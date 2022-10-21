Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
veronapress.com
Letter: Vote yes to support our future
Please support our children’s future by Voting Yes on the Nov. 8 VASD referendum. I moved to Verona seven years ago, shortly after the birth of my second child. My wife grew up in Verona and wanted to move home to be closer to family and provide our kids the same educational opportunities she had K-12.
veronapress.com
Verona Area School District: Verona seeks applicants to apply for board of education post
The Verona Area School District is seeking applicants for a recently vacated at-large school board position. The board of education post became open with Yanna Williams expected to move to Alabama after accepting a psoition at Tuskegge University, district officials said. Any qualified elector living in the district’s boundaries can apply. The appointee to the board will fill this seat until a successor is elected in spring 2023.
veronapress.com
Verona Area School District: Board approves 10% decline in tax rate
Taxpayers in the Verona Area School District will have the lowest school property tax rate in more than two decades, and district leaders assured that exceeding prepayment of debt for Verona Area High School would remain a priority. That message was made clear when the Verona Area School District Board...
veronapress.com
Verona Optimist Club Friend of the Youth awarded to Dee Baldock, Terry Dvorak
Dee Baldock and Terry Dvorak, both of the Verona Area Community Theater (VACT), were named the recipients of the Optimist Club of Verona’s Friend of the Youth 2022 Award. A ceremony was held on Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Verona Senior Center, in which Baldock and Dvorak were awarded plaques by Optimist club president Jodi Farritor, who nominated the two.
veronapress.com
Rachel Amanda (Zoerb) Murrell
Rachel Amanda (Zoerb) Murrell, age 99, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in Madison, Wisconsin. She was born on July 26, 1923, in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, the daughter of Alfred and Amanda Zoerb. She grew up in Two Rivers, Wisconsin, lived most of her life in Mount Lebanon, Pennsylvania, and most recently resided in Verona, Wisconsin. She was married to John Burt Murrell from 1950 until his death in 1981. She was an avid reader with a preference for non-fiction and loved the theater, concerts, gardening and sports.
Comments / 0