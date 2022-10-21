ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Taco Bell Testing Out New Menu Item In Minnesota

By Taylor Linzinmeir
101.3 KDWB
101.3 KDWB
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xPUzp_0ihzCclL00
Photo: Getty Images

Taco Bell is testing out a new menu item in Minnesota this month, according to the Hill .

The product is called the Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco . It's made with a white corn tortilla —which is "freshly fried daily," according to Taco Bell— filled with beef and a melted blend of cheddar, mozzarella and pepper jack cheeses. The taco is then grilled and served with your choice of the either Taco Bell's "savory red sauce" or nacho cheese for dipping.

The Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco is currently being tested in the Minneapolis-St. Paul and Nashville areas. However, the are offering different varieties. Minneapolis-St. Paul area locations will offer the Dipping Taco with seasoned beef for $2.99 each, while Nashville locations are offering the item with slow-braised shredded beef for $3.49 each. Tey are also available as part of a Deluxe Box, as well.

Meanwhile, several other new and returning menu items will be at Taco Bell locations nationwide . Nacho Fries are returning for a limited time, and you can now add TRUFF dipping sauce to them. The Mexican Pizza is back after selling out at restaurants across the country earlier this year, and the Cherry Bliss Freeze has also graced the Taco Bell Menu.

Comments / 2

Related
Kat Kountry 105

Twin Cities Restaurants Opening This November

Everyone loves food, I mean duh! And now we can get excited for more food because this month there are 5 new restaurants in the Twin Cities that are opening next month!. I came across this article from Bring Me The News and immediately got excited because I live next to one of these and have been waiting for when it might open.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

RECIPE: Dill pickle pizza

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Dill pickle pizza has been the talk of 2022 for many people. Minnesota chef Ann Kim featured it on the Netflix show "Chef's Table," and it was also one of the biggest hits of the Minnesota State Fair. Recipe developer and founder of So Happy...
MINNESOTA STATE
thetravelingchild.co

The Best Christmas Markets in the USA

The holiday season is finally here and Christmas markets are a fun way to get into the spirit of the season. You can stock up on some of the most unique Christmas gifts and holiday treats and they’re a great way to enjoy all the festive sights, sounds, tastes, and smells that they have to offer. Also known as Christkindl Markets since they originate in Europe (check out The Best Christmas Markets in Europe here) don’t feel sad if you can’t make it to Europe as this list of the best Christmas Markets in the USA give some of the European markets competition!
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

We Asked, You Answered. The Most Popular Frozen Pizza in Central MN Is…

Frozen pizza. It's really come a long way. It used to be that we had about two choices. And neither one of them could even kind of compare to a pizza that you would get from a regular pizzeria. Frozen pizza used to be so gross. I mean seriously. Those pizzas that you can get five for $5. They are still available too... and just consider that you really do get what you pay for in some cases.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
106.9 KROC

Minnesota’s Most Expensive Home Costs Selling For $15 Million

If you have $15,000,000+, you can buy this cozy little lake cottage, and live in the most comfortable comfort right on the lake!. With all the windows, and the decks right outside so many rooms, this home is Mood Lake, 100%! It has five bedrooms, 6 full and 1 partial bathroom, and a lot of spacious rooms for relaxing, cooking, etc. On 2.89 acres you get a home with 9,016 square feet!
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Pickleball venue Smash Park finalizes first Twin Cities location

Iowa-based entertainment venue company Smash Park announced Roseville will be the location for the first of its two upcoming Twin Cities venues. In a press release, Smash Park CEO Monty Lockyear said the company had finalized the acquisition of property at Twin Lakes Station, roughly one mile north of Rosedale Center and within a few miles of two local universities.
ROSEVILLE, MN
103.7 THE LOON

What Are The ‘Bumps’ On These Minnesota Stems? Here Is The Answer

It seems that many of the trees in and around Central Minnesota have lost their leaves. It's generally this time of year that people who wander out in the woods will find some really incredible sights. One thing that Minnesotans might NOT be seeing this year are these 'bumps' that look like balloons on plant stems. So what are these bumps, why do they matter, and why are we possibly not seeing them right now? Here are some answers.
MINNESOTA STATE
101.3 KDWB

101.3 KDWB

Minneapolis, MN
5K+
Followers
626
Post
899K+
Views
ABOUT

Twin Cities' #1 Hit Music Station

 https://kdwb.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy