Tyler Henry: Before & After Becoming The Hollywood Medium
Tyler Henry, otherwise known as the Hollywood Medium — the name of his very first television show — is a highly sought-after clairvoyant medium who first gained fame when he was just 20 years old. During his time performing psychic readings for celebrities, Henry has worked with celebrities like Jim Parsons, Megan Fox, and three members of the Kardashian/Jenner family (Kylie, Kris, and Khloe). He's gone on multiple live tours, written books, and once again stars in a television show with Netflix's "Life After Death With Tyler Henry," which premiered in March 2022 and brought even more attention to the renowned medium — who, as the series reports, has a waiting list of over 300,000 people.
buzzfeednews.com
Neil Patrick Harris Is Facing Backlash After His “Disgusting” And “Inappropriate” Comments About Teenage Nick Jonas Resurfaced Online
Neil Patrick Harris is facing backlash after the problematic comments that he made about teenage Nick Jonas resurfaced online. During a 2015 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Neil told the host that he had a crush on Nick before it was “allowed” — which he went on to describe as being “a bit of a problem.”
Activists are calling on Taylor Swift to edit her music video and delete a scene featuring a scale with the word 'fat' on it
Critics are calling on Taylor Swift to edit a scene out of a music video, arguing it's fatphobic. The controversial "Anti-Hero" clip showed Swift standing on a scale with the word "fat" on it. Some say it's offensive, even though Swift admitted to struggling with body-image issues in the past.
The Heartbreaking Death Of Actor Leslie Jordan
Leslie Jordan, the beloved actor and comedian, has died at the age of 67, TMZ reports. Sources told the publication that it appears Jordan suffered a medical emergency while driving in Hollywood on October 24 and crashed his vehicle into the side of a building. At this time, it is unclear if his cause of death was the impact of the crash or the medical emergency that occurred before he lost control of his BMW. We do know that he died at the scene.
How To Get Taylor Swift's Bejeweled Midnights Eye Look Just In Time For Halloween
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Taylor Swift's 10th studio album "Midnights" further proves that she is a mastermind of pop music. The singer-songwriter has used each album in her illustrious career as a chance to take fans along journeys through emotionally rich and narratively-soaked lyrics. That is the case for her latest release as well.
Why Haunted Halloween Days Of Our Lives Spoilers Have Fans On The Edge Of Their Seats
"Days of Our Lives" viewers have become accustomed to seeing the soap opera air spooky and often hilarious Halloween-inspired episodes. Many times the Halloween episodes of the sudser will be a fantasy-like storyline and later be revealed as a dream that one character is having, per Soap Opera Spy. Sometimes characters would even be seen getting killed in the episodes, or formerly dead characters would return.
A Complete Look At Millie Bobby Brown's Relationship History
Millie Bobby Brown's debut in Netflix's "Stranger Things" put her on the map to become one of her generation's most famous and influential actresses. Ever since portraying the character Eleven alongside Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, and others in 2016 (via IMDb), Brown has gone on to be featured in multiple other shows and movies. Aside from her time on the Netflix show, Brown can be seen in "Enola Holmes," "Godzilla: King of the Monsters," "Modern Family," and "Grey's Anatomy," and is set to be featured in "Enola Holmes 2" (via IMDb).
Dolly Parton Pens An Emotional Message About The Death Of Leslie Jordan
Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan tragically died on October 24 after suffering a medical emergency while driving, leading him to lose control of his car and crash into a building (via TMZ). He was 67 years old. According to IMDb, Jordan began his acting career in the 1980s and has...
Dallas Alum Patrick Duffy Returns To The Bold And The Beautiful With A Very Special Guest
"The Bold and the Beautiful" is one of the most iconic daytime television shows of its time, so it's no wonder that many stars from the film and television industry often appear as guests on the series. Longtime viewers might remember Betty White's time on "B&B" or other stars like Chaz Bono, Bob Barker, Morgan Fairchild, Fred Willard, and Wayne Brady, who have each appeared on the soap (via People).
Ellen Star Sophia Grace Announces Big Pregnancy News
More than a decade has passed since the adorable cousins Sophia Grace Brownlee and Rosie McClelland rose to fame on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." The Internet fell in love with the young British duo who shared their rendition of Nicki Minaj's "Super Bass" in 2011. The original YouTube video of Brownlee rapping and McClelland dancing along has racked up over two million views in the last 10 years. That video was what originally got them invited onto "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," where they became recurring guests with their own segment (via Today). Now, Sophia Grace and Rosie are all grown up and making their own way in the world.
Leslie Jordan Was Looking To The Future In His Last Instagram Post
You might recognize Leslie Jordan from "American Horror Story," or from his viral Instagram videos during the pandemic, or even from his time playing fan-favorite character Beverly Leslie on "Will & Grace" — a role for which Jordan won an Emmy, per IMDb. His fans all over the world were devastated when Jordan passed away on October 24, following a car crash in Hollywood. He was just 67.
The Bold And The Beautiful Fans Weigh In On Deacon's Stunning Proposal To Brooke
Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) has had the most tumultuous time since returning to "The Bold and the Beautiful" late last year. He first resurfaced in Los Angeles, hoping to grow closer to his daughter Hope Spencer (Annika Noelle), but his presence was quickly met with contempt from the Forrester family (via Soaps in Depth). Hope's stepfather, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye), was the most vocal about his disapproval of Deacon spending more time around the family. However, Deacon's clear attraction and feelings for Hope's mother and Ridge's wife, Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang), bothered Ridge the most.
Why Leslie Jordan Is Being Remembered As A 'Queer Icon'
The heartbreaking death of Leslie Jordan shocked fans on October 24, 2022. Sources revealed to TMZ that the beloved actor and comedian, who was 67, seemed to suffer a medical emergency while driving and crashed his car. After hearing the news, fans and fellow celebrities took the internet to publicly mourn the "Will & Grace" star. "I am stunned at the death of Leslie Jordan, who delighted us with his many roles on television and film," actor George Takei wrote on Twitter. "Leslie, we are heartbroken at your loss and will miss your mirth and your inimitable spirit."
A Complete Timeline Of Sofia Richie's Relationships
Is that wedding bells we hear? Sofia Richie, the youngest daughter of singer-songwriter extraordinaire Lionel Richie, announced her engagement to Elliot Grainge on April 20, 2022, in a heartfelt Instagram post captioned: "Forever isn't long enough [Elliot]." The first of two photos she shared on Instagram shows Grainge proposing on one knee amid a bevy of candles while the second shows the two kissing as Richie shows off her dazzling engagement ring. As of August 2022, the couple started moving full steam ahead with wedding planning (per Us Weekly).
Trending: 'Midnights' Smashes Another Record, Terrence J Stops By, & Michael R. Jackson Talks 'A Strange Loop'
Trending breaks down the top viral headlines, Terrence J talks AT&T's 'Dream In Black' campaign, and award-winning playwright Michael R. Jackson dishes on his new musical.
Sean Hayes Pens Touching Tribute To Will & Grace Co-Star Leslie Jordan
Leslie Jordan, the hilarious comedian and actor, tragically passed away at the age of 67 on Monday (via CNN). The star was behind the wheel when he suffered a medical emergency and lost control of the vehicle. His car then hit a building in Hollywood and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
How To Emulate Taylor Swift's Midnights Manicure
Unless you've been living under a rock, you've probably heard at least one song from Taylor Swift's new album "Midnights." The album was an instant hit — as reported by The Guardian, "Midnights" even broke the Spotify record for the most-streamed album in a day (and yes, it achieved that record before midnight). Swift only served to heighten the hype by cheekily releasing another edition of her album only a few hours after the original. Called "Midnights (3 a.m. Edition)," the bonus album did indeed drop at 3 a.m. and contained seven extra tracks (via NME).
1 Song From The Beatles’ ‘Let It Be’ Inspired Spandau Ballet’s ‘True’
A member of Spandau Ballet watched a documentary about The Beatles' "Let It Be' and a song from it inspired the song "True."
Joy-Anna Duggar Takes Heat From Fellow Parents After Sharing A Concerning Picture Of Her Son
Millions watched Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth literally grow up on "19 Kids & Counting" and "Counting On." Now, she's a young wife and mom of two — and recently, Joy-Anna Duggar revealed the big news she's expecting her third child in the spring of 2023 (via YouTube). But while many fans — and her horde of siblings — love to follow her adventures in parenthood through her social media, other reality show watchers have questioned her parenting decisions.
Matthew Perry departed Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio film after his heart ‘stopped’ for five minutes
"Friends" star Matthew Perry revealed that due to a medical scare, he decided to pull out of Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep's film, "Don't Look Up."
