the...
104.1 WIKY
S.Korea should prioritise inflation control, IMF official says
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s central bank, the Bank of Korea, should keep up efforts to prioritise inflation control, even as it faces a trade-off with growth, a senior official of the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday. Krishna Srinivasan, director of the bank’s Asia and Pacific department,...
104.1 WIKY
U.S. consumer agency to move ahead with ‘open banking’ rule this week
(Reuters) -The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) will move forward this week with an “open banking” rule that could dramatically boost competition in the consumer finance industry and increase Americans’ access to financial services. In a speech on Tuesday, CFPB Director Rohit Chopra said the agency...
104.1 WIKY
Rising U.S. rates pose biggest risk for Japan but recession unlikely: Reuters poll
TOKYO (Reuters) – The biggest risk to Japan’s economy over the next year is a prolonged period of U.S. monetary tightening, although the world’s third-largest economy is unlikely to sink into a recession, the majority of economists polled by Reuters said. Tuesday’s survey result came as Japan...
104.1 WIKY
Singapore September core inflation rises 5.3%
SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Singapore’s key consumer price gauge rose 5.3% in September, slightly more than forecast, official data showed on Tuesday, driven by larger increases in the prices of food, services, retail and other goods. The core inflation rate – the central bank’s favoured price measure – rose...
104.1 WIKY
Suzano to buy Kimberly-Clark’s tissue assets in Brazil
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian pulpmaker Suzano SA said on Monday it reached a deal to buy Kimberly-Clark’s tissue paper operations in the country. In a securities filing, Suzano said the main asset included in the deal is a tissue production plant located in Sao Paulo state. The unit has an annual production capacity of around 130,000 tonnes.
