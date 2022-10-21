Political Rewind: Lindsey Graham must testify; Record early voting; Celebrities campaign in Georgia

Read full article on original website
Abrams rejects GOP claim that Georgia’s record early voting means new election rules don’t suppress votes
By Ross Williams, Georgia Recorder [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]. Georgia’s record-breaking midterm turnout is encouraging, but should not be seen as a sign that votes are not being suppressed, said Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams in a Monday press conference. “It is...
Georgia Gov Candidate Stacey Abrams Joins Latto on Stage
Stacey Abrams, the Democratic gubernatorial candidate for Georgia, joined Latto on stage in Atlanta to campaign as the artist performed.
Political Rewind: Challenge to state abortion law; Lindsey Graham appeals to SCOTUS; new ad spending
Charles Bullock, professor of political science, University of Georgia. Patricia Murphy, @MurphyAJC, political reporter and columnist, Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Rick Dent, political ad expert, vice president, Matrix Communications. Tanya Washington, @AskProfW, professor of law, Georgia State University. The breakdown. 1. More than 800,000 Georgians have already cast ballots statewide. Can we...
Why are Republicans listed at the top of every race on Georgia ballots?
ATLANTA — Several voters in Georgia have noticed that, when they go to make their selections on the ballot on voting screens or on paper absentee ballots, Republican candidates are listed first for all the races. Those voters have reached out to 11Alive with a simple question - why...
Early votes in Georgia, nation could signal high '22 turnout
ATLANTA (AP) — Early voting is going gangbusters in Georgia in the opening days of midterm balloting, fueling a new round of partisan jousting over Republicans’ overhaul of election procedures after Democrats’ 2020 victories in the state. Through Sunday, about 838,000 Georgians had cast their ballots, most of them in person at advance voting sites, the rest returning mail ballots. That’s almost 60% higher than advance voting totals at this point in 2018, the last midterm election. More than 10% of Georgia’s registered voters have already cast votes, a share that trails only Massachusetts and Vermont, where 22% and 16% of voters have sent in ballots, according to an Associated Press analysis of data collected by University of Florida professor Michael McDonald. California and Florida have each accepted more than 1 million mail ballots thus far. And the numbers nationwide are likely to accelerate this week as more states open early in-person polling places or send ballots to voters. “We’re seeing very robust numbers of people who are voting early, so at this point we’d have to see turnout crater before election day for the trajectory we’re on to change,” McDonald said.
County-by-County: Your guide to the 2022 General Election in Georgia
Here's a comprehensive voting guide for the Nov. 8 General Election in South Georgia. Georgians will have a lot to weigh as they go to the polls Nov. 8. From a governor, to several other statewide and local offices, here's your complte guide to the 2022 General Election. Table of...
Biden told Georgia voters he was up to the task on voting rights. They aren’t all feeling it.
Nine months after the president’s major address in Atlanta, those on the ground appreciate the rhetoric but still yearn for action.
Progressive poll shows Warnock, Walker tied; Kemp leading Abrams by 10 points
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - With 16 days left in Georgia’s nationally watched 2022 midterm campaigns, a new poll from a progressive think thank shows Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock with a one-point lead over GOP challenger Herschel Walker. The same poll from Data for Progress shows Gov....
Georgia's early voting turnout so far is Blacker, older than recent general elections
LISTEN: More than 836,000 Georgians have cast their ballots in the 2022 election so far. GPB's Stephen Fowler reports. After one full week of in-person early voting in Georgia, nearly 838,000 people have already cast their ballots in an election that is expected to shatter midterm records. According to an...
Georgians continue to break early voting records
Have you cast your ballot yet? If so, you’re far from alone. As of Monday morning, the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office reports more than 830,000 people have early voted or turned in an absentee ballot – breaking midterm turnout records by 50% or higher each day of early voting. A statement from the office adds that numbers are “within striking distance of the 2020 Presidential election turnout.”
Georgia early voting numbers continue shattering records
ATLANTA - With just over two weeks until election day, early voting is still breaking records in Georgia. As of Monday morning, over 837,000 people have voted across the Peach State. Gabe Sterling with the Georgia Secretary of State's Office says 758,808 people have voted early in person and 78,789...
GPB evening headlines for October 25, 2022
The Georgia Supreme Court has upheld the dismissal of lawsuits filed against two county governments over the removal of Confederate monuments on public property. The decline of an endangered species of whale slowed last year as it lost about two percent of its population. The Georgia Supreme Court has upheld...
Georgia voters to decide four ballot questions
As Georgia voters head to the polls in this year’s midterm elections, they will be asked to vote yes or no on four questions. However, most voters will likely never have heard or seen these questions before walking into the voting booth. Here’s our breakdown on this year’s proposed...
Canceled debate ignites dispute over Georgia HD-35 candidate’s 2013 criminal charges
Robert Trim, the Republican candidate for Georgia House District 35, withdrew from a scheduled debate with Democrat Lisa Campbell, igniting a fiery exchange between the candidates over Trim’s legal issues stemming from a 2013 incident. The debate was supposed to take place on the Kennesaw State University campus on...
Herschel Walker’s Chicken Company Tied To Program Accused Of Benefiting From Unpaid Labor
Herschel Walker's Renaissance Man Food Services chicken company is tied to CAAIR, a program accused of forcing free labor on felons, which he has advocated against. The post Herschel Walker’s Chicken Company Tied To Program Accused Of Benefiting From Unpaid Labor appeared first on NewsOne.
Trial over Georgia's restrictive abortion law to begin
A trial to determine whether Georgia can continue to ban abortion as early as six weeks into a pregnancy is set to begin in an Atlanta courtroom Monday. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney has scheduled two days of testimony in a lawsuit that seeks to strike down the law on multiple grounds, including that it violates the Georgia Constitution's right to privacy and liberty by "forcing pregnancy and childbirth upon countless Georgians."
Seniors leading early voting numbers in Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Poll numbers show roughly 45% of early voters are 65 or older despite the group making up about 20% of the state’s active voter population. This trend could be attributed to changes during the pandemic or the visibility of the races on the...
States are voting to eradicate slavery under any terms, but what about prison work?
Is there any circumstance in the United States in which slavery should be legal? That is a question that voters in five states — Vermont, Oregon, Louisiana, Alabama and Tennessee — will consider this fall. Ballot measures in these states would amend state constitutions to eradicate slavery under any terms. Though the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution abolished slavery in 1865, it still includes an exception clause allowing it as "punishment for crime." Many state constitutions use similar wording.
Walker's housing allegations against Warnock as celebs come to Georgia to back candidates
Georgia’s U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock says his church has not evicted anyone from property connected to it, as his opponent Republican Hershel Walker claims. Plus, celebrities and big political names are coming to Georgia to support their candidates. And we have a look at a Georgia company looking to create a solar super highway along stretches of roads.
How you can check early voting line wait times in some Georgia counties
ATLANTA — As Georgians head to the polls for early voting in record numbers, you might expect that to create a bit of a crunch at voting sites. In some counties, there are tools at your disposable to see exactly when might be a good time to go vote without having to battle a crowd.
