Rachel Amanda (Zoerb) Murrell, age 99, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in Madison, Wisconsin. She was born on July 26, 1923, in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, the daughter of Alfred and Amanda Zoerb. She grew up in Two Rivers, Wisconsin, lived most of her life in Mount Lebanon, Pennsylvania, and most recently resided in Verona, Wisconsin. She was married to John Burt Murrell from 1950 until his death in 1981. She was an avid reader with a preference for non-fiction and loved the theater, concerts, gardening and sports.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO