ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Donald Trump officially subpoenaed in Jan 6 committee probe for being at the ‘center’ of ‘bloody attack on our own Capitol’

By Andrew Feinberg
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gMwgb_0ihzCx3M00

Donald Trump shows reporter classified letters from Kim Jong Un in new audiobook

The House January 6 select committee has formally issued a subpoena to compel former president Donald Trump to produce documents by 4 November and appear to give evidence in a sworn deposition before the panel on 14 November, setting up a confrontation between the twice-impeached ex-president and the nine-member panel with just months to go before its mandate expires in January.

In a letter to the former president, select committee chairman Bennie Thompson and vice-chair Liz Cheney said the panel had “assembled overwhelming evidence” that Mr Trump “personally orchestrated and oversaw a multi-part effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election and to obstruct the peaceful transfer of power”.

Mr Thompson and Ms Cheney’s letter lays out 10 separate aspects of that effort, alleging that Mr Trump – among other things – attempted to “corrupt the Department of Justice” by “soliciting and enlisting Department officials to make false statements and aid your effort to overturn the presidential election”, “illegally pressuring state officials and legislators” to change 2020 election results, “orchestrating and overseeing” efforts to submit false electoral cerfiticates to the National Archives, and “corruptly pressuring” then vice president Mike Pence to “unilaterally refuse to count electoral votes” during the 6 January 2021 joint session of Congress.

They also allege Mr Trump filed false information “under oath, in federal court” and summoned “tens of thousands” of his followers to Washington and “sending them to march on the Capitol” with the knowledge that many were armed.

“In short, you were at the centre of the first and only effort by any US president to overturn an election and obstruct the peaceful transition of power, ultimately culminating in a bloody attack on our own Capitol and on the Congress itself,” they wrote, adding that the evidence the panel has gathered “demonstrates that you knew this activity was illegal and unconstitutional” and shows Mr Trump knew his allegations of fraud were false.

Mr Thompson and Ms Cheney said the panel had voted to subpoena the ex-president because of his “central role in each element” of the plan to overturn the election, and said committee members are seeking his testimony on communications with “multiple individuals” who’ve asserted their Fifth Amendment rights rather than testify about conversations with him, including Roger Stone, his ex-national security adviser Michael Flynn, attorneys John Eastman and Jeffrey Clark, and Arizona GOP chair Kelli Ward.

They added that they “do not take this action lightly”, but stressed that Mr Trump would not be the first ex-president to testify before either chamber of Congress under subpoena, and cited former presidents John Quincy Adams, John Tyler, Theodore Roosevelt, William Howard Taft, Herbert Hoover, Harry Truman, and Gerald Ford as examples of ex-presidents who have appeared before Congress after their time in office had come to a close.

A schedule of documents to be produced by the 4 November deadline shows the committee is still investigating whether Mr Trump or his allies may have acted to obstruct their probe or influence witness testimony.

One specific category of documents sought by the committee includes all “documents” or “communications” pertaining to contacts with “witnesses who appeared or who were or might be expected to appear before the select committee, including witnesses who served as White House staff during your administration, who served as staff for your 2020 campaign, and who served or currently serve in the United States Secret Service,” or lawyers for those witnesses.

The committee is also seeking “any communications regarding directly or indirectly paying the legal fees for any such witnesses, or finding, offering, or discussing employment for any such witnesses” as well as any communications with Tony Ornato, the US Secret Service agent turned White House deputy chief of staff who ex-White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson said told her about an altercation between Mr Trump and the head of his protective detail on the day of the riot.

The letter to the ex-president and the accompanying subpoena come just over a week after the select committee voted unanimously to compel Mr Trump to testify at the close of what is likely to be the panel’s last investigative hearing before the November midterm elections.

Speaking just before committee members voted, Ms Cheney said the panel was “obligated to seek answers directly” from the former president, who she said had “set in motion” the events leading to the worst attack on the US Capitol since British troops set fire to it in 1814.

Mr Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat who has led the panel since the House voted to establish it last year, said Mr Trump “is required to answer” to the police officers who his supporters assaulted during the riot, and to “those millions of Americans whose votes he wanted to throw out as part of his scheme to remain in power”.

If Mr Trump ultimately complies with the committee subpoena, he would be the first former president to give evidence before a congressional committee since March 1983, when former president Gerald Ford appeared at a hearing of the Senate Judiciary subcommittee on the bicentennial of the US Constitution.

The ex-president has reportedly indicated to people close to him that he might be amenable to appearing before the panel if he is permitted to do so in a live, televised hearing.

Although Mr Trump has not publicly stated whether he will comply with the investigation, he has a history of fighting tooth and nail to avoid any circumstance in which he would be made to testify under oath, under penalty of perjury.

He has also repeatedly railed against the committee’s investigation as illegitimate and derided it as a political exercise aimed at denigrating him and his supporters, most recently in a rambling four-page letter to the committee accompanied by 10 pages of false claims and grievances about the 2020 election.

Comments / 17

Key West Conch
3d ago

A GREAT DAY FOR AMERICA!!!! TRUMP subpoenaed; Bannon sentenced to prison; Miss Lindsay must testify in Georgia; LMAOROF

Reply(2)
8
Related
Vice

Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense

Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
WASHINGTON STATE
Business Insider

Sen. Lindsey Graham threatened to end a meeting with the mother of a late Capitol police officer if she didn't stop criticizing Trump, new book claims

Sen. Lindsey Graham snapped at late Capitol officer Brian Sicknick's mother about criticizing Trump, Politico reported. The moment is detailed in ex-DC Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone's new book, according to Politico. The book reportedly claims that Graham threatened to end a meeting if she made remarks about the former...
The Independent

Ivanka told Jan 6 committee that Donald Trump must follow court rulings

Ivanka Trump told the House select committee investigating the events leading up to and surrounding the attack on the US Capitol that her father must follow court rulings. Asked by committee co-chair Liz Cheney whether Donald Trump “is obligated to abide by the ruling of courts” during filmed testimony that was aired on 13 October, his daughter responded “I do”.
TheWrap

Roger Stone Says Jared Kushner Has an IQ of 70, Calls Ivanka Trump an ‘Abortionist Bitch’ in New Footage (Video)

Stone, a shadowy, 70-year-old conservative operative who dresses and often behaves like a cartoonish super-villain, was recorded exploding (at who, nobody knows for sure) after learning that he wouldn’t receive a pardon in the post-Jan. 6 madness. (Trump had already pardoned him once before, shortly before he was set to service a prison sentence.) The Daily Beast obtained the footage, which is from an upcoming documentary. Stone can be seen in the back of a car, screaming into a cell phone.
FLORIDA STATE
The Atlantic

There’s Only One Group to Blame for How Republicans Flocked to Trump

Ever since Donald Trump won the Republican nomination for president in 2016, an industry of rationalization and justification has thrived. The theme is clear: Look what you made us do. The argument is simple: Democratic unfairness and media bias radicalized Republicans to such an extent that they turned to Trump in understandable outrage. Republicans had been bullied, so they turned to a bully of their own.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
msn.com

Trump told Chris Christie that he would condemn white supremacists but not right away because 'a lot of these people vote': book

Slide 1 of 58: Jared Kushner this week broke his silence about the FBI raid at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort. After studying at Harvard, Kushner made a name for himself as a publisher and young real estate mogul. He went on to marry Ivanka Trump and then help her father win the presidency in 2016. Jared Kushner is tougher than he looks.The 41-year-old was part of Trump's closest circle of White House aides, and an integral part of the Trump family through his marriage to the former president's daughter Ivanka.Kushner's family background in Democratic politics might have made him an unlikely figure for a position in the previous administration. But just like Trump, he comes from a wealthy and influential New York family that made its money in real estate.After studying at Harvard and New York University, Kushner made a name for himself as young real estate magnate and a publisher of the New York Observer. He played a crucial role in the ascendancy of his father-in-law, and became a national figure in the process — even if he doesn't speak much.According to Politico's David Freedlander, "beneath the unflappable golden exterior is someone unafraid to bungee jump or to counterpunch when he feels slighted."The former first-son-in-law this weekend broke his silence on the FBI raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort earlier this month. Speaking to Fox News, Kushner suggested the raid was due to Trump driving "his enemies so crazy," saying "they always over pursue him and make mistakes in trying to get him, and that's basically what happened here."Kushner's comments come after rampant speculation that he could have been a mole to the FBI, following reports that Trump aides believe a family member informed on the former president. Here's how Kushner rose to the top of American politics.Read the original article on Business Insider.
VIRGINIA STATE
Business Insider

Georgia prosecutor investigating Trump will go quiet this week to avoid the appearance of influencing the election. But indictments can come as early as December, per report

Trump and his associates are being probed for attempts to subvert Georgia's 2020 election results. Fulton County DA Fani Willis previously said people could face prison sentences for the allegations. The DA's team is preparing to make moves after Election Day, CNN reported. Developments in Georgia's special grand jury probe...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Fight breaks out involving GOP challenger at Rep Ayanna Pressley event with fellow ‘Squad’ members

Police arrested two people outside of an event in Somerville, Massachusetts, for Democratic Representative Ayanna Pressley and other members of the Squad, after a brawl involving Ms Pressley’s Republican opponent took place. A spokesperson for the city of Somerville told Boston.com that police responded to reports of a fight that had broken out at the Somerville Theater on Saturday. The event featured Ms Pressley, along with her fellow Squad members Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Cori Bush of Missouri. Republican Donnie Palmer, who is running against Ms Pressley, had organised...
SOMERVILLE, MA
HuffPost

Jimmy Kimmel Stops The Show With A Prison Wish For Donald Trump

Jimmy Kimmel said Donald Trump is like “spam come to life” for the increasingly bizarre conspiracy theories the former president has been spreading at his rallies. “Some idiot tells him something, and he runs with it,” Kimmel said. “He just keeps repeating it ― and none of that would excuse intentionally stealing and leaving classified documents laying around your golf course.”
The Independent

Trump rally crowd interrupts him by singing national anthem as he launches rant about Jan 6 subpoena

Donald Trump held his first rally since being subpoenaed in the congressional investigation into January 6 on Saturday, where the enthusiastic crowd interrupted him by breaking out in song.Speaking in Robstown, Texas, the ex-president addressed a crowd of supporters and once again railed against what he called an unfair investigation by partisans in Congress — ignoring the participation of two Republicans on the committee not to mention the panel’s focus on witnesses from his own administration as well as GOP officials around the country.And he even praised the crowd that descended upon the Capitol complex and is blamed for...
ROBSTOWN, TX
Rolling Stone

Leaked Texts Reveal Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Private Push to Overturn 2020 Election

Marjorie Taylor Greene was privately pressuring former Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler to get on board with the effort to overturn the 2020 election, text messages obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reveal. The leaked trove of texts show that before losing to current Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock in a Jan. 5, 2021 runoff, Loeffler was repeatedly pressured by Republicans to join Trump’s efforts to manipulate the certification of Electoral College votes that would finalize President Joe Biden’s election. One of those Republicans was Greene. “Hey! I need to talk with you about a plan we are developing on how to vote on...
GEORGIA STATE
SheKnows

Ivanka Trump’s Reaction to New York Lawsuit Is Very Different From Brothers Donald Jr. & Eric

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. As Donald Trump and his eldest kids Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric tend to their $250 million business fraud lawsuit in New York, the three adult children are handling the legal situation in their own unique ways. Ivanka is choosing a much different strategy than her brothers by completely ignoring the drama publicly.
NEW YORK STATE
The Independent

The Independent

892K+
Followers
289K+
Post
441M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy