US budget deficit slashed in half, but remains far above pre-pandemic levels, as Covid spending winds down

Stimulus update: Direct one-time $3,200 payments being sent out to millions next month
There is still time for some people to claim their COVID-19 stimulus payments if they have not yet done so.
Biden gets updated COVID-19 booster shot, promotes vaccine
President Joe Biden rolled up his sleeve and got his updated COVID-19 booster shot Tuesday, as he urged millions of people who have yet to be boosted to do so by Halloween, if possible, so they can gather safely with family and friends this holiday season.
Oil falls on build in U.S. crude oil stocks, stronger dollar
MELBOURNE, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell in early trade on Wednesday as the dollar firmed and as industry data showing U.S. crude oil stockpiles rose more than expected reinforced fears of a global recession that would cut demand. Brent crude futures for December dropped $1.17, or 1.3%, to $92.35 a barrel at 0111 GMT, after climbing 26 cents in the previous session.
First on CNN: Administration's new Covid-19 vaccine ads target 'high-risk' communities
New ads promoting the Covid-19 vaccines are making their debut this week, targeting specific communities that have had a slow uptake of the updated shots. Black audiences are encouraged to get vaccinated in the "On Point" video, released by the US Department of Health and Human Services on Monday. A...
